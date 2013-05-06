Edition:
Pictures | Mon May 6, 2013

NRA's annual meeting

<p>Event goers walk to the NRA-ILA Leadership Forum at the George R. Brown Convention Center, the site for the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Houston, Texas on May 3, 2013. President Barack Obama and national media are demonizing law-abiding gun owners in the wake of recent violent acts, National Rifle Association leaders and political allies said on Friday at its first convention since the Connecticut school massacre. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

<p>Event goers enter the exhibit hall of the George R. Brown Convention Center, the site for the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Houston, Texas on May 4, 2013. Tens of thousands of NRA members gather in Houston this weekend for the first time since the U.S. Senate rejected a plan last month to expand background checks for gun buyers, but officials say attendees will not sit back to celebrate victory. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

<p>Family members look at hand guns at the George R. Brown Convention Center, the site for the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Houston, Texas on May 4, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

<p>Attendees arrive to the George R. Brown Convention Center, the site for the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Houston, Texas May 4, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

<p>A man shows a girl how to hold an airsoft gun during the NRA Youth Day at the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Houston, Texas on May 5, 2013. The National Rifle Association is showcasing women members and emphasizing that increasingly it's not just men who own firearms and oppose gun-control efforts. Female membership is up, the nation's leading advocate for gun ownership says, and its revamped website features profiles of "armed and fabulous" women and describes how women are bringing "new energy" to the NRA. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

<p>A man shows a girl how to hold an airsoft gun during the NRA Youth Day at the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Houston, Texas on May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

<p>A woman uses a smart phone to photograph a young man holding a shotgun at an exhibit booth at the George R. Brown convention center, the site for the National Rifle Association's (NRA) annual meeting in Houston, Texas May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

<p>A couple look at shot guns at an exhibit booth at the George R. Brown convention center, the site for the National Rifle Association's (NRA) annual meeting in Houston, Texas May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

<p>The U.S. and Texas flags are reflected below a sign for the National Rifle Association (NRA)'s annual meeting at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston, Texas May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

<p>Tommy Joost of Victoria, Texas holds up a raffle ticket to win a gun during the National Rifle Association (NRA)'s annual meeting at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston, Texas May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

<p>Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin waves as she enters the stage to speak during the NRA-ILA Leadership Forum at the George R. Brown Convention Center, the site for the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Houston, Texas on May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

<p>U.S. Senator Ted Cruz of Texas claps before speaking at the NRA-ILA Leadership Forum at the George R. Brown Convention Center, the site for the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Houston, Texas May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

<p>Texas Governor Rick Perry speaks at the NRA-ILA Leadership Forum at the George R. Brown Convention Center, the site for the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Houston, Texas on May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

<p>Attendees applaud during the National Rifle Association-Institute for Legislative Action (NRA-ILA) Leadership Forum at the George R. Brown Convention Center, the site for the NRA's annual meeting in Houston, Texas May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

<p>A man awaits the start of the NRA-ILA Leadership Forum at the George R. Brown Convention Center, the site for the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Houston, Texas May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

<p>Houston residents Chad Blancett (L) and Derrick Cavaco, who say they work for the Armed Citizen Project, pose with guitars in the shape of guns as they wait in line to get the guitars signed by musician Ted Nugent (unseen) during a book signing event at the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Houston, Texas May 5, 2013. The men said they plan to auction off the guitars after getting them signed by Nugent and use the money to fund the Armed Citizen Project. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

<p>Veteran James Holman from Houston (C) arrives to the National Rifle Association (NRA)'s annual meeting at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston, Texas May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

<p>A man holds up a rifle which organizers said was used by actor Charlton Heston in the film "The Mountain Men", during a gun raffle at the National Rifle Association (NRA)'s annual meeting in Houston, Texas on May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

<p>Members hold up their voting cards during the National Rifle Association's Annual Meeting of Members in Houston, Texas on May 4, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

<p>Jim Porter (R), First Vice President of the NRA, applauds while standing next to David Keene, President of the NRA, during the Annual Meeting of Members for the National Rifle Association in Houston, Texas on May 4, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

<p>NRA lifetime member Lee Smith, 79, from Houston, shows off his vest covered in pins and patches to event attendees while taking part in the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Houston, Texas on May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

<p>An exhibitor shows a North American Arms .22 short mini revolver to an event goer during the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Houston, Texas on May 4, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

<p>Activists hold placards outside the George R. Brown Convention Center, the site for the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Houston, Texas on May 4, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

<p>An activist holds a sign outside the George R. Brown Convention Center, the site for the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Houston, Texas on May 4, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

<p>Factory engraved Colt revolvers from 1873-1940 are displayed at an exhibit booth at the George R. Brown convention center, the site for the National Rifle Association's (NRA) annual meeting in Houston, Texas on May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

<p>A woman takes aim with a Beretta shotgun at an exhibit booth at the George R. Brown convention center, the site for the National Rifle Association's (NRA) annual meeting in Houston, Texas May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

<p>A pink assault rifle hangs among others at an exhibit booth at the George R. Brown convention center, the site for the National Rifle Association's (NRA) annual meeting in Houston, Texas May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

<p>A bra holster is displayed on a mannequin at an exhibit booth at the George R. Brown Convention Center, the site for the National Rifle Association's (NRA) annual meeting in Houston, Texas May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

<p>A woman from a "zombie target" exhibitor hands out flyers from a booth at the George R. Brown Convention Center, the for the National Rifle Association's (NRA) annual meeting in Houston, Texas May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

<p>A man cleans an exhibit hall inside the George R. Brown Convention Center, the site for the National Rifle Association annual meeting in Houston, Texas on May 4, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

