Nusra Front territory
Members of al Qaeda's Nusra Front drive in a convoy as they tour villages, which they said they have seized control of from Syrian rebel factions, in the southern countryside of Idlib, December 2, 2014.
Men suspected of fighting against al Qaeda's Nusra Front sit inside a room, after being detained by Nusra Front members, in the southern countryside of Idlib, December 2, 2014.
A member of al Qaeda's Nusra Front carries his weapon as he stands in an olive tree field, near villages which the Nusra Front said they have seized control of from Syrian rebel factions, in the southern countryside of Idlib, December 2, 2014.
Members of al Qaeda's Nusra Front gesture as they drive in a convoy touring villages, which they said they have seized control of from Syrian rebel factions, in the southern countryside of Idlib, December 2, 2014.
Residents cheer as they welcome a convoy of members of al Qaeda's Nusra Front touring villages, which they said they have seized control of from Syrian rebel factions, in the southern countryside of Idlib, December 2, 2014.
Members of al Qaeda's Nusra Front gesture as they drive in a convoy touring villages, which they said they have seized control of from Syrian rebel factions, in the southern countryside of Idlib, December 2, 2014.
A member of al Qaeda's Nusra Front sits in a tank decorated with the Nusra flag near al-Zahra village, north of Aleppo city, November 25, 2014.
Members of al Qaeda's Nusra Front drive in a convoy as they tour villages, which they said they have seized control of from Syrian rebel factions, in the southern countryside of Idlib, December 2, 2014.
Members of al Qaeda's Nusra Front carry their weapons as they move towards their positions near al-Zahra village, north of Aleppo city, November 25, 2014.
Members of al Qaeda's Nusra Front drive in a convoy as they tour villages, which they said they have seized control of from Syrian rebel factions, in the southern countryside of Idlib, December 2, 2014.
A general view shows an area that members of al Qaeda's Nusra Front said they took control from forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, near al-Zahra village, north of Aleppo city, November 25, 2014.
Members of al Qaeda's Nusra Front carry their weapons as they walk near al-Zahra village, north of Aleppo city, November 25, 2014.
A member of al Qaeda's Nusra Front wears the Nusra flag as he walks with his fellow fighters near al-Zahra village, north of Aleppo city, November 25, 2014.
Members of al Qaeda's Nusra Front carry their weapons as they sit in a trench near al-Zahra village, north of Aleppo city, November 25, 2014.
A view shows part of al-Zahra village as seen from an area controlled by members of al Qaeda's Nusra Front, north of Aleppo city November 25, 2014.
Members of al Qaeda's Nusra Front carry their weapons as they move towards their positions near al-Zahra village, north of Aleppo city, November 25, 2014.
A member of al Qaeda's Nusra Front mans an anti-aircraft weapon near al-Zahra village, north of Aleppo city, November 25, 2014.
A member of al Qaeda's Nusra Front poses with the Nusra flag on top of an infantry fighting vehicle at the frontline near al-Zahra village, north of Aleppo city, November 25, 2014.
