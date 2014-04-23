NY cat cafe
A cat smells a sandwich at the cat cafe in New York April 23, 2014. The cat cafe is a pop-up promotional cafe that features cats and beverages in the Bowery section of Manhattan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A cat smells a sandwich at the cat cafe in New York April 23, 2014. The cat cafe is a pop-up promotional cafe that features cats and beverages in the Bowery section of Manhattan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A cat sits at the window of the cat cafe in New York April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A cat sits at the window of the cat cafe in New York April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A worker makes the image of a cat on a "Cat'achino" at the cat cafe in New York April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A worker makes the image of a cat on a "Cat'achino" at the cat cafe in New York April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A cat looks out a window at a cat cafe in New York April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A cat looks out a window at a cat cafe in New York April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Two sofa cushions that go together to make an image of a cat are pictured at the cat cafe in New York April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Two sofa cushions that go together to make an image of a cat are pictured at the cat cafe in New York April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A cat sleeps on a cushion at the cat cafe in New York April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A cat sleeps on a cushion at the cat cafe in New York April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A man takes a photo of a cat as it sits at the window of the cat cafe in New York April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A man takes a photo of a cat as it sits at the window of the cat cafe in New York April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A cat smells a "Cat'achino" at the cat cafe in New York April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A cat smells a "Cat'achino" at the cat cafe in New York April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A cat is pictured sitting at the window of the cat cafe in New York April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A cat is pictured sitting at the window of the cat cafe in New York April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A cat sits and looks at a computer next to the window of the cat cafe in New York April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A cat sits and looks at a computer next to the window of the cat cafe in New York April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A cat smells a sandwich at the cat cafe in New York April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A cat smells a sandwich at the cat cafe in New York April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A cat is pictured sitting at the window of the cat cafe in New York April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A cat is pictured sitting at the window of the cat cafe in New York April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A cat is pictured sitting at the window of the cat cafe in New York April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A cat is pictured sitting at the window of the cat cafe in New York April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A man looks in as a cat sits at the window of the cat cafe in New York April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A man looks in as a cat sits at the window of the cat cafe in New York April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A cat watches as a dog walks past the cat cafe in New York April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A cat watches as a dog walks past the cat cafe in New York April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A cat stands on a table at the cat cafe in New York April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A cat stands on a table at the cat cafe in New York April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A TV cameraman films a cat at the cat cafe in New York April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A TV cameraman films a cat at the cat cafe in New York April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A "Cat'achino" is pictured at the cat cafe in New York April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A "Cat'achino" is pictured at the cat cafe in New York April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A woman looks at a cat through the window of the cat cafe in New York April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A woman looks at a cat through the window of the cat cafe in New York April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A cat sleeps on a cushion at the cat cafe in New York April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A cat sleeps on a cushion at the cat cafe in New York April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Next Slideshows
Born free in South Africa
Around 20 million South Africans - or some 40 percent of the population - are so-called "Born Frees," the term bestowed on the first generation to grow up with...
Remains of D-Day
World War II sites in Normandy as seen from the air.
Kim Jong Un's top guns
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un presides over the first meeting of the airpersons of the Korean People's Army.
Training Libya's new army
Libyan soldiers train in Italy, as the country's forces rebuild.
MORE IN PICTURES
Cherry blossoms of Japan
Crowds of tourists and residents flock to parks to enjoy the cherry blossoms marking the start of spring.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Truck drives into crowd in Sweden
At least three people were killed when a truck drove into a crowd on a shopping street and crashed into a department store in central Stockholm.
Xi and Trump come face-to-face
President Donald Trump holds his first meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, as Trump faces pressure to achieve trade concessions from China and prevent a crisis with North Korea from spiraling out of control.
Grand National style
Racegoers dress up for the Grand National at Aintree Racecourse.
U.S. missile strike on Syria
The United States fires dozens of cruise missiles at a Syrian airbase from which it said a deadly chemical weapons attack was launched.
Russian forces in Syria
Russia joined the war on Assad's behalf in 2015, an action that decisively turned the momentum of the conflict in the Syrian government's favor.
South Africans protest against President Zuma
Sporadic violence broke out in Johannesburg as more than 50,000 people marched in South African cities to protest against President Jacob Zuma, demanding he quit after a cabinet reshuffle triggered the latest crisis of his presidency.