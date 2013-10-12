NY Comic-Con
A woman dressed as Captain Jack Sparrow from the "Pirates of the Caribbean" series poses for a photograph at New York's Comic-Con convention October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Nicci Fette (R), dressed as comic book character Red Sonja, and Courtney Rose (L), dressed as Red Cat, pose for a photograph at New York's Comic-Con convention October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A fan dressed in a Centaur costume poses for a photograph at New York's Comic-Con convention October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A fan dressed as the web comic book character Homestuck poses for a photograph at New York's Comic-Con convention October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A man in costume walks past a construction site on his way to New York's Comic-Con convention October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A fan dressed in a unicorn mask arrives at New York's Comic-Con convention October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A man dressed as a character from the comic "Psychosis Y Dementia" poses for a photograph at New York's Comic-Con convention October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A fan in costume arrives at New York's Comic-Con convention October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Fans in costumes take a break at New York's Comic-Con convention October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Fans dressed as Superman and Superwoman walk to New York's Comic-Con convention October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Stephanie Turner from Colorado dressed as Hawkgirl from the Justice League comic series poses for a photograph at New York's Comic-Con convention October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A costumed fan arrives at New York's Comic-Con convention October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Costumed fans take a break from the convention floor at New York's Comic-Con convention October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Costumed fans relax in a hallway at New York's Comic-Con convention October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A man in costume rides an escalator at New York's Comic-Con convention October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A fan dressed as the Joker from the Batman comic and movie series arrives at New York's Comic-Con convention October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Kimberly Rosa from New York City dressed as comic series character Harlequin stands on a bench as she looks for her friends at New York's Comic-Con convention October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A family in costumes arrives at New York's Comic-Con convention October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Chris Vick from Los Angeles, California, dressed as Jean Baptiste Emanuel Zorg from the film "The Fifth Element" poses for a photograph at New York's Comic-Con convention October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A man in a Batman costume holds up an infant dressed as Robin at New York's Comic-Con convention October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A woman dressed as Penelope Pitstop from the popular cartoon series poses for a photograph at New York's Comic-Con convention October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A costumed fan plays the accordion outside New York's Comic-Con convention October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A fan dressed as the Joker from the Batman comic and movie series poses for a photograph at New York's Comic-Con convention October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A fan in costume rides an escalator at New York's Comic-Con convention October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A fan dressed as a character from the movie "Heat" poses for a photograph at New York's Comic-Con convention October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
