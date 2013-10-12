Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Sat Oct 12, 2013 | 2:05am BST

NY Comic-Con

<p>A woman dressed as Captain Jack Sparrow from the "Pirates of the Caribbean" series poses for a photograph at New York's Comic-Con convention October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

A woman dressed as Captain Jack Sparrow from the "Pirates of the Caribbean" series poses for a photograph at New York's Comic-Con convention October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Saturday, October 12, 2013

A woman dressed as Captain Jack Sparrow from the "Pirates of the Caribbean" series poses for a photograph at New York's Comic-Con convention October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
1 / 25
<p>Nicci Fette (R), dressed as comic book character Red Sonja, and Courtney Rose (L), dressed as Red Cat, pose for a photograph at New York's Comic-Con convention October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Nicci Fette (R), dressed as comic book character Red Sonja, and Courtney Rose (L), dressed as Red Cat, pose for a photograph at New York's Comic-Con convention October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Saturday, October 12, 2013

Nicci Fette (R), dressed as comic book character Red Sonja, and Courtney Rose (L), dressed as Red Cat, pose for a photograph at New York's Comic-Con convention October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
2 / 25
<p>A fan dressed in a Centaur costume poses for a photograph at New York's Comic-Con convention October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

A fan dressed in a Centaur costume poses for a photograph at New York's Comic-Con convention October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Saturday, October 12, 2013

A fan dressed in a Centaur costume poses for a photograph at New York's Comic-Con convention October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
3 / 25
<p>A fan dressed as the web comic book character Homestuck poses for a photograph at New York's Comic-Con convention October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

A fan dressed as the web comic book character Homestuck poses for a photograph at New York's Comic-Con convention October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Saturday, October 12, 2013

A fan dressed as the web comic book character Homestuck poses for a photograph at New York's Comic-Con convention October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
4 / 25
<p>A man in costume walks past a construction site on his way to New York's Comic-Con convention October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

A man in costume walks past a construction site on his way to New York's Comic-Con convention October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Saturday, October 12, 2013

A man in costume walks past a construction site on his way to New York's Comic-Con convention October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
5 / 25
<p>A fan dressed in a unicorn mask arrives at New York's Comic-Con convention October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

A fan dressed in a unicorn mask arrives at New York's Comic-Con convention October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Saturday, October 12, 2013

A fan dressed in a unicorn mask arrives at New York's Comic-Con convention October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
6 / 25
<p>A man dressed as a character from the comic "Psychosis Y Dementia" poses for a photograph at New York's Comic-Con convention October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

A man dressed as a character from the comic "Psychosis Y Dementia" poses for a photograph at New York's Comic-Con convention October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Saturday, October 12, 2013

A man dressed as a character from the comic "Psychosis Y Dementia" poses for a photograph at New York's Comic-Con convention October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
7 / 25
<p>A fan in costume arrives at New York's Comic-Con convention October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

A fan in costume arrives at New York's Comic-Con convention October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Saturday, October 12, 2013

A fan in costume arrives at New York's Comic-Con convention October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
8 / 25
<p>Fans in costumes take a break at New York's Comic-Con convention October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Fans in costumes take a break at New York's Comic-Con convention October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Saturday, October 12, 2013

Fans in costumes take a break at New York's Comic-Con convention October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
9 / 25
<p>Fans dressed as Superman and Superwoman walk to New York's Comic-Con convention October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Fans dressed as Superman and Superwoman walk to New York's Comic-Con convention October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Saturday, October 12, 2013

Fans dressed as Superman and Superwoman walk to New York's Comic-Con convention October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
10 / 25
<p>Stephanie Turner from Colorado dressed as Hawkgirl from the Justice League comic series poses for a photograph at New York's Comic-Con convention October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Stephanie Turner from Colorado dressed as Hawkgirl from the Justice League comic series poses for a photograph at New York's Comic-Con convention October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Saturday, October 12, 2013

Stephanie Turner from Colorado dressed as Hawkgirl from the Justice League comic series poses for a photograph at New York's Comic-Con convention October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
11 / 25
<p>A costumed fan arrives at New York's Comic-Con convention October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

A costumed fan arrives at New York's Comic-Con convention October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Saturday, October 12, 2013

A costumed fan arrives at New York's Comic-Con convention October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
12 / 25
<p>Costumed fans take a break from the convention floor at New York's Comic-Con convention October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Costumed fans take a break from the convention floor at New York's Comic-Con convention October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Saturday, October 12, 2013

Costumed fans take a break from the convention floor at New York's Comic-Con convention October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
13 / 25
<p>Costumed fans relax in a hallway at New York's Comic-Con convention October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Costumed fans relax in a hallway at New York's Comic-Con convention October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Saturday, October 12, 2013

Costumed fans relax in a hallway at New York's Comic-Con convention October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
14 / 25
<p>A man in costume rides an escalator at New York's Comic-Con convention October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

A man in costume rides an escalator at New York's Comic-Con convention October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Saturday, October 12, 2013

A man in costume rides an escalator at New York's Comic-Con convention October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
15 / 25
<p>A fan dressed as the Joker from the Batman comic and movie series arrives at New York's Comic-Con convention October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

A fan dressed as the Joker from the Batman comic and movie series arrives at New York's Comic-Con convention October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Saturday, October 12, 2013

A fan dressed as the Joker from the Batman comic and movie series arrives at New York's Comic-Con convention October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
16 / 25
<p>Kimberly Rosa from New York City dressed as comic series character Harlequin stands on a bench as she looks for her friends at New York's Comic-Con convention October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Kimberly Rosa from New York City dressed as comic series character Harlequin stands on a bench as she looks for her friends at New York's Comic-Con convention October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Saturday, October 12, 2013

Kimberly Rosa from New York City dressed as comic series character Harlequin stands on a bench as she looks for her friends at New York's Comic-Con convention October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
17 / 25
<p>A family in costumes arrives at New York's Comic-Con convention October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

A family in costumes arrives at New York's Comic-Con convention October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Saturday, October 12, 2013

A family in costumes arrives at New York's Comic-Con convention October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
18 / 25
<p>Chris Vick from Los Angeles, California, dressed as Jean Baptiste Emanuel Zorg from the film "The Fifth Element" poses for a photograph at New York's Comic-Con convention October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Chris Vick from Los Angeles, California, dressed as Jean Baptiste Emanuel Zorg from the film "The Fifth Element" poses for a photograph at New York's Comic-Con convention October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Saturday, October 12, 2013

Chris Vick from Los Angeles, California, dressed as Jean Baptiste Emanuel Zorg from the film "The Fifth Element" poses for a photograph at New York's Comic-Con convention October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
19 / 25
<p>A man in a Batman costume holds up an infant dressed as Robin at New York's Comic-Con convention October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

A man in a Batman costume holds up an infant dressed as Robin at New York's Comic-Con convention October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Saturday, October 12, 2013

A man in a Batman costume holds up an infant dressed as Robin at New York's Comic-Con convention October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
20 / 25
<p>A woman dressed as Penelope Pitstop from the popular cartoon series poses for a photograph at New York's Comic-Con convention October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

A woman dressed as Penelope Pitstop from the popular cartoon series poses for a photograph at New York's Comic-Con convention October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Saturday, October 12, 2013

A woman dressed as Penelope Pitstop from the popular cartoon series poses for a photograph at New York's Comic-Con convention October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
21 / 25
<p>A costumed fan plays the accordion outside New York's Comic-Con convention October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

A costumed fan plays the accordion outside New York's Comic-Con convention October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Saturday, October 12, 2013

A costumed fan plays the accordion outside New York's Comic-Con convention October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
22 / 25
<p>A fan dressed as the Joker from the Batman comic and movie series poses for a photograph at New York's Comic-Con convention October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

A fan dressed as the Joker from the Batman comic and movie series poses for a photograph at New York's Comic-Con convention October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Saturday, October 12, 2013

A fan dressed as the Joker from the Batman comic and movie series poses for a photograph at New York's Comic-Con convention October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
23 / 25
<p>A fan in costume rides an escalator at New York's Comic-Con convention October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

A fan in costume rides an escalator at New York's Comic-Con convention October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Saturday, October 12, 2013

A fan in costume rides an escalator at New York's Comic-Con convention October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
24 / 25
<p>A fan dressed as a character from the movie "Heat" poses for a photograph at New York's Comic-Con convention October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

A fan dressed as a character from the movie "Heat" poses for a photograph at New York's Comic-Con convention October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Saturday, October 12, 2013

A fan dressed as a character from the movie "Heat" poses for a photograph at New York's Comic-Con convention October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
Ukrainian Fashion Week

Ukrainian Fashion Week

Next Slideshows

Ukrainian Fashion Week

Ukrainian Fashion Week

The dresses and creations at Ukrainian Fashion Week.

11 Oct 2013
Profile: Tom Hanks

Profile: Tom Hanks

A look at the long entertainment career of Tom Hanks.

10 Oct 2013
Rockettes rehearsal

Rockettes rehearsal

A look behind the curtain at the rehearsal routine for the world famous Radio City Rockettes.

10 Oct 2013
Scarlett Johansson: Sexiest woman alive

Scarlett Johansson: Sexiest woman alive

Scarlett Johansson has been named the sexiest woman alive for the second time by Esquire, the only woman to have been given the title twice by the publication.

08 Oct 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Mourning for London

Mourning for London

The world grieves after a deadly attack near parliament in London.

Peru reels from rainy season floods

Peru reels from rainy season floods

More than 80 people have been killed and 110,000 displaced in rain-related incidents in Peru since December, as the country waits for an end to an unusually brutal rainy season.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Northern Ireland buries Martin McGuinness

Northern Ireland buries Martin McGuinness

Thousands line the streets of Martin McGuinness' home town for the funeral of the Irish Republican Army commander who became a cornerstone of Northern Ireland's peace.

Disneyland Paris turns 25

Disneyland Paris turns 25

To celebrate its 25th anniversary, Disneyland Paris is premiering the new Disney Stars on Parade.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos of the week.

Attack outside UK parliament

Attack outside UK parliament

The frantic moments after the deadly attack outside parliament in London.

Trapped in Mosul

Trapped in Mosul

About 400,000 Iraqi civilians are trapped in an Islamic State-held area, short of food and basic needs as the United Nations refugee agency warns "The worst is yet to come."

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures