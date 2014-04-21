NY Easter Parade
Participants posing for portraits during the annual Easter Bonnet Parade in New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A participant dressed in costume holds an umbrella at the annual Easter Bonnet Parade in New York April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Rollerna poses for a portrait as she takes part in the annual Easter Bonnet Parade in New York April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Kristen Lee Seargent poses for a portrait as she takes part in the annual Easter Bonnet Parade in New York April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Mary Ann Smith poses for a portrait as she takes part in the annual Easter Bonnet Parade in New York April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Jennifer Maufrais poses for a portrait as she takes part in the annual Easter Bonnet Parade in New York April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Antonio Scritole poses for a portrait as he takes part in the annual Easter Bonnet Parade in New York April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Kate Rose poses for a portrait as she takes part in the annual Easter Bonnet Parade in New York April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Elena Megaro poses for a portrait as she takes part in the annual Easter Bonnet Parade in New York April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Ruben Alonso poses for a portrait as he takes part in the annual Easter Bonnet Parade in New York April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Melody Cooper poses for a portrait as she takes part in the annual Easter Bonnet Parade in New York April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Paulina Watona poses for a portrait as she takes part in the annual Easter Bonnet Parade in New York April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Ari Seth Cohen poses for a portrait as he takes part in the annual Easter Bonnet Parade in New York April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Debra Rappaport poses for a portrait as she takes part in the annual Easter Bonnet Parade in New York April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Mike Angell poses for a portrait as he takes part in the annual Easter Bonnet Parade in New York April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Arielle Dawkins poses for a portrait as she takes part in the annual Easter Bonnet Parade in New York April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Mary Ann Dunn poses for a portrait as she takes part in the annual Easter Bonnet Parade in New York April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A woman poses for a portrait as she takes part in the annual Easter Bonnet Parade in New York April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Ariel Martin poses for a portrait as she takes part in the annual Easter Bonnet Parade in New York April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A woman poses for a portrait as she takes part in the Easter Bonnet Parade in New York April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A woman smiles during the annual Easter Bonnet Parade in New York April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
People dressed in costume attend the annual Easter Bonnet Parade in New York April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
People wear pink flamingo hats as they attend the annual Easter Bonnet Parade in New York April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Men dressed in costumes participate in the annual Easter Bonnet Parade in New York April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Women attend the annual Easter Bonnet Parade in New York April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Participants dressed in costume attend the annual Easter Bonnet Parade in New York April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Women attend the annual Easter Bonnet Parade in New York April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A man holds his dog as they participate in the annual Easter Bonnet Parade in New York April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A woman takes part in the annual Easter Bonnet Parade in New York April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
