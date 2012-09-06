NY fashion goes to the dogs
Ruben Santana holds pet Poodle mix "Dana" after modeling at the "Furry Friends on the Runway" doggie fashion event at the Ritz Plaza Park in New York September 5, 2012. The event showcased designer and home-made fashion for dogs and featured a...more
Ruben Santana holds pet Poodle mix "Dana" after modeling at the "Furry Friends on the Runway" doggie fashion event at the Ritz Plaza Park in New York September 5, 2012. The event showcased designer and home-made fashion for dogs and featured a "dog-walk" as opposed to a catwalk seen at regular fashion shows. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A blind Persian cat "Million Dollar Baby" is presented at the "Furry Friends on the Runway" doggie fashion event at the Ritz Plaza Park in New York September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Chihuahua "Gene Simmons" walks the red carpet at the feet of owner Cindy Guyer at the "Furry Friends on the Runway" doggie fashion event at the Ritz Plaza Park in New York September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
"Lila" the Dachshund peers between the legs of owner Laura Tonnini at the "Furry Friends on the Runway" doggie fashion event at the Ritz Plaza Park in New York September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Anthony Rubio poses with his Chihuahua "Bogie" at the "Furry Friends on the Runway" doggie fashion event at the Ritz Plaza Park in New York September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
"Lucy" the Yorkshire Terrier glances up on the runway at the "Furry Friends on the Runway" doggie fashion event at the Ritz Plaza Park in New York September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
"Scotch", a dog, is seen at the "Furry Friends on the Runway" doggie fashion event at the Ritz Plaza Park in New York September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Ruben Santana holds pet Poodle mix "Dana" aloft at the "Furry Friends on the Runway" doggie fashion event at the Ritz Plaza Park in New York September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A detail shot of clothes worn by (L-R) Portuguese Water Dogs "Sabrina" and "Darren" at the "Furry Friends on the Runway" doggie fashion event at the Ritz Plaza Park in New York September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A dog is placed on the runway at the "Furry Friends on the Runway" doggie fashion event at the Ritz Plaza Park in New York September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Ashley Talmage holds her Yorkshire-Pomeranian cross "Riley" aloft as they pose in New York Giants uniform at the "Furry Friends on the Runway" doggie fashion event at the Ritz Plaza Park in New York September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A dog participates in the "Furry Friends on the Runway" doggie fashion event at the Ritz Plaza Park in New York September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
