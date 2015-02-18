Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Wed Feb 18, 2015 | 1:05am GMT

NY Fashion week highlights

Models present creations from the Rodarte Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Models present creations from the Rodarte Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, February 17, 2015
Models present creations from the Rodarte Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
1 / 35
A model swings her purse at photographers as she gets into a limo following the Tory Burch Fall/Winter 2015 collection show during New York Fashion Week February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A model swings her purse at photographers as she gets into a limo following the Tory Burch Fall/Winter 2015 collection show during New York Fashion Week February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, February 17, 2015
A model swings her purse at photographers as she gets into a limo following the Tory Burch Fall/Winter 2015 collection show during New York Fashion Week February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
2 / 35
A model presents a creation from the KTZ Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A model presents a creation from the KTZ Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, February 17, 2015
A model presents a creation from the KTZ Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
3 / 35
A model presents a creation during the Diesel Black Gold Fall/Winter 2015 collection show at New York Fashion Week, February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A model presents a creation during the Diesel Black Gold Fall/Winter 2015 collection show at New York Fashion Week, February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, February 18, 2015
A model presents a creation during the Diesel Black Gold Fall/Winter 2015 collection show at New York Fashion Week, February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
4 / 35
Models present creations from the Diane von Furstenberg Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Models present creations from the Diane von Furstenberg Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Monday, February 16, 2015
Models present creations from the Diane von Furstenberg Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
5 / 35
A model presents a creation from the Donna Karan New York Fall/Winter 2015 collection at New York Fashion Week February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A model presents a creation from the Donna Karan New York Fall/Winter 2015 collection at New York Fashion Week February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, February 16, 2015
A model presents a creation from the Donna Karan New York Fall/Winter 2015 collection at New York Fashion Week February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
6 / 35
A model is made up backstage before the Carolina Herrera Fall/Winter 2015 collection show during New York Fashion Week February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

A model is made up backstage before the Carolina Herrera Fall/Winter 2015 collection show during New York Fashion Week February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Monday, February 16, 2015
A model is made up backstage before the Carolina Herrera Fall/Winter 2015 collection show during New York Fashion Week February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
7 / 35
Models present creations at the Lacoste Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Models present creations at the Lacoste Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Saturday, February 14, 2015
Models present creations at the Lacoste Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
8 / 35
A model presents a creation from the Carolina Herrera Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

A model presents a creation from the Carolina Herrera Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Monday, February 16, 2015
A model presents a creation from the Carolina Herrera Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
9 / 35
A model presents a creation from the Donna Karan New York Fall/Winter 2015 collection at New York Fashion Week February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A model presents a creation from the Donna Karan New York Fall/Winter 2015 collection at New York Fashion Week February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, February 16, 2015
A model presents a creation from the Donna Karan New York Fall/Winter 2015 collection at New York Fashion Week February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
10 / 35
A model presents a creation from the Donna Karan New York Fall/Winter 2015 collection at New York Fashion Week February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A model presents a creation from the Donna Karan New York Fall/Winter 2015 collection at New York Fashion Week February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, February 16, 2015
A model presents a creation from the Donna Karan New York Fall/Winter 2015 collection at New York Fashion Week February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
11 / 35
A model presents a creation from the Donna Karan New York Fall/Winter 2015 collection at New York Fashion Week February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A model presents a creation from the Donna Karan New York Fall/Winter 2015 collection at New York Fashion Week February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, February 16, 2015
A model presents a creation from the Donna Karan New York Fall/Winter 2015 collection at New York Fashion Week February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
12 / 35
A model presents a creation from the Tommy Hilfiger Fall/Winter 2015 Collection at the New York Fashion Week February 16, 2015. Shunning the traditional catwalk, Mr. Hilfiger instead presented his collection on a mock American Football field. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A model presents a creation from the Tommy Hilfiger Fall/Winter 2015 Collection at the New York Fashion Week February 16, 2015. Shunning the traditional catwalk, Mr. Hilfiger instead presented his collection on a mock American Football field....more

Reuters / Monday, February 16, 2015
A model presents a creation from the Tommy Hilfiger Fall/Winter 2015 Collection at the New York Fashion Week February 16, 2015. Shunning the traditional catwalk, Mr. Hilfiger instead presented his collection on a mock American Football field. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
13 / 35
A model presents a creation from the Donna Karan New York Fall/Winter 2015 collection at New York Fashion Week February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A model presents a creation from the Donna Karan New York Fall/Winter 2015 collection at New York Fashion Week February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, February 16, 2015
A model presents a creation from the Donna Karan New York Fall/Winter 2015 collection at New York Fashion Week February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
14 / 35
Models walk during rehearsals for the Tommy Hilfiger Fall/Winter 2015 collection presentation at the New York Fashion Week February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Models walk during rehearsals for the Tommy Hilfiger Fall/Winter 2015 collection presentation at the New York Fashion Week February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, February 16, 2015
Models walk during rehearsals for the Tommy Hilfiger Fall/Winter 2015 collection presentation at the New York Fashion Week February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
15 / 35
A model is prepared backstage before the Donna Karan New York Fall/Winter 2015 collection presentation at New York Fashion Week February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A model is prepared backstage before the Donna Karan New York Fall/Winter 2015 collection presentation at New York Fashion Week February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, February 16, 2015
A model is prepared backstage before the Donna Karan New York Fall/Winter 2015 collection presentation at New York Fashion Week February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
16 / 35
A model presents a creation from the Chromat Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

A model presents a creation from the Chromat Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Saturday, February 14, 2015
A model presents a creation from the Chromat Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
17 / 35
A model presents a creation from the Mark and Estel Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

A model presents a creation from the Mark and Estel Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Friday, February 13, 2015
A model presents a creation from the Mark and Estel Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
18 / 35
A model presents a creation from the Prabal Gurung Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

A model presents a creation from the Prabal Gurung Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Monday, February 16, 2015
A model presents a creation from the Prabal Gurung Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
19 / 35
A model presents a creation from the Mark and Estel Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

A model presents a creation from the Mark and Estel Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Friday, February 13, 2015
A model presents a creation from the Mark and Estel Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
20 / 35
Models are seen backstage before the Carolina Herrera Fall/Winter 2015 collection show during New York Fashion Week February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Models are seen backstage before the Carolina Herrera Fall/Winter 2015 collection show during New York Fashion Week February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Monday, February 16, 2015
Models are seen backstage before the Carolina Herrera Fall/Winter 2015 collection show during New York Fashion Week February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
21 / 35
A model presents a creation from the Diane von Furstenberg Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

A model presents a creation from the Diane von Furstenberg Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Monday, February 16, 2015
A model presents a creation from the Diane von Furstenberg Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
22 / 35
A model is made up backstage before the Diane von Furstenberg Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

A model is made up backstage before the Diane von Furstenberg Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Monday, February 16, 2015
A model is made up backstage before the Diane von Furstenberg Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
23 / 35
Models present creations during a presentation of the Bobby Abley Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Models present creations during a presentation of the Bobby Abley Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, February 16, 2015
Models present creations during a presentation of the Bobby Abley Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
24 / 35
A model presents a creation from the Tracy Reese Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A model presents a creation from the Tracy Reese Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Sunday, February 15, 2015
A model presents a creation from the Tracy Reese Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
25 / 35
A model presents a creation from the Tracy Reese Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A model presents a creation from the Tracy Reese Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Sunday, February 15, 2015
A model presents a creation from the Tracy Reese Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
26 / 35
A model presents a creation from the Derek Lam Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A model presents a creation from the Derek Lam Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Sunday, February 15, 2015
A model presents a creation from the Derek Lam Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
27 / 35
A model presents a creation from the Alexander Wang Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

A model presents a creation from the Alexander Wang Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Sunday, February 15, 2015
A model presents a creation from the Alexander Wang Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
28 / 35
Models present creations from the Joyrich Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Models present creations from the Joyrich Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Sunday, February 15, 2015
Models present creations from the Joyrich Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
29 / 35
A model presents a creation at the Herve Leger by Max Azria Fall/Winter 2015 collection presentation during New York Fashion Week February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A model presents a creation at the Herve Leger by Max Azria Fall/Winter 2015 collection presentation during New York Fashion Week February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Saturday, February 14, 2015
A model presents a creation at the Herve Leger by Max Azria Fall/Winter 2015 collection presentation during New York Fashion Week February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
30 / 35
A model presents a creation at the Lacoste Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A model presents a creation at the Lacoste Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Saturday, February 14, 2015
A model presents a creation at the Lacoste Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
31 / 35
A model is reflected in a mirror while being prepared backstage before the Donna Karan New York Fall/Winter 2015 collection presentation at New York Fashion Week February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A model is reflected in a mirror while being prepared backstage before the Donna Karan New York Fall/Winter 2015 collection presentation at New York Fashion Week February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, February 16, 2015
A model is reflected in a mirror while being prepared backstage before the Donna Karan New York Fall/Winter 2015 collection presentation at New York Fashion Week February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
32 / 35
A model rehearses before the Monique Lhuillier Fall/Winter 2015 collection presentation during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A model rehearses before the Monique Lhuillier Fall/Winter 2015 collection presentation during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Saturday, February 14, 2015
A model rehearses before the Monique Lhuillier Fall/Winter 2015 collection presentation during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
33 / 35
Models present creations from the Nicopanda Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Models present creations from the Nicopanda Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Tuesday, February 17, 2015
Models present creations from the Nicopanda Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
34 / 35
A model presents a creation from the Monique Lhuillier Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A model presents a creation from the Monique Lhuillier Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Saturday, February 14, 2015
A model presents a creation from the Monique Lhuillier Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
35 / 35
View Again
View Next
Backstage at NYFW

Backstage at NYFW

Next Slideshows

Backstage at NYFW

Backstage at NYFW

Off the runway and behind the scenes at New York Fashion Week.

17 Feb 2015
Saturday Night Live 40th anniversary

Saturday Night Live 40th anniversary

Alumni and stars celebrate on the red carpet of the special broadcast.

16 Feb 2015
Kanye West designs for Adidas

Kanye West designs for Adidas

The rapper unveils his fashion collection designed in collaboration with Adidas.

13 Feb 2015
Fifty Shades of Grey premiere

Fifty Shades of Grey premiere

The world premiere of the hotly anticipated 'Fifty Shades of Grey' in Berlin.

11 Feb 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Postcards from Pyongyang

Postcards from Pyongyang

Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea prepares to mark the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

North Korea's Kim family tree

North Korea's Kim family tree

The status of the ruling Kim family of North Korea, the world's only hereditary totalitarian Stalinist state.

Celebrating Holy Week

Celebrating Holy Week

Christians around the world celebrate the week leading up to Easter Sunday.

Songkran water festival

Songkran water festival

The Songkran festival, also known as the water festival, marks the start of Thailand's traditional New Year and is believed to wash away bad luck.

Chocolate printed in 3D

Chocolate printed in 3D

Beer bottles and bunnies are printed in 3D at the Belgian chocolate company Miam Factory.

New York auto show

New York auto show

Highlights from the 2017 New York International Auto Show.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures