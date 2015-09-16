Edition:
NY Fashion Week highlights

Models walk through water at the conclusion of the Tommy Hilfiger Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
A model is prepared backstage before the Tommy Hilfiger Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
Models present creations from the Zac Posen Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2015
A model presents a creation from the Tory Burch Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2015
A model presents a creation from tennis player and designer Serena Williams Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2015
A model presents a creation from the Jeremy Scott Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
A model walks the runway during rehearsals for the Zac Posen Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2015
A model presents a creation from the 3.1 Phillip Lim Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
A model presents a creation from the Tommy Hilfiger Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
A model waits backstage before the Jeremy Scott Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
A model is prepared backstage before the Betsey Johnson Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, September 11, 2015
Madeline Stuart, an Australian model with Down Syndrome, presents a creation from the Hendrik Vermeulen label during the FTL Moda presentation. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
A model presents a creation from the Victoria Beckham Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2015
Models wait backstage before the BCBGMAXAZRIA Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2015
Musician Kanye West stands with his wife Kim Kardashian after watching the Givenchy Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Saturday, September 12, 2015
Models present creations from the Givenchy Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Saturday, September 12, 2015
A woman looks over images of models backstage before the Tommy Hilfiger Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
Model Gigi Hadid yawns as she is prepared backstage before the Jeremy Scott Spring/Summer 2016 collection . REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
A model walks the runway during rehearsals for the Zac Posen Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2015
Designer Betsey Johnson greets attendees after presenting her Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, September 11, 2015
Models present creations from the Victoria Beckham Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2015
A model presents a creation from the Givenchy Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Saturday, September 12, 2015
Former footballer David Beckham and and Vogue Editor-in-chief Anna Wintour attend the Victoria Beckham Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2015
Models present creations from the Alexander Wang Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/John Taggart

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2015
(L-R) Actresses Jennifer Hudson, Christina Hendricks, Bella Thorne and comedian and actress Amy Schumer attend the Zac Posen Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2015
A model presents a creation from the 3.1 Phillip Lim Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
Workers prepares the space before the Jeremy Scott Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
A model presents a creation from the Betsey Johnson Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, September 11, 2015
Singer Nicki Minaj departs after a presentation of the Givenchy Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Saturday, September 12, 2015
A model presents a creation from the Givenchy Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Saturday, September 12, 2015
Model Gigi Hadid walks the runway during rehearsals before the Jeremy Scott Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
Models present creations from the Tory Burch Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2015
U.S. tennis player and designer Serena Williams acknowledges attendees after presenting her Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2015
A model walks tha catwalk during rehearsals for the BCBGMAXAZRIA Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2015
A model presents a creation from the Wild range during the FTL Moda presentation of the Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
Designer Victoria Beckham acknowledges attendees after presenting her Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2015
