NY Fashion Week

Friday, September 16, 2011

Designer Lanre Da Silva Ajayi crosses her legs as she rests backstage before the Made in Africa: by ARISE Magazine Spring 2012 show during New York Fashion Week September 15, 2011. REUTERS/Kena Betancur

Friday, September 16, 2011

Designer Lanre Da Silva Ajayi crosses her legs as she rests backstage before the Made in Africa: by ARISE Magazine Spring 2012 show during New York Fashion Week September 15, 2011. REUTERS/Kena Betancur

Friday, September 16, 2011

A model reacts as she gets ready backstage before the presentation of the Made in Africa: by ARISE Magazine Spring 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week September 15, 2011. REUTERS/Kena Betancur

Friday, September 16, 2011

A model reacts as she gets ready backstage before the presentation of the Made in Africa: by ARISE Magazine Spring 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week September 15, 2011. REUTERS/Kena Betancur

Friday, September 16, 2011

Models present creations at the Marc Jacobs Spring/Summer 2012 show during New York Fashion Week September 15, 2011. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Friday, September 16, 2011

Models present creations at the Marc Jacobs Spring/Summer 2012 show during New York Fashion Week September 15, 2011. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Friday, September 16, 2011

Models present creations from the Made In Africa: By Arise Magazine Spring 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week September 15, 2011. REUTERS/Kena Betancur

Friday, September 16, 2011

Models present creations from the Made In Africa: By Arise Magazine Spring 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week September 15, 2011. REUTERS/Kena Betancur

Friday, September 16, 2011

Models present creations from the Made In Africa: By Arise Magazine Spring 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week September 15, 2011. REUTERS/Kena Betancur

Friday, September 16, 2011

Models present creations from the Made In Africa: By Arise Magazine Spring 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week September 15, 2011. REUTERS/Kena Betancur

Friday, September 16, 2011

A model is made up backstage before the Guli Spring/Summer 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week September 15, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Friday, September 16, 2011

A model is made up backstage before the Guli Spring/Summer 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week September 15, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Friday, September 16, 2011

Models present creations from the Naeem Khan Spring/Summer 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week September 15, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Friday, September 16, 2011

Models present creations from the Naeem Khan Spring/Summer 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week September 15, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Friday, September 16, 2011

Models wait backstage before the Naeem Khan Spring/Summer 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week September 15, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Friday, September 16, 2011

Models wait backstage before the Naeem Khan Spring/Summer 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week September 15, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Friday, September 16, 2011

A model participates in a run through before the Naeem Khan Spring/Summer 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week September 15, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Friday, September 16, 2011

A model participates in a run through before the Naeem Khan Spring/Summer 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week September 15, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Friday, September 16, 2011

A model participates in a run through before the Guli Spring/Summer 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week September 15, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Friday, September 16, 2011

A model participates in a run through before the Guli Spring/Summer 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week September 15, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Friday, September 16, 2011

A model presents a creation from the Calvin Klein Spring/Summer 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week September 15, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, September 16, 2011

A model presents a creation from the Calvin Klein Spring/Summer 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week September 15, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, September 16, 2011

A model presents a creation from the Calvin Klein Spring/Summer 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week September 15, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, September 16, 2011

A model presents a creation from the Calvin Klein Spring/Summer 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week September 15, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, September 16, 2011

A model presents a creation from the Anna Sui Spring/Summer 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Friday, September 16, 2011

A model presents a creation from the Anna Sui Spring/Summer 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Friday, September 16, 2011

A model presents a creation from the Anna Sui Spring/Summer 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Friday, September 16, 2011

A model presents a creation from the Anna Sui Spring/Summer 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Friday, September 16, 2011

Protesters are seen outside the Guli Spring/Summer 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 15, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Friday, September 16, 2011

Protesters are seen outside the Guli Spring/Summer 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 15, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Friday, September 16, 2011

A model presents a creation from the Milly Spring/Summer 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, September 16, 2011

A model presents a creation from the Milly Spring/Summer 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, September 16, 2011

A model presents a creation from the Elie Tahari Spring/Summer 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Friday, September 16, 2011

A model presents a creation from the Elie Tahari Spring/Summer 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Friday, September 16, 2011

A model presents a creation at the Gap Spring/Summer 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Friday, September 16, 2011

A model presents a creation at the Gap Spring/Summer 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Friday, September 16, 2011

A model is prepared backstage before a showing of the Milly Spring/Summer 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, September 16, 2011

A model is prepared backstage before a showing of the Milly Spring/Summer 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, September 16, 2011

A model presents creations from the Ralph Lauren Spring/Summer 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 15, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, September 16, 2011

A model presents creations from the Ralph Lauren Spring/Summer 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 15, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, September 16, 2011

A model presents a creation from the Guli Spring/Summer 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 15, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Friday, September 16, 2011

A model presents a creation from the Guli Spring/Summer 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 15, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Friday, September 16, 2011

Stylist Rachel Zoe attends the Michael Kors Spring/Summer 2012 collection show during New York Fashion Week, September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Kena Betancur

Friday, September 16, 2011

Stylist Rachel Zoe attends the Michael Kors Spring/Summer 2012 collection show during New York Fashion Week, September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Kena Betancur

Friday, September 16, 2011

A model presents a creation from the Anna Sui Spring/Summer 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Friday, September 16, 2011

A model presents a creation from the Anna Sui Spring/Summer 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Friday, September 16, 2011

A model presents a creation from the Jeremy Scott Spring/Summer 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Kena Betancur

Friday, September 16, 2011

A model presents a creation from the Jeremy Scott Spring/Summer 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Kena Betancur

Friday, September 16, 2011

A model presents a creation from the Michael Kors Spring/Summer 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Kena Betancur

Friday, September 16, 2011

A model presents a creation from the Michael Kors Spring/Summer 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Kena Betancur

Friday, September 16, 2011

A model presents a creation from the Milly Spring/Summer 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, September 16, 2011

A model presents a creation from the Milly Spring/Summer 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, September 16, 2011

A model presents a creation at the Nanette Lepore Spring/Summer 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Friday, September 16, 2011

A model presents a creation at the Nanette Lepore Spring/Summer 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Friday, September 16, 2011

A model presents a creation from the Michael Kors Spring/Summer 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Kena Betancur

Friday, September 16, 2011

A model presents a creation from the Michael Kors Spring/Summer 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Kena Betancur

Friday, September 16, 2011

A model presents a creation from the Milly Spring/Summer 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, September 16, 2011

A model presents a creation from the Milly Spring/Summer 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, September 16, 2011

A person takes a photo as models present creations at the Gap Spring/Summer 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Friday, September 16, 2011

A person takes a photo as models present creations at the Gap Spring/Summer 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Friday, September 16, 2011

Creations hang backstage at the Nanette Lepore Spring/Summer 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Friday, September 16, 2011

Creations hang backstage at the Nanette Lepore Spring/Summer 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Friday, September 16, 2011

A model presents a creation from the Milly Spring/Summer 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, September 16, 2011

A model presents a creation from the Milly Spring/Summer 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, September 16, 2011

A model presents a creation from the Jeremy Scott Spring/Summer 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Kena Betancur

Friday, September 16, 2011

A model presents a creation from the Jeremy Scott Spring/Summer 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Kena Betancur

Friday, September 16, 2011

Designer Betsey Johnson does a split on the runway during the Betsey Johnson Spring/Summer 2012 show during New York Fashion Week September 12, 2011. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Friday, September 16, 2011

Designer Betsey Johnson does a split on the runway during the Betsey Johnson Spring/Summer 2012 show during New York Fashion Week September 12, 2011. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Friday, September 16, 2011

A model presents a creation at the Zang Toi Spring/Summer 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Friday, September 16, 2011

A model presents a creation at the Zang Toi Spring/Summer 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Friday, September 16, 2011

A model presents a creation from the Tory Burch Spring/Summer 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Friday, September 16, 2011

A model presents a creation from the Tory Burch Spring/Summer 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Friday, September 16, 2011

Designer Carolina Herrera pauses backstage before presenting her Spring/Summer 2012 collection show during New York Fashion Week September 12, 2011. REUTERS/Kena Betancur

Friday, September 16, 2011

Designer Carolina Herrera pauses backstage before presenting her Spring/Summer 2012 collection show during New York Fashion Week September 12, 2011. REUTERS/Kena Betancur

Friday, September 16, 2011

Models present creations at the Carlos Miele Spring/Summer 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week September 12, 2011. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Friday, September 16, 2011

Models present creations at the Carlos Miele Spring/Summer 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week September 12, 2011. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Friday, September 16, 2011

A model presents a creation from the Donna Karan New York Spring/Summer 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 12, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, September 16, 2011

A model presents a creation from the Donna Karan New York Spring/Summer 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 12, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, September 16, 2011

A model presents a creation from the Betsey Johnson Spring/Summer 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week September 12, 2011. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Friday, September 16, 2011

A model presents a creation from the Betsey Johnson Spring/Summer 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week September 12, 2011. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Friday, September 16, 2011

Television personality Kim Kardashian attends the Vera Wang Spring/Summer 2012 collection show during New York Fashion Week September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Friday, September 16, 2011

Television personality Kim Kardashian attends the Vera Wang Spring/Summer 2012 collection show during New York Fashion Week September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Friday, September 16, 2011

A model presents a creation from the Zang Toi Spring/Summer 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Friday, September 16, 2011

A model presents a creation from the Zang Toi Spring/Summer 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Friday, September 16, 2011

A model presents a creation from the Betsey Johnson Spring/Summer 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week September 12, 2011. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Friday, September 16, 2011

A model presents a creation from the Betsey Johnson Spring/Summer 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week September 12, 2011. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Friday, September 16, 2011

Singer Nicki Minaj attends the Prabal Gurung Spring/Summer 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week September 10, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Friday, September 16, 2011

Singer Nicki Minaj attends the Prabal Gurung Spring/Summer 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week September 10, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Friday, September 16, 2011

Marie Claire Fashion Director and Project Runway judge Nina Garcia (2nd R) takes a picture as she attends the Derek Lam Spring/Summer 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Kena Betancur

Friday, September 16, 2011

Marie Claire Fashion Director and Project Runway judge Nina Garcia (2nd R) takes a picture as she attends the Derek Lam Spring/Summer 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Kena Betancur

Friday, September 16, 2011

Designer Marc Jacobs greets the audience after his Marc by Marc Jacobs Spring/Summer 2012 collection show during New York Fashion Week September 12, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Friday, September 16, 2011

Designer Marc Jacobs greets the audience after his Marc by Marc Jacobs Spring/Summer 2012 collection show during New York Fashion Week September 12, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Friday, September 16, 2011

George Schrhamm walks outside the Lincoln Center, the venue for New York Fashion Week September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Kena Betancur

Friday, September 16, 2011

George Schrhamm walks outside the Lincoln Center, the venue for New York Fashion Week September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Kena Betancur

Friday, September 16, 2011

A model steps on her dress while presenting a creation from the Venexiana Spring/Summer 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week September 10, 2011. REUTERS/Kena Betancur

Friday, September 16, 2011

A model steps on her dress while presenting a creation from the Venexiana Spring/Summer 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week September 10, 2011. REUTERS/Kena Betancur

Friday, September 16, 2011

Designer Avril Lavigne reacts after showing her Abbey Dawn New York Spring/Summer 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 12, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, September 16, 2011

Designer Avril Lavigne reacts after showing her Abbey Dawn New York Spring/Summer 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 12, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, September 16, 2011

A model gets ready backstage before a showing of the Derek Lam Spring/Summer 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Kena Betancur

Friday, September 16, 2011

A model gets ready backstage before a showing of the Derek Lam Spring/Summer 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Kena Betancur

