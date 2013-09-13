Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Fri Sep 13, 2013 | 4:20am BST

NY Fashion Week

<p>A model presents a creation from the Marc Jacobs Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

A model presents a creation from the Marc Jacobs Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Friday, September 13, 2013

A model presents a creation from the Marc Jacobs Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
1 / 85
<p>Models present creations from the Ralph Lauren Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Models present creations from the Ralph Lauren Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, September 13, 2013

Models present creations from the Ralph Lauren Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
2 / 85
<p>A model presents a creation from the Marc Jacobs Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

A model presents a creation from the Marc Jacobs Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Friday, September 13, 2013

A model presents a creation from the Marc Jacobs Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
3 / 85
<p>A model presents a creation during the Calvin Klein Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

A model presents a creation during the Calvin Klein Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Friday, September 13, 2013

A model presents a creation during the Calvin Klein Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
4 / 85
<p>A model presents a creation from the Ralph Lauren Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

A model presents a creation from the Ralph Lauren Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, September 13, 2013

A model presents a creation from the Ralph Lauren Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
5 / 85
<p>Actors Nicole Kidman and Rooney Mara talk after the Calvin Klein Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Actors Nicole Kidman and Rooney Mara talk after the Calvin Klein Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Friday, September 13, 2013

Actors Nicole Kidman and Rooney Mara talk after the Calvin Klein Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
6 / 85
<p>In this image made in camera with the multiple exposure function, models present creations from the J. Mendel Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

In this image made in camera with the multiple exposure function, models present creations from the J. Mendel Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Friday, September 13, 2013

In this image made in camera with the multiple exposure function, models present creations from the J. Mendel Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
7 / 85
<p>Designer Betsey Johnson prepares to do a split near her granddaughters Layla Johnson and Ella Johnson (R) after presenting her Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

Designer Betsey Johnson prepares to do a split near her granddaughters Layla Johnson and Ella Johnson (R) after presenting her Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Friday, September 13, 2013

Designer Betsey Johnson prepares to do a split near her granddaughters Layla Johnson and Ella Johnson (R) after presenting her Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
8 / 85
<p>A bag with extra undergarments is seen backstage before the J. Mendel Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

A bag with extra undergarments is seen backstage before the J. Mendel Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Friday, September 13, 2013

A bag with extra undergarments is seen backstage before the J. Mendel Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
9 / 85
<p>Models present creations from the Betsey Johnson Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

Models present creations from the Betsey Johnson Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Friday, September 13, 2013

Models present creations from the Betsey Johnson Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
10 / 85
<p>A model presents a creation from the Marchesa Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

A model presents a creation from the Marchesa Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, September 13, 2013

A model presents a creation from the Marchesa Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
11 / 85
<p>Designer Rachel Zoe waves after presenting the Rachel Zoe Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford</p>

Designer Rachel Zoe waves after presenting the Rachel Zoe Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Friday, September 13, 2013

Designer Rachel Zoe waves after presenting the Rachel Zoe Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Close
12 / 85
<p>A model presents a creation from the J Mendel Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

A model presents a creation from the J Mendel Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Friday, September 13, 2013

A model presents a creation from the J Mendel Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
13 / 85
<p>A model presents a creation from the Rachel Zoe Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford</p>

A model presents a creation from the Rachel Zoe Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Friday, September 13, 2013

A model presents a creation from the Rachel Zoe Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Close
14 / 85
<p>A model is prepared backstage before presenting the Marchesa Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

A model is prepared backstage before presenting the Marchesa Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, September 13, 2013

A model is prepared backstage before presenting the Marchesa Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
15 / 85
<p>Models present creations from the J Mendel Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

Models present creations from the J Mendel Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Friday, September 13, 2013

Models present creations from the J Mendel Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
16 / 85
<p>A model presents a creation from the Betsey Johnson Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

A model presents a creation from the Betsey Johnson Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Friday, September 13, 2013

A model presents a creation from the Betsey Johnson Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
17 / 85
<p>Designers Georgina Chapman and Keren Craig (L) wave after presenting the Marchesa Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Designers Georgina Chapman and Keren Craig (L) wave after presenting the Marchesa Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, September 13, 2013

Designers Georgina Chapman and Keren Craig (L) wave after presenting the Marchesa Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
18 / 85
<p>Models present creations from the Michael Kors Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

Models present creations from the Michael Kors Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Friday, September 13, 2013

Models present creations from the Michael Kors Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
19 / 85
<p>Models present creations from the Rodarte Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Models present creations from the Rodarte Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, September 13, 2013

Models present creations from the Rodarte Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
20 / 85
<p>A model has her hair and make up done prior to the presentation of the Vera Wang Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford</p>

A model has her hair and make up done prior to the presentation of the Vera Wang Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Friday, September 13, 2013

A model has her hair and make up done prior to the presentation of the Vera Wang Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Close
21 / 85
<p>A model presents a creation from Naeem Khan Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

A model presents a creation from Naeem Khan Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Friday, September 13, 2013

A model presents a creation from Naeem Khan Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
22 / 85
<p>A model presents a creation from the Vera Wang Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford</p>

A model presents a creation from the Vera Wang Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Friday, September 13, 2013

A model presents a creation from the Vera Wang Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Close
23 / 85
<p>Models present creations from Michael Kors Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

Models present creations from Michael Kors Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Friday, September 13, 2013

Models present creations from Michael Kors Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
24 / 85
<p>Models present creations from the J. Crew Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford</p>

Models present creations from the J. Crew Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Friday, September 13, 2013

Models present creations from the J. Crew Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Close
25 / 85
<p>A model presents a creation from the Vera Wang Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford</p>

A model presents a creation from the Vera Wang Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Friday, September 13, 2013

A model presents a creation from the Vera Wang Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Close
26 / 85
<p>A model presents a creation from the Vera Wang Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford</p>

A model presents a creation from the Vera Wang Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Friday, September 13, 2013

A model presents a creation from the Vera Wang Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Close
27 / 85
<p>A model presents a creation from Tory Burch Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

A model presents a creation from Tory Burch Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Friday, September 13, 2013

A model presents a creation from Tory Burch Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
28 / 85
<p>A model sits backstage prior to the presentation of the Vera Wang Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford</p>

A model sits backstage prior to the presentation of the Vera Wang Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Friday, September 13, 2013

A model sits backstage prior to the presentation of the Vera Wang Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Close
29 / 85
<p>Models present creations from Tory Burch Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

Models present creations from Tory Burch Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Friday, September 13, 2013

Models present creations from Tory Burch Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
30 / 85
<p>A model presents a creation from the Diesel Black Gold Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford</p>

A model presents a creation from the Diesel Black Gold Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Friday, September 13, 2013

A model presents a creation from the Diesel Black Gold Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Close
31 / 85
<p>Models present creations from the Rodarte Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Models present creations from the Rodarte Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, September 13, 2013

Models present creations from the Rodarte Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
32 / 85
<p>A model presents a creation from the Rodarte Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

A model presents a creation from the Rodarte Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, September 13, 2013

A model presents a creation from the Rodarte Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
33 / 85
<p>A model presents a creation from Naeem Khan Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

A model presents a creation from Naeem Khan Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Friday, September 13, 2013

A model presents a creation from Naeem Khan Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
34 / 85
<p>Models present creations from the Diesel Black Gold Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford</p>

Models present creations from the Diesel Black Gold Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Friday, September 13, 2013

Models present creations from the Diesel Black Gold Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Close
35 / 85
<p>A model presents a creation from the Rodarte Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

A model presents a creation from the Rodarte Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, September 13, 2013

A model presents a creation from the Rodarte Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
36 / 85
<p>A model presents a creation from Badgley Mischka Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

A model presents a creation from Badgley Mischka Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Friday, September 13, 2013

A model presents a creation from Badgley Mischka Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
37 / 85
<p>A model presents a creation from Badgley Mischka Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

A model presents a creation from Badgley Mischka Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Friday, September 13, 2013

A model presents a creation from Badgley Mischka Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
38 / 85
<p>Models walk on the runway during a rehearsal for the presentation of the 3.1 Phillip Lim Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Models walk on the runway during a rehearsal for the presentation of the 3.1 Phillip Lim Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, September 13, 2013

Models walk on the runway during a rehearsal for the presentation of the 3.1 Phillip Lim Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
39 / 85
<p>A model is made up before the presentation of Donna Karan's DKNY Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford</p>

A model is made up before the presentation of Donna Karan's DKNY Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Friday, September 13, 2013

A model is made up before the presentation of Donna Karan's DKNY Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Close
40 / 85
<p>A model presents a creation during the Thom Browne Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

A model presents a creation during the Thom Browne Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Friday, September 13, 2013

A model presents a creation during the Thom Browne Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
41 / 85
<p>A model presents a creation from Donna Karan's DKNY Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford</p>

A model presents a creation from Donna Karan's DKNY Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Friday, September 13, 2013

A model presents a creation from Donna Karan's DKNY Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Close
42 / 85
<p>Models present creations from the 3.1 Phillip Lim Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Models present creations from the 3.1 Phillip Lim Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, September 13, 2013

Models present creations from the 3.1 Phillip Lim Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
43 / 85
<p>A model presents a creation during the Thom Browne Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

A model presents a creation during the Thom Browne Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Friday, September 13, 2013

A model presents a creation during the Thom Browne Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
44 / 85
<p>A model presents a creation from the 3.1 Phillip Lim Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

A model presents a creation from the 3.1 Phillip Lim Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, September 13, 2013

A model presents a creation from the 3.1 Phillip Lim Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
45 / 85
<p>Models present creations from the Tommy Hilfiger Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Models present creations from the Tommy Hilfiger Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, September 13, 2013

Models present creations from the Tommy Hilfiger Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
46 / 85
<p>Model Naomi Campbell presents a creation from the Diane von Furstenberg's Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford</p>

Model Naomi Campbell presents a creation from the Diane von Furstenberg's Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Friday, September 13, 2013

Model Naomi Campbell presents a creation from the Diane von Furstenberg's Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Close
47 / 85
<p>A model presents a creation from the Carolina Herrera Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

A model presents a creation from the Carolina Herrera Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Friday, September 13, 2013

A model presents a creation from the Carolina Herrera Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
48 / 85
<p>A model presents a creation from the Zac Posen Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

A model presents a creation from the Zac Posen Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, September 13, 2013

A model presents a creation from the Zac Posen Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
49 / 85
<p>A model presents a creation from the KaufmanFranco Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford</p>

A model presents a creation from the KaufmanFranco Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Friday, September 13, 2013

A model presents a creation from the KaufmanFranco Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Close
50 / 85
<p>A model presents a creation from the Honor Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

A model presents a creation from the Honor Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, September 13, 2013

A model presents a creation from the Honor Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
51 / 85
<p>A model presents a creation from the BCBG Max Azria Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

A model presents a creation from the BCBG Max Azria Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Friday, September 13, 2013

A model presents a creation from the BCBG Max Azria Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
52 / 85
<p>A model presents a creation from the Diane von Furstenberg's Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford</p>

A model presents a creation from the Diane von Furstenberg's Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Friday, September 13, 2013

A model presents a creation from the Diane von Furstenberg's Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Close
53 / 85
<p>A model presents a creation from the Monique Lhuillier Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

A model presents a creation from the Monique Lhuillier Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Friday, September 13, 2013

A model presents a creation from the Monique Lhuillier Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
54 / 85
<p>A model presents a creation from the Thakoon Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

A model presents a creation from the Thakoon Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, September 13, 2013

A model presents a creation from the Thakoon Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
55 / 85
<p>A model presents a creation from the Thakoon Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

A model presents a creation from the Thakoon Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, September 13, 2013

A model presents a creation from the Thakoon Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
56 / 85
<p>Models wait to rehearse before a presentation of the Zac Posen Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Models wait to rehearse before a presentation of the Zac Posen Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, September 13, 2013

Models wait to rehearse before a presentation of the Zac Posen Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
57 / 85
<p>A model presents a creation from the Carolina Herrera Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

A model presents a creation from the Carolina Herrera Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Friday, September 13, 2013

A model presents a creation from the Carolina Herrera Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
58 / 85
<p>A model presents a creation from the DKNY Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

A model presents a creation from the DKNY Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Friday, September 13, 2013

A model presents a creation from the DKNY Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
59 / 85
<p>A model presents a creation from the threeASFOUR Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

A model presents a creation from the threeASFOUR Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Friday, September 13, 2013

A model presents a creation from the threeASFOUR Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
60 / 85
<p>Models are seen during rehearsal before the threeASFOUR Spring/Summer 2014 collection show at the New York Fashion Week September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

Models are seen during rehearsal before the threeASFOUR Spring/Summer 2014 collection show at the New York Fashion Week September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Friday, September 13, 2013

Models are seen during rehearsal before the threeASFOUR Spring/Summer 2014 collection show at the New York Fashion Week September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
61 / 85
<p>A model rehearses before a presentation of the Thakoon Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

A model rehearses before a presentation of the Thakoon Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, September 13, 2013

A model rehearses before a presentation of the Thakoon Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
62 / 85
<p>A model presents a creation from the Tommy Hilfiger Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

A model presents a creation from the Tommy Hilfiger Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, September 13, 2013

A model presents a creation from the Tommy Hilfiger Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
63 / 85
<p>Designer Victoria Beckham acknowledges the audience after presenting her Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Designer Victoria Beckham acknowledges the audience after presenting her Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, September 13, 2013

Designer Victoria Beckham acknowledges the audience after presenting her Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
64 / 85
<p>Former England soccer captain David Beckham holds his daughter Harper while waiting for a presentation of the Victoria Beckham Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Former England soccer captain David Beckham holds his daughter Harper while waiting for a presentation of the Victoria Beckham Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, September 13, 2013

Former England soccer captain David Beckham holds his daughter Harper while waiting for a presentation of the Victoria Beckham Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
65 / 85
<p>A model is made up before the Monique Lhuillier Spring/Summer 2014 collection show during New York Fashion Week September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

A model is made up before the Monique Lhuillier Spring/Summer 2014 collection show during New York Fashion Week September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Friday, September 13, 2013

A model is made up before the Monique Lhuillier Spring/Summer 2014 collection show during New York Fashion Week September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
66 / 85
<p>Models are reflected in a mirror as they present creations from the Kenneth Cole Spring/Summer 2014 collection show during New York Fashion Week, in New York September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Models are reflected in a mirror as they present creations from the Kenneth Cole Spring/Summer 2014 collection show during New York Fashion Week, in New York September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Friday, September 13, 2013

Models are reflected in a mirror as they present creations from the Kenneth Cole Spring/Summer 2014 collection show during New York Fashion Week, in New York September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
67 / 85
<p>Clodagh Shannon (L), 15, from Belfast watches a model present a creation during the spring collection Rag &amp; Bone show at Fashion Week in New York, September 6, 2013. This was Shannon's first fashion show she has attended. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Clodagh Shannon (L), 15, from Belfast watches a model present a creation during the spring collection Rag & Bone show at Fashion Week in New York, September 6, 2013. This was Shannon's first fashion show she has attended. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri more

Friday, September 13, 2013

Clodagh Shannon (L), 15, from Belfast watches a model present a creation during the spring collection Rag & Bone show at Fashion Week in New York, September 6, 2013. This was Shannon's first fashion show she has attended. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
68 / 85
<p>Fashion journalist Cognac Wellerlane poses for a portrait at Fashion Week in New York, September 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Fashion journalist Cognac Wellerlane poses for a portrait at Fashion Week in New York, September 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Friday, September 13, 2013

Fashion journalist Cognac Wellerlane poses for a portrait at Fashion Week in New York, September 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
69 / 85
<p>A model makes a face while being made up before the Herve Leger by Max Azria Spring/Summer 2014 collection show during New York Fashion Week September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

A model makes a face while being made up before the Herve Leger by Max Azria Spring/Summer 2014 collection show during New York Fashion Week September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Friday, September 13, 2013

A model makes a face while being made up before the Herve Leger by Max Azria Spring/Summer 2014 collection show during New York Fashion Week September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
70 / 85
<p>Models present creations from the Kate Spade Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

Models present creations from the Kate Spade Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Friday, September 13, 2013

Models present creations from the Kate Spade Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
71 / 85
<p>A model is made up before the Herve Leger by Max Azria Spring/Summer 2014 collection show during New York Fashion Week September 7, 2013. This is an in-camera, multiple exposure photograph. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

A model is made up before the Herve Leger by Max Azria Spring/Summer 2014 collection show during New York Fashion Week September 7, 2013. This is an in-camera, multiple exposure photograph. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Friday, September 13, 2013

A model is made up before the Herve Leger by Max Azria Spring/Summer 2014 collection show during New York Fashion Week September 7, 2013. This is an in-camera, multiple exposure photograph. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
72 / 85
<p>Models rehearse before the Desigual Spring/Summer 2014 collection show during New York Fashion Week September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

Models rehearse before the Desigual Spring/Summer 2014 collection show during New York Fashion Week September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Friday, September 13, 2013

Models rehearse before the Desigual Spring/Summer 2014 collection show during New York Fashion Week September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
73 / 85
<p>Models are pictured in compact mirrors as they prepare backstage before a presentation of the Honor Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Models are pictured in compact mirrors as they prepare backstage before a presentation of the Honor Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, September 13, 2013

Models are pictured in compact mirrors as they prepare backstage before a presentation of the Honor Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
74 / 85
<p>A clothes rack is seen backstage before the Desigual Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

A clothes rack is seen backstage before the Desigual Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Friday, September 13, 2013

A clothes rack is seen backstage before the Desigual Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
75 / 85
<p>Models are touched up before the Kate Spade Spring/Summer 2014 collection presentation during New York Fashion Week September 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

Models are touched up before the Kate Spade Spring/Summer 2014 collection presentation during New York Fashion Week September 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Friday, September 13, 2013

Models are touched up before the Kate Spade Spring/Summer 2014 collection presentation during New York Fashion Week September 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
76 / 85
<p>A model has her hair done backstage before a presentation of the Honor Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

A model has her hair done backstage before a presentation of the Honor Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, September 13, 2013

A model has her hair done backstage before a presentation of the Honor Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
77 / 85
<p>A worker puts down programs on benches before a presentation of the Honor Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

A worker puts down programs on benches before a presentation of the Honor Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, September 13, 2013

A worker puts down programs on benches before a presentation of the Honor Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
78 / 85
<p>A model presents a creation from the Kate Spade Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

A model presents a creation from the Kate Spade Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Friday, September 13, 2013

A model presents a creation from the Kate Spade Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
79 / 85
<p>Models line up backstage before the Kate Spade Spring/Summer 2014 collection presentation during New York Fashion Week September 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

Models line up backstage before the Kate Spade Spring/Summer 2014 collection presentation during New York Fashion Week September 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Friday, September 13, 2013

Models line up backstage before the Kate Spade Spring/Summer 2014 collection presentation during New York Fashion Week September 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
80 / 85
<p>Models present creations from the Desigual Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

Models present creations from the Desigual Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Friday, September 13, 2013

Models present creations from the Desigual Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
81 / 85
<p>Signs are seen backstage before the Desigual Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

Signs are seen backstage before the Desigual Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Friday, September 13, 2013

Signs are seen backstage before the Desigual Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
82 / 85
<p>Models have their make up applied backstage before a presentation of the Honor Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Models have their make up applied backstage before a presentation of the Honor Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, September 13, 2013

Models have their make up applied backstage before a presentation of the Honor Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
83 / 85
<p>A model uses a playing card to keep her hair in place as she walks the runway during a rehearsal before a presentation of the Honor Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

A model uses a playing card to keep her hair in place as she walks the runway during a rehearsal before a presentation of the Honor Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, September 13, 2013

A model uses a playing card to keep her hair in place as she walks the runway during a rehearsal before a presentation of the Honor Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
84 / 85
<p>A sign directing models is seen backstage before the presentation of the BCBG Max Azria Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

A sign directing models is seen backstage before the presentation of the BCBG Max Azria Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Friday, September 13, 2013

A sign directing models is seen backstage before the presentation of the BCBG Max Azria Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
85 / 85
View Again
View Next
Profile: Scarlett Johansson

Profile: Scarlett Johansson

Next Slideshows

Profile: Scarlett Johansson

Profile: Scarlett Johansson

The actress announces her engagement to French journalist Romain Dauriac.

05 Sep 2013
Venice Film Fest

Venice Film Fest

Red carpet highlights from the Venice Film Festival.

04 Sep 2013
Beyonce at Coney Island

Beyonce at Coney Island

Beyonce rides the rides while filming a music video at Coney Island.

30 Aug 2013
Douglas and Zeta-Jones split

Douglas and Zeta-Jones split

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones announce they are separating.

28 Aug 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Republicans pull healthcare bill

Republicans pull healthcare bill

President Donald Trump suffered a stunning political setback in a Congress controlled by his own party when Republican leaders pulled legislation to overhaul Obamacare, a major 2016 election campaign promise of the president and his allies.

Sunken South Korean ferry raised

Sunken South Korean ferry raised

The Sewol ferry that sank nearly three years ago, killing 304 people, most of them children on a school trip, slowly emerges from a gray sea.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos of the week.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos of the week.

Flashback: Egypt's Arab Spring

Flashback: Egypt's Arab Spring

A look back at the Egypt uprising that led to the overthrow of president Mubarak in 2011. Mubarak, the first leader to face trial after the Arab Spring protests that swept the region, was freed after six years in detention.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Highlights from Tokyo Fashion Week

Highlights from Tokyo Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Tokyo.

Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul

Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul

Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures