NY street fashion combos
Lil Debbie poses outside of Lincoln Center during Fall/Winter 2012 New York Fashion Week, February 9, 2012. Debbie is a stylist from the California Bay area and this is her first visit to New York's Fashion Week. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Arthur Gonsalves poses outside of Lincoln Center during the Fall/Winter 2012 New York Fashion Week, February 9, 2012. Gonsalzes is a former model from Roosevelt Island, New York and has been attending New York's Fashion Week for 18 years. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Marisn Kihogo poses outside of Lincoln Center during Fall/Winter 2012 New York Fashion Week, February 9, 2012. Kihogo is a celebrity stylist from London and has been coming to New York's Fashion Week for six years. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Anthony Dask poses outside of Lincoln Center during Fall/Winter 2012 New York Fashion Week, February 10, 2012. Dask is a merchandiser from Brooklyn and has been to New York's Fashion Week for two years. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Nikki Exotika poses outside of Lincoln Center during Fall/Winter 2012 New York Fashion Week, February 10, 2012. Exotika is a singer from Jersey City and this is her first trip New York's Fashion Week. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Mari J. Brooklyn poses outside of Lincoln Center during Fall/Winter 2012 New York Fashion Week, February 10, 2012. Brooklyn is a photographer from Japan and has been coming to New York's Fashion Week for 5 years. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Bez Balan poses outside of Lincoln Center during Fall/Winter 2012 New York Fashion Week, February 9, 2012. Balan is an interior designer from San Francisco and this is her first visit to New York's Fashion Week. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Josephine Ganner poses outside of Lincoln Center during Fall/Winter 2012 New York Fashion Week, February 10, 2012. Ganner is a Blogger/actress from New York and this is her first trip New York's Fashion Week. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Samantha Simione poses outside of Lincoln Center during Fall/Winter 2012 New York Fashion Week, February 10, 2012. Simiome is a high school senior from New Jersey and this is her first trip New York's Fashion Week. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Harriet Guadagnuolo poses outside of Lincoln Center during Fall/Winter 2012 New York Fashion Week, February 10, 2012. Guadagnuolo is a buyer from Vancouver and this is her first trip to New York's Fashion Week. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Caitey Leif poses outside of Lincoln Center during Fall/Winter 2012 New York Fashion Week, February 10, 2012. Leif is a high school senior from New Jersey and this is her fourth trip New York's Fashion Week. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
