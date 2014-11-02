Edition:
United Kingdom
Sun Nov 2, 2014

NYC Marathon

A supporter lifts Wilson Kipsang of Kenya off the ground after he crossed the finish line to win the men's professional division of the 2014 New York City Marathon in Central Park. At right is second place finisher Lelisa Desisa of Ethiopia.

A supporter lifts Wilson Kipsang of Kenya off the ground after he crossed the finish line to win the men's professional division of the 2014 New York City Marathon in Central Park. At right is second place finisher Lelisa Desisa of Ethiopia.

Reuters / Sunday, November 02, 2014
A supporter lifts Wilson Kipsang of Kenya off the ground after he crossed the finish line to win the men's professional division of the 2014 New York City Marathon in Central Park. At right is second place finisher Lelisa Desisa of Ethiopia.
Runners cross the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge shortly after the start of the New York City Marathon.

Runners cross the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge shortly after the start of the New York City Marathon.

Reuters / Sunday, November 02, 2014
Runners cross the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge shortly after the start of the New York City Marathon.
Spectators cheer as a wheelchair racer passes in Brooklyn.

Spectators cheer as a wheelchair racer passes in Brooklyn.

Reuters / Sunday, November 02, 2014
Spectators cheer as a wheelchair racer passes in Brooklyn.
Wilson Kipsang of Kenya looks at competitor Lelisa Desisa of Ethiopia.

Wilson Kipsang of Kenya looks at competitor Lelisa Desisa of Ethiopia.

Reuters / Sunday, November 02, 2014
Wilson Kipsang of Kenya looks at competitor Lelisa Desisa of Ethiopia.
Runners make their way across the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge.

Runners make their way across the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge.

Reuters / Sunday, November 02, 2014
Runners make their way across the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge.
The Women's elite runners pass through Brooklyn.

The Women's elite runners pass through Brooklyn.

Reuters / Sunday, November 02, 2014
The Women's elite runners pass through Brooklyn.
Men's champion Wilson Kipsang of Kenya with the elite runners.

Men's champion Wilson Kipsang of Kenya with the elite runners.

Reuters / Sunday, November 02, 2014
Men's champion Wilson Kipsang of Kenya with the elite runners.
Wilson Kipsang (C) of Kenya and Lelisa Desisa (R) of Ethiopia during the marathon.

Wilson Kipsang (C) of Kenya and Lelisa Desisa (R) of Ethiopia during the marathon.

Reuters / Sunday, November 02, 2014
Wilson Kipsang (C) of Kenya and Lelisa Desisa (R) of Ethiopia during the marathon.
Spectators watch as runners pass by in Brooklyn.

Spectators watch as runners pass by in Brooklyn.

Reuters / Sunday, November 02, 2014
Spectators watch as runners pass by in Brooklyn.
Runners Wilson Kipsang of Kenya (R) and Lelisa Desisa of Ethiopia run the last mile.

Runners Wilson Kipsang of Kenya (R) and Lelisa Desisa of Ethiopia run the last mile.

Reuters / Sunday, November 02, 2014
Runners Wilson Kipsang of Kenya (R) and Lelisa Desisa of Ethiopia run the last mile.
Wilson Kipsang of Kenya crosses the finish line to win the men's professional division.

Wilson Kipsang of Kenya crosses the finish line to win the men's professional division.

Reuters / Sunday, November 02, 2014
Wilson Kipsang of Kenya crosses the finish line to win the men's professional division.
Mary Keitany of Kenya crosses the finish line to win the women's professional division. At right is second place finisher Jemima Sumgong of Kenya.

Mary Keitany of Kenya crosses the finish line to win the women's professional division. At right is second place finisher Jemima Sumgong of Kenya.

Reuters / Sunday, November 02, 2014
Mary Keitany of Kenya crosses the finish line to win the women's professional division. At right is second place finisher Jemima Sumgong of Kenya.
Winner Wilson Kipsang of Kenya (C) celebrates with second place finisher Lelisa Desisa of Ethiopia (R) and third place finisher Gebre Gebremariam of Ethiopia.

Wiiner Wilson Kipsang of Kenya (C) celebrates with second place finisher Lelisa Desisa of Ethiopia (R) and third place finisher Gebre Gebremariam of Ethiopia.

Reuters / Sunday, November 02, 2014
Wiiner Wilson Kipsang of Kenya (C) celebrates with second place finisher Lelisa Desisa of Ethiopia (R) and third place finisher Gebre Gebremariam of Ethiopia.
Meb Keflezighi of USA gets a high five from Gebre Gebremariam of Ethiopia as Keflezighi runs for the finish line where he finished fourth in the men's professional division.

Meb Keflezighi of USA gets a high five from Gebre Gebremariam of Ethiopia as Keflezighi runs for the finish line where he finished fourth in the men's professional division.

Reuters / Sunday, November 02, 2014
Meb Keflezighi of USA gets a high five from Gebre Gebremariam of Ethiopia as Keflezighi runs for the finish line where he finished fourth in the men's professional division.
Tennis player Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark is congratulated by Serena Williams at the finish line.

Tennis player Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark is congratulated by Serena Williams at the finish line.

Reuters / Sunday, November 02, 2014
Tennis player Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark is congratulated by Serena Williams at the finish line.
Kurt Fearnley of Australia kisses his wife Sheridan after winning the men's wheelchair division.

Kurt Fearnley of Australia kisses his wife Sheridan after winning the men's wheelchair division.

Reuters / Sunday, November 02, 2014
Kurt Fearnley of Australia kisses his wife Sheridan after winning the men's wheelchair division.
Sara Moreira of Portugal celebrates with her country's flag after crossing the finish line to finish third in the women's professional division.

Sara Moreira of Portugal celebrates with her country's flag after crossing the finish line to finish third in the women's professional division.

Reuters / Sunday, November 02, 2014
Sara Moreira of Portugal celebrates with her country's flag after crossing the finish line to finish third in the women's professional division.
Runners embrace after crossing the finish line.

Runners embrace after crossing the finish line.

Reuters / Sunday, November 02, 2014
Runners embrace after crossing the finish line.
Yuki Kawauchi of Japan drops to his knees after finishing. At right is fourth place finisher Meb Keflezighi of the U.S.

Yuki Kawauchi of Japan drops to his knees after finishing. At right is fourth place finisher Meb Keflezighi of the U.S.

Reuters / Sunday, November 02, 2014
Yuki Kawauchi of Japan drops to his knees after finishing. At right is fourth place finisher Meb Keflezighi of the U.S.
A man crosses the race course dodging runners.

A man crosses the race course dodging runners.

Reuters / Sunday, November 02, 2014
A man crosses the race course dodging runners.
Spectators watch from their window as runners pass.

Spectators watch from their window as runners pass.

Reuters / Sunday, November 02, 2014
Spectators watch from their window as runners pass.
Men's elite runners make their way across the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge.

Men's elite runners make their way across the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge.

Reuters / Sunday, November 02, 2014
Men's elite runners make their way across the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge.
A runner reacts after crossing the finish line.

A runner reacts after crossing the finish line.

Reuters / Sunday, November 02, 2014
A runner reacts after crossing the finish line.
A runner reacts after crossing the finish line.

A runner reacts after crossing the finish line.

Reuters / Sunday, November 02, 2014
A runner reacts after crossing the finish line.
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Next Slideshows

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

01 Nov 2014
Virgin SpaceShipTwo crash

Virgin SpaceShipTwo crash

The explosion of the Virgin Galactic passenger spaceship over California.

01 Nov 2014
Peshmerga reinforce Kobani

Peshmerga reinforce Kobani

Peshmerga fighters head to Kobani to try to help fellow Kurds break the siege.

31 Oct 2014
Pictures of the month: October

Pictures of the month: October

Our top photos from the month of October.

31 Oct 2014

