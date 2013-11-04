Edition:
NYC Marathon

<p>Two runners embrace after crossing the finish line of the New York City Marathon in New York, November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

<p>Runners cross the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge during the New York City Marathon in New York, November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Runners make their way through the borough of Queens during the New York City Marathon in New York, November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

<p>Geoffrey Mutai of Kenya crosses the finish line to win the men's division of the New York City Marathon in New York, November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

<p>A runner is helped after getting cramps on her way through the borough of Manhattan during the New York City Marathon in New York, November 3, 2013. REUTERSEduardo Munoz</p>

<p>Runners make their way through the borough of Manhattan during the New York City Marathon in New York, November 3, 2013. REUTERSEduardo Munoz</p>

<p>Spectators holding a Japanese flag cheer on runners as they make their way through the borough of Queens during the New York City Marathon in New York, November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

<p>Marcel Hug of Switzerland crosses the finish line to win the men's wheelchair division of the New York City Marathon in New York, November 3, 2013. Behind Hug are second-place finisher Ernst Van Dyk of South Africa and third-place finisher Kurt Fearnley of Australia. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

<p>Geoffrey Mutai of Kenya runs in the New York City Marathon in New York, November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Adam Hunger</p>

<p>Meb Keflezighi of the U.S., silver medalist in the 2004 Olympics marathon, collapses to the ground after finishing the New York City Marathon in New York, November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

<p>A runner carrying the U.S. flag and wearing a t-shirt that says "Boston Strong" crosses the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge during the New York City Marathon in New York, November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Sabrina Mockenhaupt of Germany falls to the ground after finishing in seventh place in the women's division of the New York City Marathon in New York, November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

<p>Discarded cups are seen along the route as runners make their way through the borough of Queens during the New York City Marathon in New York, November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

<p>Runners cross the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge during the New York City Marathon in New York, November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Two runners embrace after crossing the finish line of the New York City Marathon in New York, November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

<p>Police tape is seen as runners make their way through the borough of Queens during the New York City Marathon in New York, November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

<p>A runner dressed as "Marathonman" is checked by a New York Police Department officer as he arrives to take part in the New York City Marathon on Staten Island, New York November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

<p>Runners make their way through the borough of Manhattan during the New York City Marathon in New York, November 3, 2013. REUTERSEduardo Munoz</p>

<p>A New York Police Department officer performs security check on a runner who has arrived to take part in the New York City Marathon on Staten Island, New York November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

<p>Men's elite runners make their way through the borough of Manhattan during the New York City Marathon in New York, November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Adam Hunger</p>

