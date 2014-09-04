NYFW: Day 1
A model has make up applied backstage before showing the BCBG Max Azria collection during New York Fashion Week September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model presents a creation from the BCBG Max Azria collection during New York Fashion Week September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model presents a creation from the BCBG Max Azria collection during New York Fashion Week September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model presents a creation from the BCBG Max Azria collection during New York Fashion Week September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model presents a creation from the BCBG Max Azria collection during New York Fashion Week September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model takes a selfie backstage before showing the BCBG Max Azria collection during New York Fashion Week September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model presents a creation from the BCBG Max Azria collection during New York Fashion Week September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model presents a creation from the BCBG Max Azria collection during New York Fashion Week September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model presents a creation from the BCBG Max Azria collection during New York Fashion Week September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model has make-up applied to her lips backstage before a showing of the Spring/Summer 2015 Tadashi Shoji collection during New York Fashion Week September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model presents a creation from the Spring/Summer 2015 Tadashi Shoji collection during New York Fashion Week September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model presents a creation from the Spring/Summer 2015 Tadashi Shoji collection during New York Fashion Week September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model presents a creation from the Spring/Summer 2015 Tadashi Shoji collection during New York Fashion Week September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model presents a creation from the Spring/Summer 2015 Tadashi Shoji collection during New York Fashion Week September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model presents a creation from the Spring/Summer 2015 Tadashi Shoji collection during New York Fashion Week September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model presents a creation from the Spring/Summer 2015 Tadashi Shoji collection during New York Fashion Week September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model presents a creation from the Spring/Summer 2015 Tadashi Shoji collection during New York Fashion Week September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model has her hair done backstage before a showing of the Spring/Summer 2015 Tadashi Shoji collection during New York Fashion Week September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A woman adjusts photographs of models backstage before a showing of the Spring/Summer 2015 Tadashi Shoji collection during New York Fashion Week September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model presents a creation from the Spring/Summer 2015 Richard Chai collection during New York Fashion Week September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A model presents a creation from the Spring/Summer 2015 Richard Chai collection during New York Fashion Week September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A model presents a creation from the Spring/Summer 2015 Richard Chai collection during New York Fashion Week September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A model presents a creation from the Spring/Summer 2015 Richard Chai collection during New York Fashion Week September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A model presents a creation from the Spring/Summer 2015 Richard Chai collection during New York Fashion Week September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Next Slideshows
Joan Rivers: 1933 - 2014
Comedian Joan Rivers has passed away at the age of 81.
Protest at NYFW
Animal activists protest a fashion show using horse-drawn carriages through Central Park.
Highest paid TV actresses
The ten top-earning actresses on television.
Celebrity breakups of 2014
Celebrity couples who called it quits this year.
MORE IN PICTURES
Cherry blossoms of Japan
Crowds of tourists and residents flock to parks to enjoy the cherry blossoms marking the start of spring.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Truck drives into crowd in Sweden
At least three people were killed when a truck drove into a crowd on a shopping street and crashed into a department store in central Stockholm.
Xi and Trump come face-to-face
President Donald Trump holds his first meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, as Trump faces pressure to achieve trade concessions from China and prevent a crisis with North Korea from spiraling out of control.
Grand National style
Racegoers dress up for the Grand National at Aintree Racecourse.
U.S. missile strike on Syria
The United States fires dozens of cruise missiles at a Syrian airbase from which it said a deadly chemical weapons attack was launched.
Russian forces in Syria
Russia joined the war on Assad's behalf in 2015, an action that decisively turned the momentum of the conflict in the Syrian government's favor.
South Africans protest against President Zuma
Sporadic violence broke out in Johannesburg as more than 50,000 people marched in South African cities to protest against President Jacob Zuma, demanding he quit after a cabinet reshuffle triggered the latest crisis of his presidency.