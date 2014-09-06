Edition:
Pictures | Sat Sep 6, 2014 | 1:25am BST

NYFW: Day 2

A model presents a creation from the Rebecca Minkoff Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

