NYFW: Day 6
Models present creations from the Spring/Summer 2015 Rodarte collection during New York Fashion Week September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A model presents creations from the Spring/Summer 2015 Rodarte collection during New York Fashion Week September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A model presents creations from the Spring/Summer 2015 Rodarte collection during New York Fashion Week September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A model presents creations from the Spring/Summer 2015 Rodarte collection during New York Fashion Week September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A model presents creations from the Spring/Summer 2015 Rodarte collection during New York Fashion Week September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A model presents creations from the Spring/Summer 2015 Rodarte collection during New York Fashion Week September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A model presents creations from the Spring/Summer 2015 Rodarte collection during New York Fashion Week September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A model presents creations from the Spring/Summer 2015 Rodarte collection during New York Fashion Week September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A model presents creations from the Spring/Summer 2015 Rodarte collection during New York Fashion Week September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Models present creations from the Spring/Summer 2015 Tory Burch collection during New York Fashion Week September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A model presents a creation from the Spring/Summer 2015 Tory Burch collection during New York Fashion Week September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A model presents a creation from the Spring/Summer 2015 Tory Burch collection during New York Fashion Week September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A model presents a creation from the Spring/Summer 2015 Tory Burch collection during New York Fashion Week September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A model presents a creation from the Spring/Summer 2015 Tory Burch collection during New York Fashion Week September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Models present creations from the Spring/Summer 2015 Tory Burch collection during New York Fashion Week September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A model presents a creation from the Spring/Summer 2015 Tory Burch collection during New York Fashion Week September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A model presents a creation from the Spring/Summer 2015 Tory Burch collection during New York Fashion Week September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A model presents a creation from the Spring/Summer 2015 Tory Burch collection during New York Fashion Week September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A model presents a creation from the thirteen year old designer Isabella Rose Taylor Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model presents a creation from the thirteen year old designer Isabella Rose Taylor Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model presents a creation from the thirteen year old designer Isabella Rose Taylor Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model presents a creation from the thirteen year old designer Isabella Rose Taylor Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model presents a creation from the thirteen year old designer Isabella Rose Taylor Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model presents a creation from the thirteen year old designer Isabella Rose Taylor Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model presents a creation from the Isabella Rose Taylor Spring/Summer 2015 collection and a Dell tablet during New York Fashion Week September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Models present creations from The Intimate Britney Spears Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Models present creations from The Intimate Britney Spears Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Models present creations from The Intimate Britney Spears Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Models present creations from The Intimate Britney Spears Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model presents a creation from The Intimate Britney Spears Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
