Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Fri Sep 12, 2014 | 2:55am BST

NYFW: Day 7

A model presents a creation from the Jeremy Scott Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A model presents a creation from the Jeremy Scott Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, September 12, 2014
A model presents a creation from the Jeremy Scott Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
1 / 35
A model presents a creation from the Jeremy Scott Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A model presents a creation from the Jeremy Scott Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, September 12, 2014
A model presents a creation from the Jeremy Scott Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
2 / 35
A model presents a creation from the Jeremy Scott Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A model presents a creation from the Jeremy Scott Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, September 12, 2014
A model presents a creation from the Jeremy Scott Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
3 / 35
A model presents a creation from the Jeremy Scott Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A model presents a creation from the Jeremy Scott Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, September 12, 2014
A model presents a creation from the Jeremy Scott Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
4 / 35
A model presents a creation from the Jeremy Scott Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A model presents a creation from the Jeremy Scott Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, September 12, 2014
A model presents a creation from the Jeremy Scott Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
5 / 35
A model presents a creation from the Jeremy Scott Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A model presents a creation from the Jeremy Scott Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, September 12, 2014
A model presents a creation from the Jeremy Scott Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
6 / 35
A model presents a creation from the Jeremy Scott Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A model presents a creation from the Jeremy Scott Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, September 12, 2014
A model presents a creation from the Jeremy Scott Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
7 / 35
A model presents a creation from the Jeremy Scott Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A model presents a creation from the Jeremy Scott Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, September 12, 2014
A model presents a creation from the Jeremy Scott Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
8 / 35
A model presents a creation from the Jeremy Scott Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A model presents a creation from the Jeremy Scott Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, September 12, 2014
A model presents a creation from the Jeremy Scott Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
9 / 35
A model presents a creation from the Jeremy Scott Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A model presents a creation from the Jeremy Scott Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, September 12, 2014
A model presents a creation from the Jeremy Scott Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
10 / 35
A model presents a creation from the Jeremy Scott Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A model presents a creation from the Jeremy Scott Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, September 12, 2014
A model presents a creation from the Jeremy Scott Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
11 / 35
A model presents a creation from the Jeremy Scott Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A model presents a creation from the Jeremy Scott Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, September 12, 2014
A model presents a creation from the Jeremy Scott Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
12 / 35
A model presents a creation from the Jeremy Scott Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A model presents a creation from the Jeremy Scott Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, September 12, 2014
A model presents a creation from the Jeremy Scott Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
13 / 35
A model presents a creation from the Jeremy Scott Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A model presents a creation from the Jeremy Scott Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, September 12, 2014
A model presents a creation from the Jeremy Scott Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
14 / 35
Models present creations from the Spring/Summer 2015 Betsey Johnson collection during New York Fashion Week September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Models present creations from the Spring/Summer 2015 Betsey Johnson collection during New York Fashion Week September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Friday, September 12, 2014
Models present creations from the Spring/Summer 2015 Betsey Johnson collection during New York Fashion Week September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
15 / 35
A model presents creations from the Spring/Summer 2015 Betsey Johnson collection during New York Fashion Week September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A model presents creations from the Spring/Summer 2015 Betsey Johnson collection during New York Fashion Week September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Friday, September 12, 2014
A model presents creations from the Spring/Summer 2015 Betsey Johnson collection during New York Fashion Week September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
16 / 35
A model presents creations from the Spring/Summer 2015 Betsey Johnson collection during New York Fashion Week September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A model presents creations from the Spring/Summer 2015 Betsey Johnson collection during New York Fashion Week September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Friday, September 12, 2014
A model presents creations from the Spring/Summer 2015 Betsey Johnson collection during New York Fashion Week September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
17 / 35
A model presents creations from the Spring/Summer 2015 Betsey Johnson collection during New York Fashion Week September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A model presents creations from the Spring/Summer 2015 Betsey Johnson collection during New York Fashion Week September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Friday, September 12, 2014
A model presents creations from the Spring/Summer 2015 Betsey Johnson collection during New York Fashion Week September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
18 / 35
A model presents creations from the Spring/Summer 2015 Betsey Johnson collection during New York Fashion Week September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A model presents creations from the Spring/Summer 2015 Betsey Johnson collection during New York Fashion Week September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Friday, September 12, 2014
A model presents creations from the Spring/Summer 2015 Betsey Johnson collection during New York Fashion Week September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
19 / 35
A model presents creations from the Spring/Summer 2015 Betsey Johnson collection during New York Fashion Week September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A model presents creations from the Spring/Summer 2015 Betsey Johnson collection during New York Fashion Week September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Friday, September 12, 2014
A model presents creations from the Spring/Summer 2015 Betsey Johnson collection during New York Fashion Week September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
20 / 35
A model presents creations from the Spring/Summer 2015 Michael Kors collection during New York Fashion Week September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A model presents creations from the Spring/Summer 2015 Michael Kors collection during New York Fashion Week September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Friday, September 12, 2014
A model presents creations from the Spring/Summer 2015 Michael Kors collection during New York Fashion Week September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
21 / 35
A model presents creations from the Spring/Summer 2015 Michael Kors collection during New York Fashion Week September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A model presents creations from the Spring/Summer 2015 Michael Kors collection during New York Fashion Week September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Friday, September 12, 2014
A model presents creations from the Spring/Summer 2015 Michael Kors collection during New York Fashion Week September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
22 / 35
A model presents creations from the Spring/Summer 2015 Michael Kors collection during New York Fashion Week September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A model presents creations from the Spring/Summer 2015 Michael Kors collection during New York Fashion Week September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Friday, September 12, 2014
A model presents creations from the Spring/Summer 2015 Michael Kors collection during New York Fashion Week September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
23 / 35
A model presents creations from the Spring/Summer 2015 Michael Kors collection during New York Fashion Week September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A model presents creations from the Spring/Summer 2015 Michael Kors collection during New York Fashion Week September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Friday, September 12, 2014
A model presents creations from the Spring/Summer 2015 Michael Kors collection during New York Fashion Week September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
24 / 35
A model presents creations from the Spring/Summer 2015 Michael Kors collection during New York Fashion Week September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A model presents creations from the Spring/Summer 2015 Michael Kors collection during New York Fashion Week September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Friday, September 12, 2014
A model presents creations from the Spring/Summer 2015 Michael Kors collection during New York Fashion Week September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
25 / 35
A model presents creations from the Spring/Summer 2015 Michael Kors collection during New York Fashion Week September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A model presents creations from the Spring/Summer 2015 Michael Kors collection during New York Fashion Week September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Friday, September 12, 2014
A model presents creations from the Spring/Summer 2015 Michael Kors collection during New York Fashion Week September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
26 / 35
Models present creations from the Spring/Summer 2015 Michael Kors collection during New York Fashion Week September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Models present creations from the Spring/Summer 2015 Michael Kors collection during New York Fashion Week September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Friday, September 12, 2014
Models present creations from the Spring/Summer 2015 Michael Kors collection during New York Fashion Week September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
27 / 35
Models present creations from the Spring/Summer 2015 Michael Kors collection during New York Fashion Week September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Models present creations from the Spring/Summer 2015 Michael Kors collection during New York Fashion Week September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Friday, September 12, 2014
Models present creations from the Spring/Summer 2015 Michael Kors collection during New York Fashion Week September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
28 / 35
A model presents creations from the Spring/Summer 2015 Michael Kors collection during New York Fashion Week September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A model presents creations from the Spring/Summer 2015 Michael Kors collection during New York Fashion Week September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Friday, September 12, 2014
A model presents creations from the Spring/Summer 2015 Michael Kors collection during New York Fashion Week September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
29 / 35
A model presents a creation from The Blonds Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A model presents a creation from The Blonds Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, September 12, 2014
A model presents a creation from The Blonds Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
30 / 35
A model presents a creation from The Blonds Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A model presents a creation from The Blonds Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, September 12, 2014
A model presents a creation from The Blonds Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
31 / 35
A model presents a creation from The Blonds Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A model presents a creation from The Blonds Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, September 12, 2014
A model presents a creation from The Blonds Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
32 / 35
A model presents a creation from The Blonds Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A model presents a creation from The Blonds Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, September 12, 2014
A model presents a creation from The Blonds Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
33 / 35
A model presents a creation from The Blonds Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A model presents a creation from The Blonds Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, September 12, 2014
A model presents a creation from The Blonds Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
34 / 35
A model presents a creation from The Blonds Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A model presents a creation from The Blonds Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, September 12, 2014
A model presents a creation from The Blonds Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
35 / 35
View Again
View Next
Spotted at NYFW

Spotted at NYFW

Next Slideshows

Spotted at NYFW

Spotted at NYFW

Celebrities at New York Fashion Week.

11 Sep 2014
Backstage at NYFW

Backstage at NYFW

Behind the scenes at NY Fashion Week.

10 Sep 2014
Best of TIFF

Best of TIFF

Highlights from the Toronto International Film Festival.

10 Sep 2014
NYFW: Day 6

NYFW: Day 6

Highlights from New York Fashion Week.

10 Sep 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Blast in St. Petersburg metro

Blast in St. Petersburg metro

Several people were killed when an explosion tore through a train carriage in the St. Petersburg metro system.

Suiting up the Swiss Guard

Suiting up the Swiss Guard

Austrian blacksmiths produce ceremonial suits of armor for the Vatican's Swiss Guards as the craftsmanship needed to make them is disappearing.

Cherry blossoms of Japan

Cherry blossoms of Japan

Tokyo's cherry blossom frenzy kicks in as the weather clears and residents pour into parks ablaze with trees in full bloom.

Rooting out Islamic State in Mosul's Old City

Rooting out Islamic State in Mosul's Old City

Iraqi forces face a challenge in dislodging Islamic State fighters hiding in the Old City of Mosul, navigating a labyrinth of narrow, often covered alleys perfect for snipers or ambushes.

Baby among migrants rescued in the Mediterranean

Baby among migrants rescued in the Mediterranean

A four-day-old baby was one of over 480 migrants rescued by humanitarian ships during search and rescue operations in the central Mediterranean Sea.

Outrage over Venezuela court power grab

Outrage over Venezuela court power grab

Venezuela's pro-government Supreme Court revoked its takeover of the opposition-led Congress after it drew international condemnation and protests against socialist President Nicolas Maduro.

Landslide devastates Colombia

Landslide devastates Colombia

Flooding and mudslides in the Colombian city of Mocoa sent torrents of water and debris crashing onto houses, killing hundreds.

Indonesia blows up illegal fishing boats

Indonesia blows up illegal fishing boats

The Indonesian navy routinely destroys illegal fishing boats found in its waters.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast