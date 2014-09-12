Edition:
Pictures | Fri Sep 12, 2014 | 4:35am BST

NYFW: Day 8

Models present creations from the Calvin Klein Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Friday, September 12, 2014
A model presents a creation from the Calvin Klein Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A model presents a creation from the Calvin Klein Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Models present creations from the Calvin Klein Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A model presents a creation from the Calvin Klein Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A model presents a creation from the Calvin Klein Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A model walks in a broken shoe as she presents a creation from the Calvin Klein Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A model presents a creation from the Ralph Lauren Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A model presents a creation from the Ralph Lauren Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A model presents a creation from the Ralph Lauren Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A model presents a creation from the Ralph Lauren Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A model presents a creation from the Ralph Lauren Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A model presents a creation from the Ralph Lauren Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A model presents a creation from the Ralph Lauren Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A model presents a creation from the Ralph Lauren Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A model presents a creation from the Ralph Lauren Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A model presents a creation from the Ralph Lauren Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A model presents a creation from the Ralph Lauren Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Models present creations from the Ralph Lauren Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

