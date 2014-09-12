NYFW: Day 8
Models present creations from the Calvin Klein Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model presents a creation from the Calvin Klein Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model presents a creation from the Calvin Klein Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Models present creations from the Calvin Klein Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model presents a creation from the Calvin Klein Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model presents a creation from the Calvin Klein Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model walks in a broken shoe as she presents a creation from the Calvin Klein Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model presents a creation from the Ralph Lauren Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model presents a creation from the Ralph Lauren Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model presents a creation from the Ralph Lauren Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model presents a creation from the Ralph Lauren Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model presents a creation from the Ralph Lauren Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model presents a creation from the Ralph Lauren Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model presents a creation from the Ralph Lauren Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model presents a creation from the Ralph Lauren Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model presents a creation from the Ralph Lauren Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model presents a creation from the Ralph Lauren Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model presents a creation from the Ralph Lauren Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Models present creations from the Ralph Lauren Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
