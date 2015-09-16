NYFW: Day 6
A model presents a creation from the Tory Burch Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Designer Tory Burch acknowledges attendees after presenting her Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A model presents a creation from the Tory Burch Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A model presents a creation from the Tory Burch Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A model presents a creation from the Tory Burch Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A model presents a creation from the Tory Burch Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A model presents a creation from the Tory Burch Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A model presents a creation from tennis player and designer Serena Williams Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A model presents a creation from tennis player and designer Serena Williams Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Serena Williams acknowledges attendees after presenting her Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Serena Williams Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A model presents a creation from Serena Williams Spring/Summer 2016 collection during New York Fashion Week. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Serena Williams Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A model presents a creation from tennis player and designer Serena Williams Spring/Summer 2016 collection during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A model presents a creation from tennis player and designer Serena Williams Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A model presents a creation from tennis player and designer Serena Williams Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Models present creations from the Rodarte Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model presents a creation from the Rodarte Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model presents a creation from the Rodarte Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model presents a creation from the Rodarte Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model presents a creation from the Rodarte Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model presents a creation from the Rodarte Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model presents a creation from the Rodarte Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model presents a creation from the Rodarte Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model presents a creation from the Rodarte Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model presents a creation from the Rodarte Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model presents a creation from the Rodarte Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model presents a creation from the Rodarte Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model presents a creation from the Rodarte Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Serena Williams debuts at NYFW
The tennis star turns fashion designer with her first runway collection.
Best of NYFW: Day 4
Daily highlights from New York Fashion Week.
Best of TIFF
Highlights from the Toronto International Film Festival.
Crowning Miss America
Miss Georgia, Betty Cantrell, is crowned Miss America.
