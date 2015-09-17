Edition:
Thu Sep 17, 2015

NYFW: Day 7

A model presents a creation from the Anna Sui Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2015
Model Gigi Hadid (front) presents a creation from the Anna Sui Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2015
A model presents a creation from the Anna Sui Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2015
Models present creations from the Anna Sui Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2015
A model presents a creation from the Anna Sui Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2015
A model presents a creation from the Anna Sui Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2015
A model presents a creation from the Anna Sui Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2015
A model presents a creation from the Anna Sui Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2015
A model presents a creation from the Anna Sui Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2015
Models present creations from the Anna Sui Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2015
A model presents a creation from the Anna Sui Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2015
A model presents a creation from the Anna Sui Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2015
Designer Anna Sui acknowledges attendees after presenting her Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2015
Models present creations from the DKNY Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2015
A model checks her phone during rehearsals before the DKNY Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2015
Models present creations from the DKNY Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2015
Model present creations from the DKNY Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2015
A model presents a creation from the DKNY Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2015
A model presents a creation from the DKNY Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2015
Models present creations from the DKNY Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2015
Models present creations from the DKNY Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2015
Attendees exit at the end of the DKNY Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2015
A model presents a creation from the DKNY Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2015
A model is prepared backstage before the DKNY Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2015
Models present creations from the DKNY Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2015
Models wait backstage before the Michael Kors Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2015
