NYFW: Day 7
A model presents a creation from the Anna Sui Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Model Gigi Hadid (front) presents a creation from the Anna Sui Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Models present creations from the Anna Sui Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Models present creations from the Anna Sui Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Designer Anna Sui acknowledges attendees after presenting her Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Models present creations from the DKNY Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A model checks her phone during rehearsals before the DKNY Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Models present creations from the DKNY Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Model present creations from the DKNY Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Models present creations from the DKNY Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Models present creations from the DKNY Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Attendees exit at the end of the DKNY Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A model is prepared backstage before the DKNY Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Models present creations from the DKNY Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Models wait backstage before the Michael Kors Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
