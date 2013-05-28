Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Tue May 28, 2013 | 7:25pm BST

Obama and Christie tour Jersey shore

<p>President Barack Obama and New Jersey Governor Chris Christie (L) walk on the boardwalk at Point Pleasant in New Jersey, May 28, 2013. Obama and Christie teamed up again to tour areas damaged by last year's Hurricane Sandy, giving a boost to a Democratic president enmeshed in scandals at home. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

President Barack Obama and New Jersey Governor Chris Christie (L) walk on the boardwalk at Point Pleasant in New Jersey, May 28, 2013. Obama and Christie teamed up again to tour areas damaged by last year's Hurricane Sandy, giving a boost to a...more

Tuesday, May 28, 2013

President Barack Obama and New Jersey Governor Chris Christie (L) walk on the boardwalk at Point Pleasant in New Jersey, May 28, 2013. Obama and Christie teamed up again to tour areas damaged by last year's Hurricane Sandy, giving a boost to a Democratic president enmeshed in scandals at home. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
1 / 12
<p>President Barack Obama meets holidaymakers on the boardwalk at Point Pleasant in New Jersey May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

President Barack Obama meets holidaymakers on the boardwalk at Point Pleasant in New Jersey May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Tuesday, May 28, 2013

President Barack Obama meets holidaymakers on the boardwalk at Point Pleasant in New Jersey May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
2 / 12
<p>President Barack Obama and New Jersey Governor Chris Christie pick out a teddy bear won during a sideshow arcade game on the boardwalk at Point Pleasant in New Jersey, May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

President Barack Obama and New Jersey Governor Chris Christie pick out a teddy bear won during a sideshow arcade game on the boardwalk at Point Pleasant in New Jersey, May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Tuesday, May 28, 2013

President Barack Obama and New Jersey Governor Chris Christie pick out a teddy bear won during a sideshow arcade game on the boardwalk at Point Pleasant in New Jersey, May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
3 / 12
<p>President Barack Obama throws a football at a sideshow arcade game alongside New Jersey Governor Chris Christie (R ) at Point Pleasant in New Jersey, May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

President Barack Obama throws a football at a sideshow arcade game alongside New Jersey Governor Chris Christie (R ) at Point Pleasant in New Jersey, May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Tuesday, May 28, 2013

President Barack Obama throws a football at a sideshow arcade game alongside New Jersey Governor Chris Christie (R ) at Point Pleasant in New Jersey, May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
4 / 12
<p>President Barack Obama hands to an assistant, a teddy bear in Chicago Bears NFL football team colors that was won at an arcade game he played alongside New Jersey Governor Chris Christie on the boardwalk at Point Pleasant in New Jersey, May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

President Barack Obama hands to an assistant, a teddy bear in Chicago Bears NFL football team colors that was won at an arcade game he played alongside New Jersey Governor Chris Christie on the boardwalk at Point Pleasant in New Jersey, May 28, 2013....more

Tuesday, May 28, 2013

President Barack Obama hands to an assistant, a teddy bear in Chicago Bears NFL football team colors that was won at an arcade game he played alongside New Jersey Governor Chris Christie on the boardwalk at Point Pleasant in New Jersey, May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
5 / 12
<p>President Barack Obama and New Jersey Governor Chris Christie (L) pose for a picture with holiday makers on the boardwalk at Point Pleasant in New Jersey, May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

President Barack Obama and New Jersey Governor Chris Christie (L) pose for a picture with holiday makers on the boardwalk at Point Pleasant in New Jersey, May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Tuesday, May 28, 2013

President Barack Obama and New Jersey Governor Chris Christie (L) pose for a picture with holiday makers on the boardwalk at Point Pleasant in New Jersey, May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
6 / 12
<p>President Barack Obama meets holidaymakers on the boardwalk at Point Pleasant in New Jersey May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

President Barack Obama meets holidaymakers on the boardwalk at Point Pleasant in New Jersey May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Tuesday, May 28, 2013

President Barack Obama meets holidaymakers on the boardwalk at Point Pleasant in New Jersey May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
7 / 12
<p>President Barack Obama and New Jersey Governor Chris Christie meet holidaymakers on the boardwalk at Point Pleasant in New Jersey, May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

President Barack Obama and New Jersey Governor Chris Christie meet holidaymakers on the boardwalk at Point Pleasant in New Jersey, May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Tuesday, May 28, 2013

President Barack Obama and New Jersey Governor Chris Christie meet holidaymakers on the boardwalk at Point Pleasant in New Jersey, May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
8 / 12
<p>President Barack Obama and New Jersey Governor Chris Christie (L) walk on the boardwalk at Point Pleasant in New Jersey, May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

President Barack Obama and New Jersey Governor Chris Christie (L) walk on the boardwalk at Point Pleasant in New Jersey, May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Tuesday, May 28, 2013

President Barack Obama and New Jersey Governor Chris Christie (L) walk on the boardwalk at Point Pleasant in New Jersey, May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
9 / 12
<p>President Barack Obama meets New Jersey Governor Chris Christie at McGuire Air Force Base in New Jersey May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

President Barack Obama meets New Jersey Governor Chris Christie at McGuire Air Force Base in New Jersey May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Tuesday, May 28, 2013

President Barack Obama meets New Jersey Governor Chris Christie at McGuire Air Force Base in New Jersey May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
10 / 12
<p>President Barack Obama walks with New Jersey Governor Chris Christie at McGuire Air Force base in New Jersey May 28, 2013. Obama is travelling to the New Jersey to inspect Hurricane Sandy rebuilding efforts on the Jersey Shore boardwalk. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

President Barack Obama walks with New Jersey Governor Chris Christie at McGuire Air Force base in New Jersey May 28, 2013. Obama is travelling to the New Jersey to inspect Hurricane Sandy rebuilding efforts on the Jersey Shore boardwalk....more

Tuesday, May 28, 2013

President Barack Obama walks with New Jersey Governor Chris Christie at McGuire Air Force base in New Jersey May 28, 2013. Obama is travelling to the New Jersey to inspect Hurricane Sandy rebuilding efforts on the Jersey Shore boardwalk. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
11 / 12
<p>President Barack Obama and New Jersey Governor Chris Christie step off Marine One near Point Pleasant in New Jersey May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

President Barack Obama and New Jersey Governor Chris Christie step off Marine One near Point Pleasant in New Jersey May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Tuesday, May 28, 2013

President Barack Obama and New Jersey Governor Chris Christie step off Marine One near Point Pleasant in New Jersey May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
12 / 12
View Again
View Next
Night falls on Moore

Night falls on Moore

Next Slideshows

Night falls on Moore

Night falls on Moore

Evening in the tornado devastated Oklahoma town.

28 May 2013
Gay marriage protests in Paris

Gay marriage protests in Paris

Several hundred thousand opponents of same-sex marriage marched in central Paris after a bill legalizing gay marriage was passed.

27 May 2013
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

25 May 2013
Taliban attack in Kabul

Taliban attack in Kabul

Taliban militants launch a coordinated attack on a U.N. compound.

25 May 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Americans fight Islamic State from the air

Americans fight Islamic State from the air

U.S. forces engage in coalition operations against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria as part of Operation Inherent Resolve.

Netherlands goes to the polls

Netherlands goes to the polls

The Netherlands' center-right Prime Minister Mark Rutte roundly saw off a challenge by anti-Islam, anti-EU Geert Wilders in an election, early returns showed, a huge relief to other EU governments facing a wave of nationalism.

Canadian refugees learn to curl

Canadian refugees learn to curl

Resettled refugees, some of whom had come to Canada just days before, brave icy wipeouts and learn the quintessentially Canadian sport of curling.

Inside a world-class wine collection

Inside a world-class wine collection

French collector Michel-Jack Chasseuil has amassed more than 40,000 bottles of rare and prestigious vintages.

California's desert blooms as drought ends

California's desert blooms as drought ends

Southern California's deserts and hillsides are ablaze with color after a wet winter spurred what scientists say is the biggest wildflower bloom in years.

Cheltenham festival

Cheltenham festival

The races and the fashion at Britain's annual Cheltenham horse racing festival.

Scenes from SXSW

Scenes from SXSW

Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.

The colors of Holi

The colors of Holi

The Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures