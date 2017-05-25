Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Thu May 25, 2017 | 4:25pm BST

Obama and Merkel reunite

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and former U.S. President Barack Obama wave at the end of a discussion at the German Protestant Kirchentag in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany, May 25, 2017. Obama told an audience in Berlin on Thursday that prosperous nations could not "hide behind a wall" to shield themselves from the turmoil and poverty afflicting other countries. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and former U.S. President Barack Obama wave at the end of a discussion at the German Protestant Kirchentag in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany, May 25, 2017. Obama told an audience in Berlin on Thursday...more

Reuters / Thursday, May 25, 2017
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and former U.S. President Barack Obama wave at the end of a discussion at the German Protestant Kirchentag in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany, May 25, 2017. Obama told an audience in Berlin on Thursday that prosperous nations could not "hide behind a wall" to shield themselves from the turmoil and poverty afflicting other countries. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
1 / 12
People hold posters as they attend a discussion by German Chancellor Angela Merkel and former U.S. President Barack Obama. Speaking in a panel discussion on democracy with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in front of 70,000 people at a spot where the Berlin wall once stood, Obama spent 90 minutes talking about international and U.S. issues without once mentioning his successor Donald Trump. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

People hold posters as they attend a discussion by German Chancellor Angela Merkel and former U.S. President Barack Obama. Speaking in a panel discussion on democracy with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in front of 70,000 people at a spot where the...more

Reuters / Thursday, May 25, 2017
People hold posters as they attend a discussion by German Chancellor Angela Merkel and former U.S. President Barack Obama. Speaking in a panel discussion on democracy with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in front of 70,000 people at a spot where the Berlin wall once stood, Obama spent 90 minutes talking about international and U.S. issues without once mentioning his successor Donald Trump. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt
Close
2 / 12
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and former U.S. President Barack Obama attend a discussion. But in what appeared to be a reference to Trump's vow to build a wall along the border with Mexico to keep out illegal immigrants and drugs, Obama said the world was shrinking due to globalization and technology. It was not possible to stay isolated from troubles abroad, he said. "If there are disruptions in these countries, if there is bad governance, if there is war or if there is poverty, in this new world that we live in we can't isolate ourselves," Obama said. "We can't hide behind a wall." REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and former U.S. President Barack Obama attend a discussion. But in what appeared to be a reference to Trump's vow to build a wall along the border with Mexico to keep out illegal immigrants and drugs, Obama said the...more

Reuters / Thursday, May 25, 2017
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and former U.S. President Barack Obama attend a discussion. But in what appeared to be a reference to Trump's vow to build a wall along the border with Mexico to keep out illegal immigrants and drugs, Obama said the world was shrinking due to globalization and technology. It was not possible to stay isolated from troubles abroad, he said. "If there are disruptions in these countries, if there is bad governance, if there is war or if there is poverty, in this new world that we live in we can't isolate ourselves," Obama said. "We can't hide behind a wall." REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
3 / 12
People attend a discussion by German Chancellor Angela Merkel and former U.S. President Barack Obama. Obama, who was making his first speech in Europe since leaving the White House, also warned against taking peace and prosperity for granted. "The world is at a crossroads," said Obama, speaking in front of the Brandenburg Gate. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

People attend a discussion by German Chancellor Angela Merkel and former U.S. President Barack Obama. Obama, who was making his first speech in Europe since leaving the White House, also warned against taking peace and prosperity for granted. "The...more

Reuters / Thursday, May 25, 2017
People attend a discussion by German Chancellor Angela Merkel and former U.S. President Barack Obama. Obama, who was making his first speech in Europe since leaving the White House, also warned against taking peace and prosperity for granted. "The world is at a crossroads," said Obama, speaking in front of the Brandenburg Gate. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
4 / 12
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and former U.S. President Barack Obama attend a discussion. The widening inequality gap inside nations as well as between nations was a major concern, he said. At the same time, "The world has never been wealthier, more healthy and never been better educated ... If we can sustain that progress, then I'm very optimistic about our future. My job now is to help them take it to the next step." REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and former U.S. President Barack Obama attend a discussion. The widening inequality gap inside nations as well as between nations was a major concern, he said. At the same time, "The world has never been wealthier,...more

Reuters / Thursday, May 25, 2017
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and former U.S. President Barack Obama attend a discussion. The widening inequality gap inside nations as well as between nations was a major concern, he said. At the same time, "The world has never been wealthier, more healthy and never been better educated ... If we can sustain that progress, then I'm very optimistic about our future. My job now is to help them take it to the next step." REUTERS/Axel Schmidt
Close
5 / 12
People hold posters as they attend a discussion by German Chancellor Angela Merkel and former U.S. President Barack Obama. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

People hold posters as they attend a discussion by German Chancellor Angela Merkel and former U.S. President Barack Obama. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Thursday, May 25, 2017
People hold posters as they attend a discussion by German Chancellor Angela Merkel and former U.S. President Barack Obama. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
6 / 12
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, former U.S. President Barack Obama and Sierra Sims attend a discussion. Obama said he had spent the last four months "trying to catch up with my sleep" and spending more time with his family. "I'm very proud of the work I did as president," he said to cheers, adding he was especially proud of health care reform. "My hope was to get 100 percent of people health care. We didn't quite achieve that but we were able to get 20 million people health care who didn't have it before. Certainly I have some regrets that we weren't able to get everyone health care. Now some of the progress we made is imperiled because a significant debate is taking place in the United States," he added, again avoiding direct mention of Trump, who is attempting to dismantle the so-called Obamacare. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, former U.S. President Barack Obama and Sierra Sims attend a discussion. Obama said he had spent the last four months "trying to catch up with my sleep" and spending more time with his family. "I'm very proud of the...more

Reuters / Thursday, May 25, 2017
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, former U.S. President Barack Obama and Sierra Sims attend a discussion. Obama said he had spent the last four months "trying to catch up with my sleep" and spending more time with his family. "I'm very proud of the work I did as president," he said to cheers, adding he was especially proud of health care reform. "My hope was to get 100 percent of people health care. We didn't quite achieve that but we were able to get 20 million people health care who didn't have it before. Certainly I have some regrets that we weren't able to get everyone health care. Now some of the progress we made is imperiled because a significant debate is taking place in the United States," he added, again avoiding direct mention of Trump, who is attempting to dismantle the so-called Obamacare. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt
Close
7 / 12
People hold a poster reading "Now even more" as they attend a discussion by German Chancellor Angela Merkel and former U.S. President Barack Obama. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

People hold a poster reading "Now even more" as they attend a discussion by German Chancellor Angela Merkel and former U.S. President Barack Obama. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Thursday, May 25, 2017
People hold a poster reading "Now even more" as they attend a discussion by German Chancellor Angela Merkel and former U.S. President Barack Obama. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
8 / 12
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and former U.S. President Barack Obama wave. Just four months before Germany's election, Obama's mere appearance with Merkel, broadcast live on four networks, raised concerns that he was helping her re-election campaign. But Merkel and Obama stayed away from the campaign with their discussion focused on faith and politics in general. He said he hopes to use the "little influence" he has as a former president to help young people be better prepared for the looming challenges. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and former U.S. President Barack Obama wave. Just four months before Germany's election, Obama's mere appearance with Merkel, broadcast live on four networks, raised concerns that he was helping her re-election...more

Reuters / Thursday, May 25, 2017
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and former U.S. President Barack Obama wave. Just four months before Germany's election, Obama's mere appearance with Merkel, broadcast live on four networks, raised concerns that he was helping her re-election campaign. But Merkel and Obama stayed away from the campaign with their discussion focused on faith and politics in general. He said he hopes to use the "little influence" he has as a former president to help young people be better prepared for the looming challenges. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
9 / 12
People hold posters as they attend a discussion by German Chancellor Angela Merkel and former U.S. President Barack Obama. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

People hold posters as they attend a discussion by German Chancellor Angela Merkel and former U.S. President Barack Obama. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Thursday, May 25, 2017
People hold posters as they attend a discussion by German Chancellor Angela Merkel and former U.S. President Barack Obama. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
10 / 12
People attend a discussion by German Chancellor Angela Merkel and former U.S. President Barack Obama. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

People attend a discussion by German Chancellor Angela Merkel and former U.S. President Barack Obama. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Thursday, May 25, 2017
People attend a discussion by German Chancellor Angela Merkel and former U.S. President Barack Obama. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
11 / 12
People hold posters as they attend a discussion by German Chancellor Angela Merkel and former U.S. President Barack Obama. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

People hold posters as they attend a discussion by German Chancellor Angela Merkel and former U.S. President Barack Obama. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Reuters / Thursday, May 25, 2017
People hold posters as they attend a discussion by German Chancellor Angela Merkel and former U.S. President Barack Obama. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt
Close
12 / 12
View Again
View Next
Survivors of Manchester

Survivors of Manchester

Next Slideshows

Survivors of Manchester

Survivors of Manchester

The Queen visits patients injured in the Manchester Arena blast at Royal Manchester Children's Hospital.

25 May 2017
Taiwan court rules in favor of same-sex marriage

Taiwan court rules in favor of same-sex marriage

Taiwan's constitutional court declares that same-sex couples have the right to legally marry, the first such ruling in Asia.

25 May 2017
Unrest on the streets of Brasilia

Unrest on the streets of Brasilia

Anti-government protesters clash with police in the capital of Brazil as leftist parties, unions and other groups demand the resignation of scandal-hit...

25 May 2017
Clashes in Caracas

Clashes in Caracas

Nearly two months of massive anti-government rallies continue in Venezuela as chaos flares across the oil-rich country reeling from economic crisis.

24 May 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Glastonbury Festival

Glastonbury Festival

Britain's largest outdoor music festival kicks off with headlining acts Radiohead, Ed Sheeran and Foo Fighters.

Closing in on Raqqa

Closing in on Raqqa

U.S.-backed Syrian militias close in on Islamic State's Syrian stronghold of Raqqa with the aim of encircling the city.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

MS-13 gang members behind bars

MS-13 gang members behind bars

Members of MS-13, one of two rival notorious criminal gangs in El Salvador, are held in prisons across the crime-ravaged Central American nation.

Battle for besieged Philippine city

Battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase

Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase

Venezuelan troops fired what appeared to be rubber bullets at protesters attacking the perimeter of an airbase and a demonstrator was killed, bringing renewed scrutiny of the force used to control riots that have killed at least 76 people.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast