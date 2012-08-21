Edition:
United Kingdom

Obama and teleprompters

Tuesday, August 21, 2012

A teleprompter obscures President Obama as he speaks during a campaign event at Capital University in Columbus, Ohio, August 21, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Tuesday, August 21, 2012

A teleprompter obscures President Obama as he speaks during a campaign event at Capital University in Columbus, Ohio, August 21, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
1 / 12
Tuesday, August 21, 2012

A teleprompter used by President Obama is pictured as he meets members of the audience following remarks at Conveyer Engineering and Manufacturing in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Tuesday, August 21, 2012

A teleprompter used by President Obama is pictured as he meets members of the audience following remarks at Conveyer Engineering and Manufacturing in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
2 / 12
Tuesday, August 21, 2012

President Obama holds a Veterans Day event at U.S. Army Garrison at Yongsan military base in Seoul, November 11, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Tuesday, August 21, 2012

President Obama holds a Veterans Day event at U.S. Army Garrison at Yongsan military base in Seoul, November 11, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
3 / 12
Tuesday, August 21, 2012

Then Democratic presidential nominee Senator Barack Obama is reflected in a teleprompter as he speaks at a campaign rally in Philadelphia, October 11, 2008. REUTERS/Jim Young

Tuesday, August 21, 2012

Then Democratic presidential nominee Senator Barack Obama is reflected in a teleprompter as he speaks at a campaign rally in Philadelphia, October 11, 2008. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
4 / 12
Tuesday, August 21, 2012

President Obama delivers remarks announcing a comprehensive, new strategy for Afghanistan and Pakistan in Washington, March 27, 2009. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Tuesday, August 21, 2012

President Obama delivers remarks announcing a comprehensive, new strategy for Afghanistan and Pakistan in Washington, March 27, 2009. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
5 / 12
Tuesday, August 21, 2012

The teleprompter used by then Democratic presidential nominee Senator Barack Obama shows the final line of his remarks during a campaign rally at Peccole Stadium at the University of Nevada in Reno, October 25, 2008. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Tuesday, August 21, 2012

The teleprompter used by then Democratic presidential nominee Senator Barack Obama shows the final line of his remarks during a campaign rally at Peccole Stadium at the University of Nevada in Reno, October 25, 2008. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
6 / 12
Tuesday, August 21, 2012

Then Democratic presidential nominee Senator Barack Obama is reflected in a teleprompter as he speaks at a campaign event in Toledo, Ohio, October 13, 2008. REUTERS/Jim Young

Tuesday, August 21, 2012

Then Democratic presidential nominee Senator Barack Obama is reflected in a teleprompter as he speaks at a campaign event in Toledo, Ohio, October 13, 2008. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
7 / 12
Tuesday, August 21, 2012

Seen through the teleprompter, President Obama pauses during remarks before signing the Helping Families Save Their Homes Act and the Fraud Enforcement and Recovery Act into law during a ceremony at the White House, May 20, 2009. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Tuesday, August 21, 2012

Seen through the teleprompter, President Obama pauses during remarks before signing the Helping Families Save Their Homes Act and the Fraud Enforcement and Recovery Act into law during a ceremony at the White House, May 20, 2009. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
8 / 12
Tuesday, August 21, 2012

Reflected in his teleprompter, President Obama speaks about jobs and the economy during a visit to Celgard Inc. in Charlotte, North Carolina, April 2, 2010. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Tuesday, August 21, 2012

Reflected in his teleprompter, President Obama speaks about jobs and the economy during a visit to Celgard Inc. in Charlotte, North Carolina, April 2, 2010. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
9 / 12
Tuesday, August 21, 2012

Then Democratic presidential nominee Senator Barack Obama is reflected in a teleprompter at a campaign rally at The Gateway Arch in St. Louis, October 18, 2008. REUTERS/Jim Young

Tuesday, August 21, 2012

Then Democratic presidential nominee Senator Barack Obama is reflected in a teleprompter at a campaign rally at The Gateway Arch in St. Louis, October 18, 2008. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
10 / 12
Tuesday, August 21, 2012

An aide checks the teleprompter before President Obama remarks about tax reform in the foyer of the White House in Washington, May 4, 2009. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Tuesday, August 21, 2012

An aide checks the teleprompter before President Obama remarks about tax reform in the foyer of the White House in Washington, May 4, 2009. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
11 / 12
Tuesday, August 21, 2012

President Obama as seen through a teleprompter as he delivers a speech on U.S. fiscal and budgetary deficit policy at the George Washington University in Washington, April 13, 2011. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Tuesday, August 21, 2012

President Obama as seen through a teleprompter as he delivers a speech on U.S. fiscal and budgetary deficit policy at the George Washington University in Washington, April 13, 2011. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
12 / 12

Obama and teleprompters

Obama and teleprompters Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Ruins of Haiti's National Palace

Ruins of Haiti's National Palace
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Mogadishu market goes up in flames

All Collections

Mogadishu market goes up in flames

8:10pm GMT

Iraqi forces advance deeper into Mosul

All Collections

Iraqi forces advance deeper into Mosul

7:10pm GMT

Oscars after-parties

All Collections

Oscars after-parties

7:00pm GMT

Another Jewish cemetery vandalized

All Collections

Another Jewish cemetery vandalized

6:10pm GMT

Milan Fashion Week

All Collections

Milan Fashion Week

6:00pm GMT

Carnival in Brazil

All Collections

Carnival in Brazil

5:00pm GMT

Best of the Oscars

All Collections

Best of the Oscars

2:30pm GMT

Escape from Islamic State

All Collections

Escape from Islamic State

2:20pm GMT

View More Slideshows »