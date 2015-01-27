Edition:
Obama and the King

President Obama shakes hands with Saudi Arabia's King Salman at the start of a bilateral meeting at Erga Palace in Riyadh January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Tuesday, January 27, 2015
A member of the Saudi "King's Guard" listens to his radio as President Obama greets people in a reception line before meeting Saudi Arabia's King Salman at Erga Palace in Riyadh January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Tuesday, January 27, 2015
President Obama walks with Saudi Arabia's King Salman at Erga Palace in Riyadh January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Tuesday, January 27, 2015
The shadow of Air Force One is seen passing security vehicles on the Saudi Arabian desert awaiting the arrival of President Obama and first lady Michelle Obama at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Tuesday, January 27, 2015
Saudi commandos guard the front of Erga Palace as President Obama arrives to meet with Saudi Arabia's King Salman in Riyadh January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Tuesday, January 27, 2015
A Saudi palace staff member stands with an urn containing burning sandalwood while waiting for President Obama and Saudi King Salman to pass down a hallway at Erga Palace in Riyadh January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Tuesday, January 27, 2015
President Obama receives members of the Saudi Royal family, government officials and guests as first lady Michelle Obama and Saudi Arabia's King Salman look on at Erga Palace in Riyadh, January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Tuesday, January 27, 2015
The Erga Palace is seen at sundown as President Obama meets with Saudi Arabia's King Salman inside the palace in Riyadh January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Tuesday, January 27, 2015
President Obama meets with Saudi Arabia's King Salman at Erga Palace in Riyadh, January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Tuesday, January 27, 2015
President Obama walks with Saudi Arabia's King Salman to a meeting at Erga Palace in Riyadh January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Tuesday, January 27, 2015
President Obama and first lady Michelle Obama stand with Saudi Arabia's King Salman after arriving at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Tuesday, January 27, 2015
President Obama and first lady Michelle Obama arrive at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Tuesday, January 27, 2015
