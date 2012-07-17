Edition:
United Kingdom

Obama caught on "Kiss Cam"

Tuesday, July 17, 2012

President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama (L) move to the music as daughter Malia (R) looks on as they attend the Olympic men's exhibition basketball game between Team USA and Brazil in Washington July 16, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Tuesday, July 17, 2012

President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama (L) move to the music as daughter Malia (R) looks on as they attend the Olympic men's exhibition basketball game between Team USA and Brazil in Washington July 16, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
1 / 14
Tuesday, July 17, 2012

President Barack Obama, first lady Michelle Obama (L) and daughter Malia (R) react as they attend the Olympic men's exhibition basketball game between Team USA and Brazil in Washington July 16, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Tuesday, July 17, 2012

President Barack Obama, first lady Michelle Obama (L) and daughter Malia (R) react as they attend the Olympic men's exhibition basketball game between Team USA and Brazil in Washington July 16, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
2 / 14
Tuesday, July 17, 2012

President Barack Obama kisses first lady Michelle Obama as daughter Malia (R) looks on, while they attend the Olympic men's exhibition basketball game between Team USA and Brazil in Washington July 16, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Tuesday, July 17, 2012

President Barack Obama kisses first lady Michelle Obama as daughter Malia (R) looks on, while they attend the Olympic men's exhibition basketball game between Team USA and Brazil in Washington July 16, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
3 / 14
Tuesday, July 17, 2012

President Barack Obama kisses daughter Malia (R) as first lady Michelle Obama looks up as they attend the Olympic men's exhibition basketball game between Team USA and Brazil in Washington July 16, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Tuesday, July 17, 2012

President Barack Obama kisses daughter Malia (R) as first lady Michelle Obama looks up as they attend the Olympic men's exhibition basketball game between Team USA and Brazil in Washington July 16, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
4 / 14
Tuesday, July 17, 2012

President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama attend the Olympic men's exhibition basketball game between Team USA and Brazil in Washington July 16, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Tuesday, July 17, 2012

President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama attend the Olympic men's exhibition basketball game between Team USA and Brazil in Washington July 16, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
5 / 14
Tuesday, July 17, 2012

President Barack Obama gestures next to first lady Michelle Obama as they attend the Olympic men's exhibition basketball game between Team USA and Brazil in Washington July 16, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Tuesday, July 17, 2012

President Barack Obama gestures next to first lady Michelle Obama as they attend the Olympic men's exhibition basketball game between Team USA and Brazil in Washington July 16, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
6 / 14
Tuesday, July 17, 2012

President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama are shown kissing on the "Kiss Cam" screen during a timeout in the Olympic basketball exhibition game between the U.S. and Brazil national men's teams in Washington, July 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Tuesday, July 17, 2012

President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama are shown kissing on the "Kiss Cam" screen during a timeout in the Olympic basketball exhibition game between the U.S. and Brazil national men's teams in Washington, July 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
7 / 14
Tuesday, July 17, 2012

President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama embrace after they were shown kissing on the "Kiss Cam" screen during a time out in the Olympic basketball exhibition game between the U.S. and Brazil national men's teams in Washington, July 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Tuesday, July 17, 2012

President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama embrace after they were shown kissing on the "Kiss Cam" screen during a time out in the Olympic basketball exhibition game between the U.S. and Brazil national men's teams in Washington, July 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
8 / 14
Tuesday, July 17, 2012

President Barack Obama smiles as he arrives to attend an Olympic basketball exhibition game between the U.S. and Brazil national men's teams in Washington, July 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Tuesday, July 17, 2012

President Barack Obama smiles as he arrives to attend an Olympic basketball exhibition game between the U.S. and Brazil national men's teams in Washington, July 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
9 / 14
Tuesday, July 17, 2012

President Barack Obama (R) shares a laugh with his former assistant Reggie Love (L) as he arrives to attend an Olympic basketball exhibition game between the U.S. and Brazil national men's teams in Washington, July 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Tuesday, July 17, 2012

President Barack Obama (R) shares a laugh with his former assistant Reggie Love (L) as he arrives to attend an Olympic basketball exhibition game between the U.S. and Brazil national men's teams in Washington, July 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
10 / 14
Tuesday, July 17, 2012

President Barack Obama (L) and Vice President Joe Biden (2nd L) arrive to attend an Olympic basketball exhibition game between the U.S. and Brazil national men's teams in Washington, July 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Tuesday, July 17, 2012

President Barack Obama (L) and Vice President Joe Biden (2nd L) arrive to attend an Olympic basketball exhibition game between the U.S. and Brazil national men's teams in Washington, July 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
11 / 14
Tuesday, July 17, 2012

President Barack Obama (L) and Vice President Joe Biden take their seats for an Olympic basketball exhibition game between the U.S. and Brazil national men's teams in Washington, July 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Tuesday, July 17, 2012

President Barack Obama (L) and Vice President Joe Biden take their seats for an Olympic basketball exhibition game between the U.S. and Brazil national men's teams in Washington, July 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
12 / 14
Tuesday, July 17, 2012

President Barack Obama (C) waves at fans as he arrives to attend an Olympic basketball exhibition game between the U.S. and Brazil national men's teams in Washington, July 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Tuesday, July 17, 2012

President Barack Obama (C) waves at fans as he arrives to attend an Olympic basketball exhibition game between the U.S. and Brazil national men's teams in Washington, July 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
13 / 14
Tuesday, July 17, 2012

President Barack Obama (C) greets a fan as he arrives to attend an Olympic basketball exhibition game between the U.S. and Brazil national men's teams in Washington, July 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Tuesday, July 17, 2012

President Barack Obama (C) greets a fan as he arrives to attend an Olympic basketball exhibition game between the U.S. and Brazil national men's teams in Washington, July 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
14 / 14

Obama caught on ''Kiss Cam''

Obama caught on ''Kiss Cam'' Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

100 years of Calgary's Stampede

100 years of Calgary's Stampede
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Carnival around the world

All Collections

Carnival around the world

1:10am GMT

Milan Fashion Week

All Collections

Milan Fashion Week

Friday, February 24, 2017

Photos of the week

All Collections

Photos of the week

Friday, February 24, 2017

Famine strikes South Sudan

All Collections

Famine strikes South Sudan

Friday, February 24, 2017

Inside CPAC

All Collections

Inside CPAC

Friday, February 24, 2017

Fleeing Islamic State with livestock

All Collections

Fleeing Islamic State with livestock

Friday, February 24, 2017

South African mobs attack immigrants

All Collections

South African mobs attack immigrants

Friday, February 24, 2017

Photos of the week

All Collections

Photos of the week

Friday, February 24, 2017

View More Slideshows »