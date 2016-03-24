Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Thu Mar 24, 2016 | 4:01pm GMT

Obama dances the tango

President Obama dances the tango during a state dinner hosted by Argentina's President Mauricio Macri in Buenos Aires. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Obama dances the tango during a state dinner hosted by Argentina's President Mauricio Macri in Buenos Aires. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, March 24, 2016
President Obama dances the tango during a state dinner hosted by Argentina's President Mauricio Macri in Buenos Aires. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
1 / 6
President Obama and his wife Michelle dance the tango during a state dinner in Buenos Aires. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Obama and his wife Michelle dance the tango during a state dinner in Buenos Aires. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, March 24, 2016
President Obama and his wife Michelle dance the tango during a state dinner in Buenos Aires. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
2 / 6
U.S. President Barack Obama dances tango during a state dinner hosted by Argentina's President Mauricio Macri at the Centro Cultural Kirchner as part of President Obama's two-day visit to Argentina, in Buenos Aires March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

U.S. President Barack Obama dances tango during a state dinner hosted by Argentina's President Mauricio Macri at the Centro Cultural Kirchner as part of President Obama's two-day visit to Argentina, in Buenos Aires March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos...more

Reuters / Thursday, March 24, 2016
U.S. President Barack Obama dances tango during a state dinner hosted by Argentina's President Mauricio Macri at the Centro Cultural Kirchner as part of President Obama's two-day visit to Argentina, in Buenos Aires March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Close
3 / 6
President Obama and his wife Michelle dance the tango during a state dinner in Buenos Aires. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Obama and his wife Michelle dance the tango during a state dinner in Buenos Aires. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, March 24, 2016
President Obama and his wife Michelle dance the tango during a state dinner in Buenos Aires. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
4 / 6
President Obama dances the tango during a state dinner in Buenos Aires. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Obama dances the tango during a state dinner in Buenos Aires. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, March 24, 2016
President Obama dances the tango during a state dinner in Buenos Aires. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
5 / 6
U.S. President Barack Obama dances tango during a state dinner hosted by Argentina's President Mauricio Macri at the Centro Cultural Kirchner as part of President Obama's two-day visit to Argentina, in Buenos Aires March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

U.S. President Barack Obama dances tango during a state dinner hosted by Argentina's President Mauricio Macri at the Centro Cultural Kirchner as part of President Obama's two-day visit to Argentina, in Buenos Aires March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos...more

Reuters / Thursday, March 24, 2016
U.S. President Barack Obama dances tango during a state dinner hosted by Argentina's President Mauricio Macri at the Centro Cultural Kirchner as part of President Obama's two-day visit to Argentina, in Buenos Aires March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
6 / 6
View Again
View Next
Battle for Palmyra

Battle for Palmyra

Next Slideshows

Battle for Palmyra

Battle for Palmyra

Syrian government forces fight to recapture the historic city of Palmyra from Islamic State militants.

24 Mar 2016
Srebrenica's haunting legacy

Srebrenica's haunting legacy

Radovan Karadzic has been found guilty of genocide in the 1995 massacre of Bosnian Muslim men and boys in Srebrenica.

24 Mar 2016
The crimes of Karadzic

The crimes of Karadzic

GRAPHIC CONTENT: Bosnian Serb leader Radovan Karadzic is found responsible for the 1995 Srebrenica genocide, Europe's worst atrocity since World War Two.

24 Mar 2016
One year since Germanwings crash

One year since Germanwings crash

A year has passed since co-pilot Andreas Lubitz deliberately flew into a French mountainside, killing all 150 on board.

24 Mar 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's C919 passenger jet completes its maiden flight, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Trump returns to New York

Trump returns to New York

President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.

Antarctica's fragile ice

Antarctica's fragile ice

Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.

Oddly around the world

Oddly around the world

Odd and unusual images from around the world this week.

Celebrating Star Wars Day

Celebrating Star Wars Day

Fans around the world celebrate Star Wars day on May the 4th.

Macron vs Le Pen

Macron vs Le Pen

France will choose between far-right leader Marine Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron in Sunday's presidential run-off.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures