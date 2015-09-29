Obama meets Putin
President Obama and Russian President Vladimir Putin share a toast during the luncheon at the United Nations General Assembly in New York. REUTERS/Mikhail Metzel/RIA Novosti/Pool
President Obama extends his hand to Russian President Vladimir Putin during their meeting at the United Nations General Assembly in New York. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Russian President Vladimir Putin looks up at President Obama after Obama delivered a toast during the luncheon at the United Nations General Assembly in New York. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Obama and Russian President Vladimir Putin meet at the United Nations General Assembly in New York. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Russian President Vladimir Putin talks on his phone while seated with President Obama and UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon during the luncheon at the United Nations General Assembly in New York. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Obama meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin during the United Nations General Assembly. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Russian President Vladimir Putin and President Obama share a toast during the luncheon at the United Nations General Assembly. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Russian President Vladimir Putin and President Obama speak during the luncheon at the United Nations General Assembly. Between them is UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Obama meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Russian President Vladimir Putin is surrounded by security as he walks past a U.S. flag after a meeting with President Obama. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry leaves a meeting between President Obama and Russian President Vladimir Putin. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz
Russian President Vladimir Putin and President Obama. REUTERS/Mikhail Metzel/RIA Novosti/Pool
President Obama and Russian President Vladimir Putin walk into their meeting room. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Russian President Vladimir Putin, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (R, front), Russian U.N. Ambassador Vitaly Churkin (L, back) and other members of the delegation during the United Nations General Assembly. REUTERS/Serei Guneev/RIA Novosti/Pool
Next Slideshows
Surfer dogs
Awkward dog surfing at the Surf City Surf Dog contest.
Rare 'supermoon' eclipse
Sky-watchers marvel at a rare combination of an eclipse with the closest full moon of the year.
Revisiting the Umbrella Revolution
Protesters mark the one-year anniversary of the Occupy Central movement in Hong Kong.
Francis in Philadelphia
Pope Francis visits the city of Philadelphia.
MORE IN PICTURES
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Serena Williams dominated the Australian Open while pregnant
If Williams is indeed 20 weeks into her term, that would mean she was approximately two months pregnant when she captured her record 23rd Grand Slam tournament title at the Australian Open in January.
'Mother of all marches' in Venezuela
Venezuela's opposition begins the "mother of all marches" in the culmination of two weeks of violent demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Iraqi violinist returns to play Mosul after ISIS
Amid the bombed-out ruins of an ancient site revered by both Muslims and Christians in Mosul, Iraqi violinist Ameen Mukdad held a small concert in the city he was forced to flee by Islamic State militants.
Spring swimming in London's Hyde Park
Swimmers take a dip in the still-chilly Serpentine Lake in London's Hyde Park.
USS Carl Vinson's tour of Asia
The USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group was supposed to be headed toward North Korea in a show of force, but was actually completing training exercises in Australia.
Dior goes to Tokyo
Models present creations for Christian Dior's Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2017 live show to celebrate Dior's new flagship store at Tokyo's Ginza Six mall.
Julia Roberts: People's most beautiful woman
Julia Roberts was named the world's most beautiful woman by People magazine for a record 5th time, but the actress said she thought her best years were yet to come.