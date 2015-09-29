Edition:
Obama meets Putin

President Obama and Russian President Vladimir Putin share a toast during the luncheon at the United Nations General Assembly in New York. REUTERS/Mikhail Metzel/RIA Novosti/Pool

President Obama extends his hand to Russian President Vladimir Putin during their meeting at the United Nations General Assembly in New York. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Russian President Vladimir Putin looks up at President Obama after Obama delivered a toast during the luncheon at the United Nations General Assembly in New York. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Obama and Russian President Vladimir Putin meet at the United Nations General Assembly in New York. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Russian President Vladimir Putin talks on his phone while seated with President Obama and UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon during the luncheon at the United Nations General Assembly in New York. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Obama meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin during the United Nations General Assembly. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Russian President Vladimir Putin and President Obama share a toast during the luncheon at the United Nations General Assembly. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Russian President Vladimir Putin and President Obama speak during the luncheon at the United Nations General Assembly. Between them is UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Obama meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Russian President Vladimir Putin is surrounded by security as he walks past a U.S. flag after a meeting with President Obama. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry leaves a meeting between President Obama and Russian President Vladimir Putin. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz

Russian President Vladimir Putin and President Obama. REUTERS/Mikhail Metzel/RIA Novosti/Pool

President Obama and Russian President Vladimir Putin walk into their meeting room. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (R, front), Russian U.N. Ambassador Vitaly Churkin (L, back) and other members of the delegation during the United Nations General Assembly. REUTERS/Serei Guneev/RIA Novosti/Pool

