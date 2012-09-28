Edition:
United Kingdom

Obama: On the trail

Friday, September 28, 2012

President Obama delivers remarks at a campaign rally in Woodbridge, Virginia September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Friday, September 28, 2012

President Obama delivers remarks at a campaign rally in Woodbridge, Virginia September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
1 / 30
Friday, September 28, 2012

A member of the audience reacts as President Obama shakes her hand at a campaign rally in Woodbridge, Virginia, September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Friday, September 28, 2012

A member of the audience reacts as President Obama shakes her hand at a campaign rally in Woodbridge, Virginia, September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
2 / 30
Friday, September 28, 2012

President Obama kisses a member of the audience at a campaign rally in Woodbridge, Virginia, September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Friday, September 28, 2012

President Obama kisses a member of the audience at a campaign rally in Woodbridge, Virginia, September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
3 / 30
Friday, September 28, 2012

President Obama greets supporters at the end of his election campaign rally at Kent State University, Ohio, September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Friday, September 28, 2012

President Obama greets supporters at the end of his election campaign rally at Kent State University, Ohio, September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
4 / 30
Friday, September 28, 2012

President Obama waits for first lady Michelle Obama, Vice President Joe Biden, and Biden's wife Jill to join him on stage at a campaign event at the Strawbery Banke Museum in Portsmouth, New Hampshire September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Friday, September 28, 2012

President Obama waits for first lady Michelle Obama, Vice President Joe Biden, and Biden's wife Jill to join him on stage at a campaign event at the Strawbery Banke Museum in Portsmouth, New Hampshire September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Close
5 / 30
Friday, September 28, 2012

President Obama talks at a campaign event at the Strawbery Banke Museum in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Friday, September 28, 2012

President Obama talks at a campaign event at the Strawbery Banke Museum in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Close
6 / 30
Friday, September 28, 2012

President Obama and Vice President Joe Biden attend a campaign event at the University of Iowa's Jessup Hall Lawn in Iowa City, Iowa, September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Friday, September 28, 2012

President Obama and Vice President Joe Biden attend a campaign event at the University of Iowa's Jessup Hall Lawn in Iowa City, Iowa, September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Close
7 / 30
Friday, September 28, 2012

Royceann Porter cheers for President Obama at a campaign event at the University of Iowa's Jessup Hall Lawn in Iowa City, Iowa, September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Friday, September 28, 2012

Royceann Porter cheers for President Obama at a campaign event at the University of Iowa's Jessup Hall Lawn in Iowa City, Iowa, September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Close
8 / 30
Friday, September 28, 2012

The Seal of the President is placed on the podium that President Obama will use at a campaign event at the Kissimmee Civic Center in Florida, September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Friday, September 28, 2012

The Seal of the President is placed on the podium that President Obama will use at a campaign event at the Kissimmee Civic Center in Florida, September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Close
9 / 30
Friday, September 28, 2012

President Obama shakes hands at a campaign event at the Kissimmee Civic Center in Florida, September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Friday, September 28, 2012

President Obama shakes hands at a campaign event at the Kissimmee Civic Center in Florida, September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Close
10 / 30
Friday, September 28, 2012

President Obama holds on as he is hugged and picked up by Scott Van Duzer at Big Apple Pizza and Pasta Italian Restaurant in Fort Pierce, Florida, while campaigning across the state by bus, September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Friday, September 28, 2012

President Obama holds on as he is hugged and picked up by Scott Van Duzer at Big Apple Pizza and Pasta Italian Restaurant in Fort Pierce, Florida, while campaigning across the state by bus, September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Close
11 / 30
Friday, September 28, 2012

President Obama meets customers outside the Ossorio Bakery and Cafe before he goes inside to eat breakfast with seniors while campaigning in Cocoa, Florida, September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Friday, September 28, 2012

President Obama meets customers outside the Ossorio Bakery and Cafe before he goes inside to eat breakfast with seniors while campaigning in Cocoa, Florida, September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Close
12 / 30
Friday, September 28, 2012

President Obama eats a French fry as he holds a round table discussion with first time voters at OMG Burger in Miami, Florida September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Friday, September 28, 2012

President Obama eats a French fry as he holds a round table discussion with first time voters at OMG Burger in Miami, Florida September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
13 / 30
Friday, September 28, 2012

President Obama makes phone calls to volunteers from the Obama for America Field Office in Port St. Lucie, Florida, while campaigning across the state by bus, September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Friday, September 28, 2012

President Obama makes phone calls to volunteers from the Obama for America Field Office in Port St. Lucie, Florida, while campaigning across the state by bus, September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Close
14 / 30
Friday, September 28, 2012

President Obama appears surprised as he arrives to speak at a campaign rally in Las Vegas, Nevada September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Friday, September 28, 2012

President Obama appears surprised as he arrives to speak at a campaign rally in Las Vegas, Nevada September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
15 / 30
Friday, September 28, 2012

A girl listens as President Obama speaks at a campaign rally in Las Vegas, Nevada September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Friday, September 28, 2012

A girl listens as President Obama speaks at a campaign rally in Las Vegas, Nevada September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
16 / 30
Friday, September 28, 2012

President Obama speaks at a campaign rally in Las Vegas, Nevada September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Friday, September 28, 2012

President Obama speaks at a campaign rally in Las Vegas, Nevada September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
17 / 30
Friday, September 28, 2012

Mona Renee Johnson becomes emotional as President Obama speaks at a campaign rally in Las Vegas, Nevada September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Friday, September 28, 2012

Mona Renee Johnson becomes emotional as President Obama speaks at a campaign rally in Las Vegas, Nevada September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
18 / 30
Friday, September 28, 2012

President Obama receives a hug after speaking at a campaign rally in Las Vegas, Nevada September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Friday, September 28, 2012

President Obama receives a hug after speaking at a campaign rally in Las Vegas, Nevada September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
19 / 30
Friday, September 28, 2012

President Obama takes the stage to speak at a campaign rally at Eden Park in Cincinnati, Ohio September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Friday, September 28, 2012

President Obama takes the stage to speak at a campaign rally at Eden Park in Cincinnati, Ohio September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
20 / 30
Friday, September 28, 2012

President Obama speaks during a campaign rally in Golden, Colorado September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Friday, September 28, 2012

President Obama speaks during a campaign rally in Golden, Colorado September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
21 / 30
Friday, September 28, 2012

Reflected in a teleprompter, supporters listen as President Obama speaks at a campaign rally in Golden, Colorado September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Friday, September 28, 2012

Reflected in a teleprompter, supporters listen as President Obama speaks at a campaign rally in Golden, Colorado September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
22 / 30
Friday, September 28, 2012

A supporter cries out "four more years" as President Obama speaks at a campaign rally at Schiller Park in Columbus, Ohio September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Friday, September 28, 2012

A supporter cries out "four more years" as President Obama speaks at a campaign rally at Schiller Park in Columbus, Ohio September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
23 / 30
Friday, September 28, 2012

President Obama speaks at a campaign rally at Eden Park in Cincinnati, Ohio September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Friday, September 28, 2012

President Obama speaks at a campaign rally at Eden Park in Cincinnati, Ohio September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
24 / 30
Friday, September 28, 2012

President Obama speaks at a campaign rally at the Milwaukee Theater in Milwaukee, Wisconsin September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Friday, September 28, 2012

President Obama speaks at a campaign rally at the Milwaukee Theater in Milwaukee, Wisconsin September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
25 / 30
Friday, September 28, 2012

President Obama poses for a picture with members of Vox Harmonia, from Salem High School as he participates in an election campaign rally in Virginia Beach, September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Friday, September 28, 2012

President Obama poses for a picture with members of Vox Harmonia, from Salem High School as he participates in an election campaign rally in Virginia Beach, September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
26 / 30
Friday, September 28, 2012

President Obama greets members of the audience including a Woodbridge kids baseball team at a campaign rally in Woodbridge, Virginia, September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Friday, September 28, 2012

President Obama greets members of the audience including a Woodbridge kids baseball team at a campaign rally in Woodbridge, Virginia, September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
27 / 30
Friday, September 28, 2012

President Obama waves as he boards Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews as he departs Washington September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Friday, September 28, 2012

President Obama waves as he boards Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews as he departs Washington September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
28 / 30
Friday, September 28, 2012

President Obama removes his jacket as he arrives in Tampa, Florida September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Friday, September 28, 2012

President Obama removes his jacket as he arrives in Tampa, Florida September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
29 / 30
Friday, September 28, 2012

President Obama participates in an election campaign rally in Virginia Beach, September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Friday, September 28, 2012

President Obama participates in an election campaign rally in Virginia Beach, September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
30 / 30

Obama: On the trail

Obama: On the trail Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Romney on the road

Romney on the road
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Photos of the week

All Collections

Photos of the week

Saturday, February 18, 2017

Trump's political picks

All Collections

Trump's political picks

Saturday, February 18, 2017

Islamic State militants behind bars

All Collections

Islamic State militants behind bars

Friday, February 17, 2017

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

All Collections

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Friday, February 17, 2017

Flooding in Gaza

All Collections

Flooding in Gaza

Friday, February 17, 2017

Editor's Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editor's Choice Pictures

Friday, February 17, 2017

Photos of the week

All Collections

Photos of the week

Friday, February 17, 2017

Editor's Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editor's Choice Pictures

Friday, February 17, 2017

View More Slideshows »