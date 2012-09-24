Obama on TV

" /> " />
Monday, September 24, 2012

President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama take part in a taping of the "The View" chat show at ABC's studios in New York, September 24, 2012. Also pictured are show hosts Whoopi Goldberg (L), Barbara Walters (2nd L), Joy Behar (3rd R), Sherri Shepherd (2nd R), and Elizabeth Hasselbeck. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Monday, September 24, 2012

A teleprompter is shown during the taping of "The View" chat show featuring President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama at ABC's studios in New York, September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Monday, September 24, 2012

President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama take part in a taping of the "The View" chat show at ABC's studios in New York, September 24, 2012. Also pictured are show hosts Barbara Walters (L), Joy Behar (2nd R), and Sherri Shepherd (R ). REUTERS/Jason Reed

Monday, September 24, 2012

President Obama during an appearance on the "Late Show with David Letterman" at the Ed Sullivan Theater in New York City, September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Monday, September 24, 2012

President Obama during an appearance on the "Late Show with David Letterman" at the Ed Sullivan Theater in New York City, September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Monday, September 24, 2012

President Obama smiles next to Jimmy Fallon during a televised taping of Late Night with Jimmy Fallon at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Monday, September 24, 2012

President Obama and first lady Michelle appear with Oprah Winfrey during a taping of The Oprah Winfrey Show in Chicago, April 27, 2011. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Monday, September 24, 2012

President Obama smiles during taping of the Tonight Show with Jay Leno Show in Burbank, October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Monday, September 24, 2012

President Obama speaks with Jon Stewart during a break in the taping of an interview for the Daily Show in Washington, October 27, 2010. REUTERS/Jim Young

Monday, September 24, 2012

President Obama appears on the daytime TV talk show The View in New York, July 28, 2010. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Monday, September 24, 2012

CBS correspondent Steve Kroft interviews President Obama in the White House for '60 Minutes', March 20, 2009. REUTERS/Aaron Tomlinson-CBS News/60 Minutes/Handout

Monday, September 24, 2012

President Obama does commentary with CBS presenters Verne Lundquist (3rd R) and Clark Kellogg (R) at an NCAA game between Georgetown and Duke in Washington, January 30, 2010. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Monday, September 24, 2012

President Obama laughs as he speaks to host Jay Leno on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno in Burbank, March 19, 2009. REUTERS/Larry Downing

