Obama ordering food

<p>President Obama arrives for lunch with Labor Secretary Thomas Perez, Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick, Vermont Governor Peter Shumlin and Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy at the Cafe Beauregard restaurant in New Britain, Connecticut, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

Wednesday, March 05, 2014

<p>President Obama and Vice President Joe Biden order from the menu at a sandwich shop near the White House, October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

<p>President Obama looks over the menu as he places an order at a "Five Guys" Restaurant in Washington, May 29, 2009. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

<p>Then presidential candidate Barack Obama selects a pastry during an impromptu stop at the 'Cafe on the Corner' in Dover, New Hampshire, January 4, 2008. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

<p>President Obama places his breakfast order during a visit to Ann's Restaurant in Akron, Ohio, July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

<p>President Obama orders food inside the Varsity restaurant in Atlanta, Georgia, June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

<p>President Obama orders lunch at Nancy's restaurant at Oak Bluffs at Martha's Vineyard, August 13, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

<p>President Obama orders ice cream from Brusters Ice Cream shop in Panama City Beach, Florida, August 15, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

<p>then presidential candidate Barack Obama orders chicken wings from staff at Stephanies II family style restaurant in Greensboro, North Carolina, May 5, 2008. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

<p>Then presidential candidate Barack Obama takes orders for patrons during a stop at the Prince Puckler's ice cream shop in Eugene, Oregon, May 17, 2008. REUTERS/Richard Clement</p>

<p>President Obama pays for his food order at Duff's Famous Wings Restaurant in Buffalo, New York, May 13, 2010. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

<p>President Obama visits El Mago de las Fritas restaurant in Miami after attending a democratic fundraiser, October 11, 2010. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

<p>Then President-elect Barack Obama picks up his food order at the counter of Ben's Chili Bowl Restaurant in Washington, January 10, 2009. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

<p>President Obama orders a burger and fries at the Good Stuff Eatery on Capitol Hill, August 3, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

<p>President Obama shops for sweet dessert pies at Bingham's restaurant in Lenox, Pennsylvania, August 23, 2013. \REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

<p>President Obama and first lady Michelle Obama shake hands as they order lunch at 12 Bones Smokehouse restaurant in Asheville, North Carolina, April 23, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

<p>Then President-elect Barack Obama places an order for lunch at Ben's Chili Bowl Restaurant in Washington, January 10, 2009. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

<p>Then presidential candidate Barack Obama and his daughters order ice cream at Lew's Drive-In restaurant in Milwaukie, Oregon, May 18, 2008. REUTERS/Richard Clement</p>

<p>President Obama smiles at a market in Ottawa, February 19, 2009. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

<p>Then presidential candidate Senator Barack Obama prepares to eat as he visits the Dooky Chase restaurant in New Orleans, February 7, 2008. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

