Edition:
United Kingdom

Obama overseas

Monday, November 19, 2012

U.S. President Barack Obama kisses opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi following their remarks to the media at her residence in Yangon, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Monday, November 19, 2012

U.S. President Barack Obama kisses opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi following their remarks to the media at her residence in Yangon, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
1 / 20
Monday, November 19, 2012

President Obama and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton smile as they stand at the base of the Reclining Buddha during their tour of the Wat Pho Royal Monastery in Bangkok, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Monday, November 19, 2012

President Obama and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton smile as they stand at the base of the Reclining Buddha during their tour of the Wat Pho Royal Monastery in Bangkok, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
2 / 20
Monday, November 19, 2012

People wave U.S. national flags in front of Myanmar pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi's home before her meeting with U.S. President Barack Obama, in Yangon, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Monday, November 19, 2012

People wave U.S. national flags in front of Myanmar pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi's home before her meeting with U.S. President Barack Obama, in Yangon, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Close
3 / 20
Monday, November 19, 2012

President Obama waves at the audience following his remarks at the University of Yangon, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Monday, November 19, 2012

President Obama waves at the audience following his remarks at the University of Yangon, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
4 / 20
Monday, November 19, 2012

Hotel chefs sit after preparing food for guests at the University of Yangon, where President Obama delivered a speech, in Yangon, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Minzayar

Monday, November 19, 2012

Hotel chefs sit after preparing food for guests at the University of Yangon, where President Obama delivered a speech, in Yangon, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Minzayar

Close
5 / 20
Monday, November 19, 2012

President Obama meets with Thailand's Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra at the Government House in Bangkok, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Monday, November 19, 2012

President Obama meets with Thailand's Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra at the Government House in Bangkok, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
6 / 20
Monday, November 19, 2012

U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and Myanmar's Opposition Leader Aung San Suu Kyi (R) are pictured in the audience as President Barack Obama (not pictured) arrives to deliver remarks at the University of Yangon, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Monday, November 19, 2012

U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and Myanmar's Opposition Leader Aung San Suu Kyi (R) are pictured in the audience as President Barack Obama (not pictured) arrives to deliver remarks at the University of Yangon, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
7 / 20
Monday, November 19, 2012

President Obama flight departs Yangon International Airport, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Monday, November 19, 2012

President Obama flight departs Yangon International Airport, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Close
8 / 20
Monday, November 19, 2012

President Obama talks to New Zealand Prime Minister John Key as they arrive for the gala dinner together with other head of states participating in the 21st ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) and East Asia summits in Phnom Penh, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Monday, November 19, 2012

President Obama talks to New Zealand Prime Minister John Key as they arrive for the gala dinner together with other head of states participating in the 21st ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) and East Asia summits in Phnom Penh, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
9 / 20
Monday, November 19, 2012

Crowds line a street outside the home of Myanmar's opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi as U.S. President Barack Obama arrives to meet her in Yangon, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Monday, November 19, 2012

Crowds line a street outside the home of Myanmar's opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi as U.S. President Barack Obama arrives to meet her in Yangon, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
10 / 20
Monday, November 19, 2012

President Obama speaks with Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej during an audience granted at Siriraj Hospital in Bangkok, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Royal Household Bureau

Monday, November 19, 2012

President Obama speaks with Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej during an audience granted at Siriraj Hospital in Bangkok, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Royal Household Bureau

Close
11 / 20
Monday, November 19, 2012

U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and Thailand's Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra toast at a dinner at Government House in Bangkok, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Monday, November 19, 2012

U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and Thailand's Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra toast at a dinner at Government House in Bangkok, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
12 / 20
Monday, November 19, 2012

Myanmar citizens hold a U.S. flag as President Obama's motorcade drives through Yangon, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Monday, November 19, 2012

Myanmar citizens hold a U.S. flag as President Obama's motorcade drives through Yangon, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
13 / 20
Monday, November 19, 2012

President Obama and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton walk during their tour of the Wat Pho Royal Monastery in Bangkok, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Monday, November 19, 2012

President Obama and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton walk during their tour of the Wat Pho Royal Monastery in Bangkok, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
14 / 20
Monday, November 19, 2012

Police and security forces secure a road before the arrival of U.S. President Barack Obama at Yangon International Airport, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Minzayar

Monday, November 19, 2012

Police and security forces secure a road before the arrival of U.S. President Barack Obama at Yangon International Airport, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Minzayar

Close
15 / 20
Monday, November 19, 2012

President Obama participates in a family photo of ASEAN leaders during the ASEAN Summit at the Peace Palace in Phnom Penh November 19, 2012. With Obama are (L-R) Thailand's Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra, Vietnam's Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung, Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Sen and Brunei's Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Monday, November 19, 2012

President Obama participates in a family photo of ASEAN leaders during the ASEAN Summit at the Peace Palace in Phnom Penh November 19, 2012. With Obama are (L-R) Thailand's Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra, Vietnam's Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung, Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Sen and Brunei's Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
16 / 20
Monday, November 19, 2012

Members of the audience take pictures as U.S. President Barack Obama delivers remarks at the University of Yangon, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Monday, November 19, 2012

Members of the audience take pictures as U.S. President Barack Obama delivers remarks at the University of Yangon, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
17 / 20
Monday, November 19, 2012

President Barack Obama shakes hands with Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Sen before the 4th ASEAN-U.S. leaders' meeting at the Peace Palace in Phnom Penh, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Monday, November 19, 2012

President Barack Obama shakes hands with Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Sen before the 4th ASEAN-U.S. leaders' meeting at the Peace Palace in Phnom Penh, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
18 / 20
Monday, November 19, 2012

President Obama delivers remarks at the University of Yangon, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Monday, November 19, 2012

President Obama delivers remarks at the University of Yangon, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
19 / 20
Monday, November 19, 2012

President Obama participates in an ASEAN leaders meeting during the ASEAN Summit at the Peace Palace in Phnom Penh, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Monday, November 19, 2012

President Obama participates in an ASEAN leaders meeting during the ASEAN Summit at the Peace Palace in Phnom Penh, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
20 / 20

Obama overseas

Obama overseas Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Northern Ireland's peace walls

Northern Ireland's peace walls
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Photos of the week

All Collections

Photos of the week

7:15pm GMT

Celebrities at NYFW

All Collections

Celebrities at NYFW

6:05pm GMT

A divided Cyprus

All Collections

A divided Cyprus

5:50pm GMT

Editor's Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editor's Choice Pictures

1:00pm GMT

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

All Collections

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

12:30pm GMT

Best in Show at Westminster

All Collections

Best in Show at Westminster

1:35am GMT

Editor's Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editor's Choice Pictures

1:30am GMT

First 100 days of Trump

All Collections

First 100 days of Trump

12:00am GMT

View More Slideshows »