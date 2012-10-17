Obama vs. Romney rematch
Mitt Romney and President Obama speak directly to each other during the second presidential debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Mitt Romney and President Obama speak directly to each other during the second presidential debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Mitt Romney and President Obama answer a question during the second presidential campaign debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Jim Young
Mitt Romney and President Obama answer a question during the second presidential campaign debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Jim Young
President Obama looks as Mitt Romney speaks during the second presidential campaign debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Obama looks as Mitt Romney speaks during the second presidential campaign debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Mitt Romney and President Obama speak directly to each other during the second presidential campaign debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Jim Young
Mitt Romney and President Obama speak directly to each other during the second presidential campaign debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Jim Young
Debate moderator Candy Crowley speaks to the audience before the second presidential debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Debate moderator Candy Crowley speaks to the audience before the second presidential debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Mitt Romney and President Obama gesture towards each other during the second presidential debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Mitt Romney and President Obama gesture towards each other during the second presidential debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Mitt Romney and President Obama speak at the same time during the second presidential debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Jim Young
Mitt Romney and President Obama speak at the same time during the second presidential debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Jim Young
A woman in the audience asks Mitt Romney a question during the second presidential debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Win McNamee/POOL
A woman in the audience asks Mitt Romney a question during the second presidential debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Win McNamee/POOL
President Obama speaks as he debates Mitt Romney during the second presidential debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Michael Reynolds/Pool
President Obama speaks as he debates Mitt Romney during the second presidential debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Michael Reynolds/Pool
President Obama listens as Mitt Romney answers a question during the second presidential debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Jim Young
President Obama listens as Mitt Romney answers a question during the second presidential debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Jim Young
Mitt Romney listens as President Obama answers a question during the second presidential debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Jim Young
Mitt Romney listens as President Obama answers a question during the second presidential debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Jim Young
President Obama gestures towards Mitt Romney during the second presidential debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar
President Obama gestures towards Mitt Romney during the second presidential debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar
President Obama answers a question as Mitt Romney looks on during the second presidential debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar
President Obama answers a question as Mitt Romney looks on during the second presidential debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Mitt Romney and President Obama answer questions from the audience during the second presidential debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Jim Young
Mitt Romney and President Obama answer questions from the audience during the second presidential debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Jim Young
Members of the audience look on as President Obama debates Mitt Romney during the second presidential debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Members of the audience look on as President Obama debates Mitt Romney during the second presidential debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
President Obama interjects Mitt Romney during the second presidential debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Obama interjects Mitt Romney during the second presidential debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Mitt Romney and President Obama discuss a point during the second presidential debate in Hempstead, New York,. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Mitt Romney and President Obama discuss a point during the second presidential debate in Hempstead, New York,. REUTERS/Mike Segar
President Obama and Mitt Romney during the second presidential debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Obama and Mitt Romney during the second presidential debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Obama answers a question from an audience member in front of Mitt Romney during the second presidential debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
President Obama answers a question from an audience member in front of Mitt Romney during the second presidential debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
President Obama and Mitt Romney interact during the second presidential debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Pool
President Obama and Mitt Romney interact during the second presidential debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Pool
President Obama listens as Mitt Romney answers a question during the second presidential debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
President Obama listens as Mitt Romney answers a question during the second presidential debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Mitt Romney shakes hands with President Obama at the start of the second U.S. presidential debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Mitt Romney shakes hands with President Obama at the start of the second U.S. presidential debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Mitt Romney and President Obama shake hands at the conclusion of the second presidential debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Jim Young
Mitt Romney and President Obama shake hands at the conclusion of the second presidential debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Jim Young
Mitt Romney and President Obama both speak during the second presidential debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mitt Romney and President Obama both speak during the second presidential debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mitt Romney kisses his wife Ann at the conclusion of the second presidential campaign debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Win McNamee/POOL
Mitt Romney kisses his wife Ann at the conclusion of the second presidential campaign debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Win McNamee/POOL
President Obama hugs his wife Michelle at the conclusion of his debate against Mitt Romney in the second presidential debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Pool
President Obama hugs his wife Michelle at the conclusion of his debate against Mitt Romney in the second presidential debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Pool
Mitt Romney stands with his wife Ann at the conclusion of his debate with President Obama in the second presidential debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Michael Reynolds/Pool
Mitt Romney stands with his wife Ann at the conclusion of his debate with President Obama in the second presidential debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Michael Reynolds/Pool
A member of the audience takes his picture with President Obama after the conclusion of the second U.S. presidential debate in Hempstead, New York, October 16, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A member of the audience takes his picture with President Obama after the conclusion of the second U.S. presidential debate in Hempstead, New York, October 16, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Mitt Romney answers a question as he debates President Obama during the second presidential debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Mitt Romney answers a question as he debates President Obama during the second presidential debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson