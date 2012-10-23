Edition:
Obama vs. Romney

<p>President Obama and Mitt Romney shake hands at the start of the final presidential debate at Lynn University in Boca Raton, October 22, 2012. At center is moderator Bob Schieffer. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque </p>

<p>President Obama listens as Mitt Romney speaks during the final U.S. presidential debate in Boca Raton, October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

<p>President Obama listens as Mitt Romney speaks during the final U.S. presidential debate in Boca Raton, October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Win McNamee/Pool </p>

<p>Mitt Romney debates with President Obama during the final presidential debate in Boca Raton, October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

<p>President Obama listens as Mitt Romney speaks during the final debate in Boca Raton, October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking </p>

<p>The crowd watch Mitt Romney and President Obama meet in the final debate in Boca Raton, October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity</p>

<p>President Obama and Mitt Romney greet family members following the final debate in Boca Raton, October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Reynolds/Pool </p>

<p>President Obama hugs first lady Michelle as Mitt Romney kisses his wife Ann at the conclusion of the final debate in Boca Raton, October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Scott Audette </p>

<p>President Obama laughs as Mitt Romney speaks during the final debate in Boca Raton, October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking </p>

<p>President Obama greets first lady Michelle following the final debate in Boca Raton, October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Reynolds/Pool </p>

<p>President Obama listens to Mitt Romney speak during the final U.S. presidential debate in Boca Raton, October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Reynolds/POOL </p>

<p>Moderator Bob Schieffer looks on during the final presidential debate between Mitt Romney and President Obama in Boca Raton, October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Reynolds </p>

<p>Mitt Romney listens to President Obama speak during the final presidential debate in Boca Raton, October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Reynolds/POOL</p>

<p>Mitt Romney and President Obama shake hands at the start of the final presidential debate in Boca Raton, October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Scott Audette </p>

<p>President Obama listens as Mitt Romney speaks during the final presidential debate in Boca Raton, October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking </p>

<p>President Obama answers a question during the final debate in Boca Raton, October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Skipper </p>

<p>Mitt Romney and President Obama shake hands as they are joined on stage by Ann and Michelle at the conclusion of the final debate in Boca Raton, October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Skipper</p>

<p>A number of interviews take place in the front section of the media center as Mitt Romney and President Obama meet in the final debate in Boca Raton, October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity </p>

<p>Mitt Romney's wife Ann waves to the crowd before the start of the final presidential debate in Boca Raton, October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Scott Audette </p>

<p>An attendee in the audience shoots a picture with his phone before the start of the final presidential debate between Mitt Romney and President Obama in Boca Raton, October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Skipper</p>

<p>President Obama listens as Mitt Romney speaks during the final debate in Boca Raton, October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking </p>

<p>Senator John McCain walks in the media interview area as Mitt Romney and President Obama meet in the final debate in Boca Raton, October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity </p>

<p>Mitt Romney listens as President Obama speaks in front of moderator Bob Schieffer during the final U.S. presidential debate in Boca Raton, October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Reynolds/Pool </p>

<p>The crowd watch Mitt Romney and President Obama meet in the final debate in Boca Raton, October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity </p>

<p>First lady Michelle Obama applauds before the start of the final presidential debate in Boca Raton, October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Skipper </p>

<p>Mitt Romney and President Obama take their seats in front of debate moderator Bob Schieffer during the final presidential debate in Boca Raton, October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

<p>Mitt Romney reacts as President Obama answers a question during the final debate in Boca Raton, October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Skipper </p>

<p>Mitt Romney and President Obama at end of the final U.S. presidential debate in Boca Raton, October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Reynolds/Pool </p>

<p>Mitt Romney and President Obama shake hands as they are joined on stage by Ann and Michelle at the conclusion of the final debate in Boca Raton, October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Scott Audette </p>

<p>President Obama, first lady Michelle Obama and Mitt Romney greet members of the audience at the conclusion of the final debate in Boca Raton, October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

