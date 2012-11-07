Obama vs. Romney
President Obama waves with his daughters and wife Michelle before addressing supporters during his election night victory rally in Chicago, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
President Obama waves with his daughters and wife Michelle before addressing supporters during his election night victory rally in Chicago, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Mitt Romney hugs Janna Ryan as his wife Ann as Paul Ryan looks on following Romney's concession speech in Boston, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Mitt Romney hugs Janna Ryan as his wife Ann as Paul Ryan looks on following Romney's concession speech in Boston, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
People react as they watch coverage of the New York Republican State Committee's "Victory Party" event in New York, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
People react as they watch coverage of the New York Republican State Committee's "Victory Party" event in New York, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Ajay Narayan cheers as the race is called for Obama during the Nevada State Democrats' election night party at the Mandalay Bay Resort in Las Vegas, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Sam Morris
Ajay Narayan cheers as the race is called for Obama during the Nevada State Democrats' election night party at the Mandalay Bay Resort in Las Vegas, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Sam Morris
President Obama embraces first lady Michelle at his election night victory rally in Chicago, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Obama embraces first lady Michelle at his election night victory rally in Chicago, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Mitt Romney delivers his concession speech during his election night rally in Boston, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Mitt Romney delivers his concession speech during his election night rally in Boston, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Marta Nunez from Honduras wears an Obama dress as she watches election returns in Times Square, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Marta Nunez from Honduras wears an Obama dress as she watches election returns in Times Square, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
President Obama supporters cheer during his victory election night rally in Chicago, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Obama supporters cheer during his victory election night rally in Chicago, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Mitt Romney exits the stage with his wife Ann after he delivered his concession speech during his election night rally in Boston, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Mitt Romney exits the stage with his wife Ann after he delivered his concession speech during his election night rally in Boston, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Dust surrounds people listening to President Obama talk at a campaign event inside a very dusty building at the Franklin County fairgrounds in Hilliard, Ohio, November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Dust surrounds people listening to President Obama talk at a campaign event inside a very dusty building at the Franklin County fairgrounds in Hilliard, Ohio, November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
A woman is overcome with emotion as President Obama speaks at a campaign rally at Elm Street Middle School in Nashua, New Hampshire, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Erns
A woman is overcome with emotion as President Obama speaks at a campaign rally at Elm Street Middle School in Nashua, New Hampshire, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Erns
Office Manager Eilene Stevens (C) talks with supporters as they prepare for the upcoming weekends canvassing efforts at the North Shore Obama for America office in Glendale, Wisconsin, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Hauck
Office Manager Eilene Stevens (C) talks with supporters as they prepare for the upcoming weekends canvassing efforts at the North Shore Obama for America office in Glendale, Wisconsin, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Hauck
Mitt Romney speaks at a campaign rally in Virginia Beach, Virginia November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mitt Romney speaks at a campaign rally in Virginia Beach, Virginia November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
President Obama casts his vote early at the Martin Luther King Community Center in Chicago, October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Obama casts his vote early at the Martin Luther King Community Center in Chicago, October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Mitt Romney accepts relief supplies for people affected by Hurricane Sandy at a storm relief campaign event in Kettering, Ohio, October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mitt Romney accepts relief supplies for people affected by Hurricane Sandy at a storm relief campaign event in Kettering, Ohio, October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
The hands of President Obama are seen with his teleprompters at a campaign event at Cheyenne Sports Complex in Las Vegas, November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
The hands of President Obama are seen with his teleprompters at a campaign event at Cheyenne Sports Complex in Las Vegas, November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
President Obama hugs North Point Marina owner Donna Vanzant as he tours damage done by Hurricane Sandy in Brigantine, New Jersey, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
President Obama hugs North Point Marina owner Donna Vanzant as he tours damage done by Hurricane Sandy in Brigantine, New Jersey, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Mitt Romney speaks at a campaign rally in Reno, Nevada, October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mitt Romney speaks at a campaign rally in Reno, Nevada, October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
President Obama greets supporters after a campaign rally at Elm Street Middle School in Nashua, New Hampshire, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Obama greets supporters after a campaign rally at Elm Street Middle School in Nashua, New Hampshire, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Staff members are reflected off the window of the room as Mitt Romney works before a campaign rally in North Canton, Ohio October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Staff members are reflected off the window of the room as Mitt Romney works before a campaign rally in North Canton, Ohio October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Ann Romney arrives, along with her grandson Miles, 4, on stage at a rally in St. Augustine, Florida, October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco
Ann Romney arrives, along with her grandson Miles, 4, on stage at a rally in St. Augustine, Florida, October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco
President Obama hugs a fire fighter who offered up a game of basketball during a visit to a fire house in Tampa, Florida October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Obama hugs a fire fighter who offered up a game of basketball during a visit to a fire house in Tampa, Florida October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
An Obama supporter chants "four more years" as President Obama speaks during a campaign rally in Tampa, Florida, October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
An Obama supporter chants "four more years" as President Obama speaks during a campaign rally in Tampa, Florida, October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Mitt Romney enters his hold room before a campaign rally in Jacksonville, Florida October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mitt Romney enters his hold room before a campaign rally in Jacksonville, Florida October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Thousands of students gather as President Obama participates in a campaign rally at Ohio University in Athens, Ohio, October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Thousands of students gather as President Obama participates in a campaign rally at Ohio University in Athens, Ohio, October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Students hold up signs in support of Mitt Romney during a campaign stop at the Shelby County Fairgrounds in Sidney, Ohio, October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Students hold up signs in support of Mitt Romney during a campaign stop at the Shelby County Fairgrounds in Sidney, Ohio, October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Mitt Romney and Paul Ryan talk on the tarmac at the airport in Denver before parting ways to campaign separately, October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mitt Romney and Paul Ryan talk on the tarmac at the airport in Denver before parting ways to campaign separately, October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
President Obama speaks at a campaign event at Desert Pines High School in Las Vegas, September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Obama speaks at a campaign event at Desert Pines High School in Las Vegas, September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Mitt Romney holds a baby up in the air after a campaign rally at the Golden Lamb in Lebanon, Ohio, October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Mitt Romney holds a baby up in the air after a campaign rally at the Golden Lamb in Lebanon, Ohio, October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A woman reacts as she shakes hands with President Obama during a campaign rally in Denver, October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A woman reacts as she shakes hands with President Obama during a campaign rally in Denver, October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Mitt Romney and Paul Ryan wave to the crowd at a campaign rally in Fishersville, Virginia, October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mitt Romney and Paul Ryan wave to the crowd at a campaign rally in Fishersville, Virginia, October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Audience members listen as Mitt Romney speaks at a campaign rally in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Audience members listen as Mitt Romney speaks at a campaign rally in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
President Obama speaks during a campaign rally in Las Vegas, October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Obama speaks during a campaign rally in Las Vegas, October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Obama speaks to an estimated crowd of 30,000 at a campaign rally in Madison, Wisconsin, October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Obama speaks to an estimated crowd of 30,000 at a campaign rally in Madison, Wisconsin, October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Obama greets supporters in the crowd during a campaign rally at Veterans Memorial Park in Manchester, New Hampshire, October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Obama greets supporters in the crowd during a campaign rally at Veterans Memorial Park in Manchester, New Hampshire, October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Mitt Romney and his wife Ann are greeted as they arrive for a campaign rally in St. Petersburg, Florida October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mitt Romney and his wife Ann are greeted as they arrive for a campaign rally in St. Petersburg, Florida October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mitt Romney watches the Vice Presidential debate in his hotel room in Asheville, North Carolina, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Mitt Romney watches the Vice Presidential debate in his hotel room in Asheville, North Carolina, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A father holds up a baby to catch a glimpse of President Obama during a campaign rally at Ohio University in Athens, Ohio, October 17, 2012 REUTERS/Jason Reed
A father holds up a baby to catch a glimpse of President Obama during a campaign rally at Ohio University in Athens, Ohio, October 17, 2012 REUTERS/Jason Reed
A young girl listens as President Obama speaks during a campaign rally in Dayton, Ohio, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A young girl listens as President Obama speaks during a campaign rally in Dayton, Ohio, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Mitt Romney speaks during a campaign rally in a downpour in Newport News, Virginia, October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Mitt Romney speaks during a campaign rally in a downpour in Newport News, Virginia, October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Aboard Air Force One, President Obama places calls to campaign national volunteer leaders on his way to Los Angeles, October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Aboard Air Force One, President Obama places calls to campaign national volunteer leaders on his way to Los Angeles, October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Mitt Romney and his wife Ann wave to the crowd at the end of a campaign rally in Nashua, New Hampshire, September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mitt Romney and his wife Ann wave to the crowd at the end of a campaign rally in Nashua, New Hampshire, September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
President Obama gestures while speaking at an Obama Victory Fund concert while at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco, October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
President Obama gestures while speaking at an Obama Victory Fund concert while at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco, October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Air Force One casts a shadow over a parking lot as it prepares to land in Los Angeles as President Obama began a three day campaign swing to California and Ohio, October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Air Force One casts a shadow over a parking lot as it prepares to land in Los Angeles as President Obama began a three day campaign swing to California and Ohio, October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Mitt Romney and President Obama gesture towards each other during the second presidential debate in Hempstead, New York, October 16, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Mitt Romney and President Obama gesture towards each other during the second presidential debate in Hempstead, New York, October 16, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A Secret Service Agent stands at detail behind Mitt Romney as he speaks during a campaign rally at the Golden Lamb in Lebanon, Ohio, October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A Secret Service Agent stands at detail behind Mitt Romney as he speaks during a campaign rally at the Golden Lamb in Lebanon, Ohio, October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
President Obama jokes with campaign volunteer Suzanne Stern as he makes calls from a campaign office in Williamsburg, Virginia, October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Obama jokes with campaign volunteer Suzanne Stern as he makes calls from a campaign office in Williamsburg, Virginia, October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Mitt Romney greets audience members at a campaign rally in St. Petersburg, Florida October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mitt Romney greets audience members at a campaign rally in St. Petersburg, Florida October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
President Obama holds on as he is hugged and picked up by Scott Van Duzer at Big Apple Pizza and Pasta Italian Restaurant in Fort Pierce, Florida, September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
President Obama holds on as he is hugged and picked up by Scott Van Duzer at Big Apple Pizza and Pasta Italian Restaurant in Fort Pierce, Florida, September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Mitt Romney reclines the seat of his grandson Owen during a tour of his campaign plane in Salt Lake City, Utah, September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Mitt Romney reclines the seat of his grandson Owen during a tour of his campaign plane in Salt Lake City, Utah, September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Next Slideshows
Goran Tomasevic: Afghanistan
Images from an embed on the frontlines of Afghanistan.
Strange polling places
A look at the unusual places where voters will be casting their ballot
Battle for Ohio
The fight to win over the crucial state.
Shock on Staten Island
Scenes from the stricken borough following Hurricane Sandy.
MORE IN PICTURES
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
President Trump's first 50 days
Scenes from the first weeks of the Trump administration.
Mourning girls burned to death in Guatemala shelter
Guatemala mourns after at least 37 girls burned to death under lock and key in an overcrowded shelter for abused teens.
Celebrity style: Kristen Stewart
The fashion and style of actress Kristen Stewart.
Islamic State preserves artifacts in tunnel
Islamic State militants carefully excavated ancient artifacts under Mosul's Mosque of Jonah and then preserved them in tunnels, a local archaeologist said, in sharp contrast to their public desecration of antiquities.
Six years after Fukushima
On March 11, 2011, a 9.0 magnitude earthquake set off a massive tsunami and meltdowns at the Fukushima Dai-Ichi nuclear plant, killing more than 15,000 people and devastating the northeastern coast of Japan.
Britain's next top dog
Dogs from around the world compete in Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.
South Korean president impeached
South Korea's Constitutional Court removes President Park Geun-hye from office over a graft scandal.