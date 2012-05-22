Edition:
Obama watching sports

Tuesday, May 22, 2012

President Obama watches the overtime shootout of the Chelsea vs. Bayern Munich Champions League final alongside Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron and Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel, in the Laurel Cabin conference room during the G8 Summit at Camp David, Maryland, May 19, 2012. REUTERS/White House/ Pete Souza/POOL

Tuesday, May 22, 2012

President Obama watches the Michigan State Spartans play the North Carolina Tar Heels during their NCAA Carrier Classic game on the deck of the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson in Coronado, California, November 11, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Tuesday, May 22, 2012

President Obama watches a live telecast of the 2010 World Cup soccer match between the U.S. and Ghana during a short break between bilateral meetings at the G20 Summit in Toronto, June 26, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Tuesday, May 22, 2012

President Obama drinks a beer as the Washington Wizards play the Chicago Bull in Washington, February 27, 2009. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Tuesday, May 22, 2012

President Obama cups his ear as he listens to a boy while watching George Washington University play Oregon State in Washington, November 28, 2009. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

Tuesday, May 22, 2012

President Obama smiles as a referee jokingly offers to throw him the ball during a timeout at an NCAA game between Georgetown and Duke in Washington, January 30, 2010. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Tuesday, May 22, 2012

President Obama, first lady Michelle, and their daughters Sasha and Malia (L) watch the World Cup soccer game between the U.S. and Japan, from the Treaty Room office in the White House, July 17, 2011. REUTERS/Official White House Photo/Pete Souza

Tuesday, May 22, 2012

President Obama and first lady Michelle watch the Oregon State Beavers play the Towson Tigers at Towson University in Maryland, November 26, 2011. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Tuesday, May 22, 2012

President Obama watches the Washington Wizards play the Chicago Bulls in Washington, February 27, 2009. REUTERS/Molly Riley

Tuesday, May 22, 2012

President Obama chats with White House Legislative Affairs Director Phil Schiliro and Vice President Joe Biden during an NCAA basketball game between Georgetown and Duke in Washington, January 30, 2010. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Tuesday, May 22, 2012

President Obama sips his beverage while the Washington Wizards play the Chicago Bulls in Washington, February 27, 2009. REUTERS/Molly Riley

Tuesday, May 22, 2012

President Obama and first lady Michelle watch the Oregon State Beavers play the Towson Tigers at Towson University in Maryland, November 26, 2011. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Tuesday, May 22, 2012

President Obama watches Georgetown play Duke in Washington, January 30, 2010. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Tuesday, May 22, 2012

President Obama watches a fans, including his daughter Malia, do the wave while the Washington Nationals play the Chicago White Sox in Washington, June 18, 2010. REUTERsS/Kevin Lamarque

Tuesday, May 22, 2012

President Obama watches the Washington Nationals play the Chicago White Sox with his daughter Sasha at Nationals Stadium in Washington, June 18, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Tuesday, May 22, 2012

President Obama and first lady Michelle eat popcorn as they watch George Washington University play Oregon State University in Washington, November 28, 2009. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

Tuesday, May 22, 2012

President Obama gets a high five from fan Miles Rawls as the Washington Wizards play the Chicago Bulls in Washington, February 27, 2009. REUTERS/Molly Riley

Tuesday, May 22, 2012

President Obama reacts with fans as the Washington Wizards play the Chicago Bulls in Washington, February 27, 2009. REUTERS/Molly Riley

Tuesday, May 22, 2012

President Obama and British Prime Minister David Cameron eat hot dogs at a first round First Four game between Mississippi Valley State and Western Kentucky in Ohio, March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Tuesday, May 22, 2012

President Obama reacts sitting next to eight-year old Jack Aiello while watching the Washington Wizards play the Chicago Bulls in Washington, February 27, 2009. REUTERS/Molly Riley

