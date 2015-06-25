Obamacare in action
Supporters of the Affordable Care Act celebrate after the Supreme Court up held the law in the 6-3 vote at the Supreme Court in Washington June 25, 2015. The U.S. Supreme Court upheld the nationwide availability of tax subsidies that are crucial to...more
Doctor Vivek Murthy stands among other bystanders during the first day of legal arguments over the Affordable Care Act outside the Supreme Court in Washington March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Barack Obama signs the healthcare legislation during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington, March 23, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Demonstrators in favor of Obamacare gather at the Supreme Court building in Washington March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Doctor Andy Chiou (L) speaks to patient Carl Dolson in a hyperbaric chamber in Peoria, Illinois, November 26, 2013. Now, patients are at the forefront of an experiment, under way in Peoria, Illinois, and hundreds of other U.S. cities, that could...more
Devon Fagel (L), a physician and cancer survivor, argues in favor of Obamacare with Phil Kerpen (R), who was part of a Tea Party Patriots demonstration against the health care law, in front of the Supreme Court building in Washington March 4, 2015....more
Six-month-old Hazel Garcia chews a pamphlet at a health insurance enrollment event in Cudahy, California, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A resident of south Florida holds a sign protesting healthcare reforms during a visit by President Barack Obama to Miami, Florida, October 26, 2009. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Sandy Wright gets some help from her Certified Nursing Assistant Jessica Haynes at her home in Peoria, Illinois, November 25, 2013. Wright has Neuromyelitis Optica and has a Certified Nursing Assistant come to help her around the house. Now, patients...more
Maria Alvarado, 30, holds her 10-month-old son Kevin Rios as she waits in line at a health insurance enrollment event in Cudahy, California, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Arminda Murillo, 54, reads a leaflet at a health insurance enrollment event in Cudahy, California, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A man looks over the Affordable Care Act (commonly known as Obamacare) signup page on the HealthCare.gov website in New York in this October 2, 2013 photo illustration. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A small group of demonstrators stand outside of the HIlton Hotel and Suites prior to former South Carolina Senator Jim DeMint, president of the The Heritage Foundation, speaking at a "Defund Obamacare Tour" rally in Indianapolis August 26, 2013. ...more
A boy draws signs at a health insurance enrolment event in Commerce, California March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Patient Analy Navarro is is checked by Doctor Leon Yeh in the Emergency Room at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria, Illinois, November 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young
Workers at Covered California's Concord call center talk to each other during the opening day of enrollment of the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act in Concord, California October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Sandy Wright looks over her bag of medications at her home in Peoria, Illinois, November 25, 2013. Wright has Neuromyelitis Optica and has a Certified Nursing Assistant come to help her around the house. REUTERS/Jim Young
An audience member takes the Pledge of Allegiance before the arrival of President Obama at a town hall meeting on health insurance reform at Portsmouth High School in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, August 11, 2009. REUTERS/Jim Young
A boy waits in line at a health insurance enrollment event in Cudahy, California, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Enrique Gonzalez (L-R), Janet Regalado, and their nine-month-old daughter Kayleen Gonzalez pose for a photo after signing up for health insurance at an enrolment event in Commerce, California, March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Next Slideshows
Destination North Korea
Designer shirts, duty free watches, cosmetics, and chocolate fondue will soon await visitors to Pyongyang's new airport terminal.
Going to Glastonbury
Revellers begin arriving at Worthy Farm.
Charleston pastor lies in state
South Carolina State Senator Clementa Pinckney lies in state in Columbia, a victim of the shooting at Charleston's Emanuel AME Church.
Pakistan heat wave kills hundreds
A heat wave has killed more than 780 people in the southern city of Karachi over the past four days.
MORE IN PICTURES
'Mother of all marches' in Venezuela
Venezuela's opposition begins the "mother of all marches" in the culmination of two weeks of violent demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro.
Iraqi violinist returns to play Mosul after ISIS
Amid the bombed-out ruins of an ancient site revered by both Muslims and Christians in Mosul, Iraqi violinist Ameen Mukdad held a small concert in the city he was forced to flee by Islamic State militants.
Spring swimming in London's Hyde Park
Swimmers take a dip in the still-chilly Serpentine Lake in London's Hyde Park.
USS Carl Vinson's tour of Asia
The USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group was supposed to be headed toward North Korea in a show of force, but was actually completing training exercises in Australia.
Dior goes to Tokyo
Models present creations for Christian Dior's Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2017 live show to celebrate Dior's new flagship store at Tokyo's Ginza Six mall.
Julia Roberts: People's most beautiful woman
Julia Roberts was named the world's most beautiful woman by People magazine for a record 5th time, but the actress said she thought her best years were yet to come.
Riding the subway in North Korea
Scenes from the underground in Pyongyang.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Iceberg Alley
The first icebergs of the season pass "Iceberg Alley" on the coast of Newfoundland, Canada.