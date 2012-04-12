Edition:
Obama's #1 fan

Thursday, April 12, 2012

Colombian attorney Silvio Carrasquilla takes a phone call while surrounded by his President Obama memorabilia collection which he has used to adorn his home in Turbaco, near Cartagena, Colombia, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Joaquin Sarmiento

Thursday, April 12, 2012

Colombian attorney Silvio Carrasquilla cleans a poster of President Obama and his family on a wall inside his home in Turbaco, near Cartagena, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Joaquin Sarmiento

Thursday, April 12, 2012

A donkey foal named Demo by owner Silvio Carrasquilla stands dressed as the mascot of the U.S. Democratic Party as a worker paints Carrasquilla's house to welcome President Obama to the VI America's Summit to be held in Cartagena, in Turbaco, near Cartagena, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Joaquin Sarmiento

Thursday, April 12, 2012

Colombian attorney Silvio Carrasquilla takes a call while surrounded by the Barack Obama memorabilia collection he uses to adorn his home in Turbaco, near Cartagena, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Joaquin Sarmiento

Thursday, April 12, 2012

A friend of Colombian attorney Silvio Carrasquilla dresses a baby donkey Demo as the mascot of the U.S. Democratic Party in front of a poster of U.S. President Barack Obama, outside Carrasquilla's home in Turbaco, near Cartagena, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Joaquin Sarmiento

Thursday, April 12, 2012

A painter working for Colombian attorney Silvio Carrasquilla paints the roof of Carrasquilla's house to welcome U.S. President Barack Obama in Turbaco, near Cartagena, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Joaquin Sarmiento

Thursday, April 12, 2012

Colombian attorney Silvio Carrasquilla (R, blue striped shirt) decorates his house with U.S. and Colombian flags to welcome President Obama to the VI Summit of the Americas, in Turbaco, near Cartagena, Colombia, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Joaquin Sarmiento

Thursday, April 12, 2012

A baby donkey named Demo by its owner Silvio Carrasquilla stands dressed as the mascot of the Democratic Party in front of a poster of President Obama, outside Carrasquilla's home in Turbaco, near Cartagena, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Joaquin Sarmiento

Thursday, April 12, 2012

A baby donkey named Demo belonging to Colombian attorney Silvio Carrasquilla, dressed as the mascot of the Democratic Party, stands where it was placed in a pose by Carrasquilla between the U.S. and the Colombian flags, at his home in Turbaco, near Cartagena, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Joaquin Sarmiento

Thursday, April 12, 2012

A baby donkey named Demo by its owner, Silvio Carrasquilla, stands dressed as the mascot of the Democratic Party behind a poster of President Obama, outside Carrasquilla's home in Turbaco, near Cartagena, Colombia, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Joaquin Sarmiento

Thursday, April 12, 2012

