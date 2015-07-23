Obama's ancestral African homeland
Seven-year-old Barack Obama Okoth, named after President Obama, sits inside an empty classroom as he speaks with Reuters at the Senator Obama primary school in Nyangoma village in Kogelo, west of Kenya's capital Nairobi, June 23, 2015. When Obama...more
Rosa Anyango poses for a photograph as she carries a bag with the colors of the U.S. flag as she walks from the market near the ancestral home of President Obama in Nyangoma village in Kogelo, west of Kenya's capital Nairobi, June 22, 2015....more
Sarah Hussein Onyango Obama, also known as Mama Sarah, step-grandmother of President Obama, talks during an interview with Reuters at their ancestral home in Nyangoma village in Kogelo west of Kenya's capital Nairobi, June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas...more
Seven-year-old Barack Obama Okoth, named after President Obama, reaches for his book inside a classroom at the Senator Obama primary school in Nyangoma village in Kogelo, west of Kenya's capital Nairobi, June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Students attend a class session at the Senator Obama primary school near ancestral home of President Obama in Nyangoma village in Kogelo, west of Kenya's capital Nairobi, June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A student carries books at the Senator Obama primary school near ancestral home of President Obama in Nyangoma village in Kogelo, west of Kenya's capital Nairobi, June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
President Obama's relatives walk from the grave of his father, Barack Hussein Obama Sr, after family prayers for the U.S. presidential election at Obama's ancestral home of Nyangoma Kogelo, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Millicent Owuor, 20, carries her newly born twin boys named after President Barack Obama (L) and Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney (R) inside the maternity ward of Siaya District Hospital, near Obama's ancestral home village of Nyangoma...more
Motorcycle taxi operators wash their bikes in Kogelo village, the ancestral home of President Obama, at Nyangoma Kogelo shopping center, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Boys named named after President Obama pose for a photograph inside their classroom at the Senator Obama primary school in Nyangoma village in Kogelo, June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Villagers push their bicycles past the signboard of Senator Obama Primary School at the Nyangoma Kogelo shopping center, November 4, 2008. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Next Slideshows
Protest against Obama's Iran deal
Demonstrators rally in Times Square against Obama's nuclear deal with Iran.
El Chapo pinata
A new pinata depicts Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman.
Uncontacted Amazon tribes
Isolated Amazon tribes are under increasing threat from illegal loggers.
Far-right rally in Ukraine
Members of the radical group Right Sector attend an anti-government in Kiev.
MORE IN PICTURES
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris
A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
The 'weed nuns' of California
The Sisters of the Valley, California's self-ordained "weed nuns," are on a mission to heal and empower women with their cannabis products.
Stripped down protest in Venezuela
A solitary protester bares it all during a second day of nationwide protests against the government in Caracas.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Protest of one
From a woman blocking an armored vehicle at Venezuela's "mother of all marches" to Beijing's infamous tank man, the moments when an isolated protester comes face to face with police.
China's mega statues
The structures that pierce the nation's skylines.
Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'
Scenes from Venezuela the day after nationwide opposition protests, in which three people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.