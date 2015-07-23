Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Thu Jul 23, 2015 | 3:10am BST

Obama's ancestral African homeland

Seven-year-old Barack Obama Okoth, named after President Obama, sits inside an empty classroom as he speaks with Reuters at the Senator Obama primary school in Nyangoma village in Kogelo, west of Kenya's capital Nairobi, June 23, 2015. When Obama visits Africa this month, he will be welcomed by a continent that had expected closer attention from a man they claim as their son, a sentiment felt acutely in the Kenyan village where the 44th U.S. president's father is buried. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Seven-year-old Barack Obama Okoth, named after President Obama, sits inside an empty classroom as he speaks with Reuters at the Senator Obama primary school in Nyangoma village in Kogelo, west of Kenya's capital Nairobi, June 23, 2015. When Obama...more

Reuters / Monday, July 20, 2015
Seven-year-old Barack Obama Okoth, named after President Obama, sits inside an empty classroom as he speaks with Reuters at the Senator Obama primary school in Nyangoma village in Kogelo, west of Kenya's capital Nairobi, June 23, 2015. When Obama visits Africa this month, he will be welcomed by a continent that had expected closer attention from a man they claim as their son, a sentiment felt acutely in the Kenyan village where the 44th U.S. president's father is buried. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Close
1 / 11
Rosa Anyango poses for a photograph as she carries a bag with the colors of the U.S. flag as she walks from the market near the ancestral home of President Obama in Nyangoma village in Kogelo, west of Kenya's capital Nairobi, June 22, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Rosa Anyango poses for a photograph as she carries a bag with the colors of the U.S. flag as she walks from the market near the ancestral home of President Obama in Nyangoma village in Kogelo, west of Kenya's capital Nairobi, June 22, 2015....more

Reuters / Monday, July 20, 2015
Rosa Anyango poses for a photograph as she carries a bag with the colors of the U.S. flag as she walks from the market near the ancestral home of President Obama in Nyangoma village in Kogelo, west of Kenya's capital Nairobi, June 22, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Close
2 / 11
Sarah Hussein Onyango Obama, also known as Mama Sarah, step-grandmother of President Obama, talks during an interview with Reuters at their ancestral home in Nyangoma village in Kogelo west of Kenya's capital Nairobi, June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Sarah Hussein Onyango Obama, also known as Mama Sarah, step-grandmother of President Obama, talks during an interview with Reuters at their ancestral home in Nyangoma village in Kogelo west of Kenya's capital Nairobi, June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas...more

Reuters / Monday, July 20, 2015
Sarah Hussein Onyango Obama, also known as Mama Sarah, step-grandmother of President Obama, talks during an interview with Reuters at their ancestral home in Nyangoma village in Kogelo west of Kenya's capital Nairobi, June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Close
3 / 11
Seven-year-old Barack Obama Okoth, named after President Obama, reaches for his book inside a classroom at the Senator Obama primary school in Nyangoma village in Kogelo, west of Kenya's capital Nairobi, June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Seven-year-old Barack Obama Okoth, named after President Obama, reaches for his book inside a classroom at the Senator Obama primary school in Nyangoma village in Kogelo, west of Kenya's capital Nairobi, June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Monday, July 20, 2015
Seven-year-old Barack Obama Okoth, named after President Obama, reaches for his book inside a classroom at the Senator Obama primary school in Nyangoma village in Kogelo, west of Kenya's capital Nairobi, June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Close
4 / 11
Students attend a class session at the Senator Obama primary school near ancestral home of President Obama in Nyangoma village in Kogelo, west of Kenya's capital Nairobi, June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Students attend a class session at the Senator Obama primary school near ancestral home of President Obama in Nyangoma village in Kogelo, west of Kenya's capital Nairobi, June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Monday, July 20, 2015
Students attend a class session at the Senator Obama primary school near ancestral home of President Obama in Nyangoma village in Kogelo, west of Kenya's capital Nairobi, June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Close
5 / 11
A student carries books at the Senator Obama primary school near ancestral home of President Obama in Nyangoma village in Kogelo, west of Kenya's capital Nairobi, June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

A student carries books at the Senator Obama primary school near ancestral home of President Obama in Nyangoma village in Kogelo, west of Kenya's capital Nairobi, June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Monday, July 20, 2015
A student carries books at the Senator Obama primary school near ancestral home of President Obama in Nyangoma village in Kogelo, west of Kenya's capital Nairobi, June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Close
6 / 11
President Obama's relatives walk from the grave of his father, Barack Hussein Obama Sr, after family prayers for the U.S. presidential election at Obama's ancestral home of Nyangoma Kogelo, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

President Obama's relatives walk from the grave of his father, Barack Hussein Obama Sr, after family prayers for the U.S. presidential election at Obama's ancestral home of Nyangoma Kogelo, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Tuesday, November 06, 2012
President Obama's relatives walk from the grave of his father, Barack Hussein Obama Sr, after family prayers for the U.S. presidential election at Obama's ancestral home of Nyangoma Kogelo, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Close
7 / 11
Millicent Owuor, 20, carries her newly born twin boys named after President Barack Obama (L) and Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney (R) inside the maternity ward of Siaya District Hospital, near Obama's ancestral home village of Nyangoma Kogelo, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Millicent Owuor, 20, carries her newly born twin boys named after President Barack Obama (L) and Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney (R) inside the maternity ward of Siaya District Hospital, near Obama's ancestral home village of Nyangoma...more

Reuters / Wednesday, November 07, 2012
Millicent Owuor, 20, carries her newly born twin boys named after President Barack Obama (L) and Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney (R) inside the maternity ward of Siaya District Hospital, near Obama's ancestral home village of Nyangoma Kogelo, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Close
8 / 11
Motorcycle taxi operators wash their bikes in Kogelo village, the ancestral home of President Obama, at Nyangoma Kogelo shopping center, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Motorcycle taxi operators wash their bikes in Kogelo village, the ancestral home of President Obama, at Nyangoma Kogelo shopping center, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Monday, November 05, 2012
Motorcycle taxi operators wash their bikes in Kogelo village, the ancestral home of President Obama, at Nyangoma Kogelo shopping center, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Close
9 / 11
Boys named named after President Obama pose for a photograph inside their classroom at the Senator Obama primary school in Nyangoma village in Kogelo, June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Boys named named after President Obama pose for a photograph inside their classroom at the Senator Obama primary school in Nyangoma village in Kogelo, June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Monday, July 20, 2015
Boys named named after President Obama pose for a photograph inside their classroom at the Senator Obama primary school in Nyangoma village in Kogelo, June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Close
10 / 11
Villagers push their bicycles past the signboard of Senator Obama Primary School at the Nyangoma Kogelo shopping center, November 4, 2008. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Villagers push their bicycles past the signboard of Senator Obama Primary School at the Nyangoma Kogelo shopping center, November 4, 2008. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Tuesday, November 04, 2008
Villagers push their bicycles past the signboard of Senator Obama Primary School at the Nyangoma Kogelo shopping center, November 4, 2008. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Close
11 / 11
View Again
View Next
Protest against Obama's Iran deal

Protest against Obama's Iran deal

Next Slideshows

Protest against Obama's Iran deal

Protest against Obama's Iran deal

Demonstrators rally in Times Square against Obama's nuclear deal with Iran.

23 Jul 2015
El Chapo pinata

El Chapo pinata

A new pinata depicts Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman.

22 Jul 2015
Uncontacted Amazon tribes

Uncontacted Amazon tribes

Isolated Amazon tribes are under increasing threat from illegal loggers.

22 Jul 2015
Far-right rally in Ukraine

Far-right rally in Ukraine

Members of the radical group Right Sector attend an anti-government in Kiev.

22 Jul 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

The 'weed nuns' of California

The 'weed nuns' of California

The Sisters of the Valley, California's self-ordained "weed nuns," are on a mission to heal and empower women with their cannabis products.

Stripped down protest in Venezuela

Stripped down protest in Venezuela

A solitary protester bares it all during a second day of nationwide protests against the government in Caracas.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Protest of one

Protest of one

From a woman blocking an armored vehicle at Venezuela's "mother of all marches" to Beijing's infamous tank man, the moments when an isolated protester comes face to face with police.

China's mega statues

China's mega statues

The structures that pierce the nation's skylines.

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Scenes from Venezuela the day after nationwide opposition protests, in which three people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures