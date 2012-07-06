Edition:
Fri Jul 6, 2012

Obama's battleground fight

<p>The campaign bus of President Barack Obama is parked in Beaver, Ohio July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque </p>

The campaign bus of President Barack Obama is parked in Beaver, Ohio July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Friday, July 06, 2012

The campaign bus of President Barack Obama is parked in Beaver, Ohio July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

<p>President Barack Obama greets residents of Beaver, Ohio July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque </p>

President Barack Obama greets residents of Beaver, Ohio July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Friday, July 06, 2012

President Barack Obama greets residents of Beaver, Ohio July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

<p>President Barack Obama visits a bakery in Beaver, Ohio July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque </p>

President Barack Obama visits a bakery in Beaver, Ohio July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Friday, July 06, 2012

President Barack Obama visits a bakery in Beaver, Ohio July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

<p>President Barack Obama holds a baby aloft during a campaign event at Dobbins Elementary School in Poland, Ohio July 6, 2012. Obama is on a two-day campaign bus tour of Ohio and Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque (UNITED STATES - Tags: POLITICS)</p>

President Barack Obama holds a baby aloft during a campaign event at Dobbins Elementary School in Poland, Ohio July 6, 2012. Obama is on a two-day campaign bus tour of Ohio and Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque (UNITED STATES - Tags: POLITICS)

Friday, July 06, 2012

President Barack Obama holds a baby aloft during a campaign event at Dobbins Elementary School in Poland, Ohio July 6, 2012. Obama is on a two-day campaign bus tour of Ohio and Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque (UNITED STATES - Tags: POLITICS)

<p>President Barack Obama (2nd R) talks to Keith Ross (R) as he sits down for breakfast at Ann's Place restaurant in Akron, Ohio July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque </p>

President Barack Obama (2nd R) talks to Keith Ross (R) as he sits down for breakfast at Ann's Place restaurant in Akron, Ohio July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Friday, July 06, 2012

President Barack Obama (2nd R) talks to Keith Ross (R) as he sits down for breakfast at Ann's Place restaurant in Akron, Ohio July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

<p>President Barack Obama enjoys a beer with Jennifer Klanac (L) and Suzanne Woods (R) at Ziggy's Pub in Amherst, Ohio July 5, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque </p>

President Barack Obama enjoys a beer with Jennifer Klanac (L) and Suzanne Woods (R) at Ziggy's Pub in Amherst, Ohio July 5, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Friday, July 06, 2012

President Barack Obama enjoys a beer with Jennifer Klanac (L) and Suzanne Woods (R) at Ziggy's Pub in Amherst, Ohio July 5, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

<p>President Barack Obama speaks at a campaign event at Washington Park in Sandusky, Ohio July 5, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque </p>

President Barack Obama speaks at a campaign event at Washington Park in Sandusky, Ohio July 5, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Friday, July 06, 2012

President Barack Obama speaks at a campaign event at Washington Park in Sandusky, Ohio July 5, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

<p>President Barack Obama greets diners at the Kozy Corners restaurant in Oak Harbor, Ohio July 5, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque </p>

President Barack Obama greets diners at the Kozy Corners restaurant in Oak Harbor, Ohio July 5, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Friday, July 06, 2012

President Barack Obama greets diners at the Kozy Corners restaurant in Oak Harbor, Ohio July 5, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

<p>President Barack Obama speaks at a campaign event at the Wolcott House Museum Complex in Maumee, Ohio July 5, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque </p>

President Barack Obama speaks at a campaign event at the Wolcott House Museum Complex in Maumee, Ohio July 5, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Friday, July 06, 2012

President Barack Obama speaks at a campaign event at the Wolcott House Museum Complex in Maumee, Ohio July 5, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

<p>President Barack Obama is introduced to speak at a campaign event at Oyster River High School in Durham, New Hampshire, June 25, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing </p>

President Barack Obama is introduced to speak at a campaign event at Oyster River High School in Durham, New Hampshire, June 25, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Friday, July 06, 2012

President Barack Obama is introduced to speak at a campaign event at Oyster River High School in Durham, New Hampshire, June 25, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

<p> President Barack Obama speaks at a campaign event at Hillsborough Community College in Tampa, Florida June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque </p>

President Barack Obama speaks at a campaign event at Hillsborough Community College in Tampa, Florida June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Friday, July 06, 2012

President Barack Obama speaks at a campaign event at Hillsborough Community College in Tampa, Florida June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

<p> President Barack Obama talks to a girl during a visit to the Boys and Girls Club of Cleveland, Broadway section, in Cleveland, Ohio June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque </p>

President Barack Obama talks to a girl during a visit to the Boys and Girls Club of Cleveland, Broadway section, in Cleveland, Ohio June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Friday, July 06, 2012

President Barack Obama talks to a girl during a visit to the Boys and Girls Club of Cleveland, Broadway section, in Cleveland, Ohio June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

<p>President Barack Obama talks to a boy during a visit to the Boys and Girls Club of Cleveland, Broadway section, in Cleveland, Ohio June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque </p>

President Barack Obama talks to a boy during a visit to the Boys and Girls Club of Cleveland, Broadway section, in Cleveland, Ohio June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Friday, July 06, 2012

President Barack Obama talks to a boy during a visit to the Boys and Girls Club of Cleveland, Broadway section, in Cleveland, Ohio June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

<p>President Barack Obama greets graduating students from the Science Leadership Academy at the Franklin Institute in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque </p>

President Barack Obama greets graduating students from the Science Leadership Academy at the Franklin Institute in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Friday, July 06, 2012

President Barack Obama greets graduating students from the Science Leadership Academy at the Franklin Institute in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

<p>President Barack Obama speaks at a campaign fund raising event in Baltimore, Maryland June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque </p>

President Barack Obama speaks at a campaign fund raising event in Baltimore, Maryland June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Friday, July 06, 2012

President Barack Obama speaks at a campaign fund raising event in Baltimore, Maryland June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

<p>Late afternoon light streams in to illuminate part of the crowd cheering U.S. President Barack Obama during a campaign rally at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines, Iowa May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque </p>

Late afternoon light streams in to illuminate part of the crowd cheering U.S. President Barack Obama during a campaign rally at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines, Iowa May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Friday, July 06, 2012

Late afternoon light streams in to illuminate part of the crowd cheering U.S. President Barack Obama during a campaign rally at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines, Iowa May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

<p>President Barack Obama shakes hands with supporters during a campaign event at Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond, Virginia May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts </p>

President Barack Obama shakes hands with supporters during a campaign event at Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond, Virginia May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Friday, July 06, 2012

President Barack Obama shakes hands with supporters during a campaign event at Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond, Virginia May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

<p>President Barack Obama talks on a phone with Afghanistan's President Hamid Karzai from his vehicle outside the Jane E. Lawton Community Center in Chevy Chase, Maryland, in this handout photograph taken and released on March 11, 2012. REUTERS/Pete Souza/Handout </p>

President Barack Obama talks on a phone with Afghanistan's President Hamid Karzai from his vehicle outside the Jane E. Lawton Community Center in Chevy Chase, Maryland, in this handout photograph taken and released on March 11, 2012. REUTERS/Pete Souza/Handout

Friday, July 06, 2012

President Barack Obama talks on a phone with Afghanistan's President Hamid Karzai from his vehicle outside the Jane E. Lawton Community Center in Chevy Chase, Maryland, in this handout photograph taken and released on March 11, 2012. REUTERS/Pete Souza/Handout

<p>President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama embrace during a campaign rally at the Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio May 5, 2012. Obama officially kicked off his re-election campaign today with visits to Ohio and Virginia. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque </p>

President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama embrace during a campaign rally at the Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio May 5, 2012. Obama officially kicked off his re-election campaign today with visits to Ohio and Virginia. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Friday, July 06, 2012

President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama embrace during a campaign rally at the Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio May 5, 2012. Obama officially kicked off his re-election campaign today with visits to Ohio and Virginia. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

<p>President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama walk from Air Force One upon their arrival in Columbus, Ohio May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque </p>

President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama walk from Air Force One upon their arrival in Columbus, Ohio May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Friday, July 06, 2012

President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama walk from Air Force One upon their arrival in Columbus, Ohio May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

<p>President Barack Obama attends a campaign fund raiser at the Apollo Theater in New York January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque </p>

President Barack Obama attends a campaign fund raiser at the Apollo Theater in New York January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Friday, July 06, 2012

President Barack Obama attends a campaign fund raiser at the Apollo Theater in New York January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

<p>President Barack Obama greets diners at Roscoe's House of Chicken and Waffles in Los Angeles October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

President Barack Obama greets diners at Roscoe's House of Chicken and Waffles in Los Angeles October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Friday, July 06, 2012

President Barack Obama greets diners at Roscoe's House of Chicken and Waffles in Los Angeles October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>President Barack Obama hugs Lissette Bonilla after meeting her family at their home in Las Vegas, October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

President Barack Obama hugs Lissette Bonilla after meeting her family at their home in Las Vegas, October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Friday, July 06, 2012

President Barack Obama hugs Lissette Bonilla after meeting her family at their home in Las Vegas, October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>President Barack Obama carries a baby as he meets residents of a Las Vegas suburb, October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

President Barack Obama carries a baby as he meets residents of a Las Vegas suburb, October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Friday, July 06, 2012

President Barack Obama carries a baby as he meets residents of a Las Vegas suburb, October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p> President Barack Obama speaks in front of the dilapidated Brent Spence Bridge during a visit to Cincinnati, Ohio September 22, 2011. REUTERS/John Sommers II </p>

President Barack Obama speaks in front of the dilapidated Brent Spence Bridge during a visit to Cincinnati, Ohio September 22, 2011. REUTERS/John Sommers II

Friday, July 06, 2012

President Barack Obama speaks in front of the dilapidated Brent Spence Bridge during a visit to Cincinnati, Ohio September 22, 2011. REUTERS/John Sommers II

<p>President Barack Obama meets members of the girls junior volleyball team at Maquoketa High School in Iowa, August 16, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

President Barack Obama meets members of the girls junior volleyball team at Maquoketa High School in Iowa, August 16, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Friday, July 06, 2012

President Barack Obama meets members of the girls junior volleyball team at Maquoketa High School in Iowa, August 16, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>President Barack Obama eats ice cream at DeWitt Dairy Treats in DeWitt, Iowa, August 16, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

President Barack Obama eats ice cream at DeWitt Dairy Treats in DeWitt, Iowa, August 16, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Friday, July 06, 2012

President Barack Obama eats ice cream at DeWitt Dairy Treats in DeWitt, Iowa, August 16, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>President Barack Obama tosses a bag of popcorn to members of the media in LeClaire, Iowa, August 16, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

President Barack Obama tosses a bag of popcorn to members of the media in LeClaire, Iowa, August 16, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Friday, July 06, 2012

President Barack Obama tosses a bag of popcorn to members of the media in LeClaire, Iowa, August 16, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>President Barack Obama greets participants at a town hall-style event at Seed Savers Exchange in Decorah, Iowa August 15, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

President Barack Obama greets participants at a town hall-style event at Seed Savers Exchange in Decorah, Iowa August 15, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Friday, July 06, 2012

President Barack Obama greets participants at a town hall-style event at Seed Savers Exchange in Decorah, Iowa August 15, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>President Barack Obama attends a town hall-style event at Seed Savers Exchange in Decorah, Iowa, August 15, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

President Barack Obama attends a town hall-style event at Seed Savers Exchange in Decorah, Iowa, August 15, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Friday, July 06, 2012

President Barack Obama attends a town hall-style event at Seed Savers Exchange in Decorah, Iowa, August 15, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

