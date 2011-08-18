Obama's bus tour
President Barack Obama arrives at Minneapolis-St Paul Airport in Minnesota, August 15, 2011. Obama is travelling to the Midwest on a bus tour of Minnesota, Iowa and Illinois. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Barack Obama is pictured during a town hall-style meeting in Cannon Falls, Minnesota, August 15, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Barack Obama meets with members of the audience following a town hall-style meeting in Cannon Falls, Minnesota August 15, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed
U.S. President Barack Obama greets members of the audience during a town hall-style meeting in Cannon Falls, Minnesota, August 15, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Barack Obama meets a local woman following his lunch with five post-9/11 Minnesota veterans at Old Market Deli in Cannon Falls, Minnesota August 15, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Barack Obama steps off his bus as he arrives to pick up some dessert pies at the Coffee Mill cafe in Zumbrota, Minnesota August 15, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Children from public schools in the town of Chatfield, Minnesota, help President Barack Obama get up after he posed with them for a picture, during his bus trip to the Midwest August 15, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Barack Obama meets young children from the public schools in Chatfield, Minnesota, during a stop on his bus trip to the Midwest August 15, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Children from public schools in the town of Chatfield, Minnesota, hold a banner which reads "Honk if you're the President", as President Barack Obama stops to meet them during his bus trip to the Midwest, August 15, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Barack Obama's bus motorcade travels down a highway from Minnesota to Iowa on his way to a town hall-style event at Seed Savers Exchange in Decorah, Iowa, August 15, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Barack Obama is pictured in front of a barn during a town hall-style event at Seed Savers Exchange in Decorah, Iowa August 15, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Barack Obama hugs a woman who said it was her birthday as he greets locals before his departure from Decorah, Iowa, August 16, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Barack Obama eats eggs during breakfast with five small business owners at Rausch's Cafe in Guttenberg, Iowa, August 16, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Barack Obama holds up a baby for his family members as he prepares to eat breakfast with five small business owners at Rausch's Cafe in Guttenberg, Iowa, August 16, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Barack Obama arrives to deliver opening remarks at the White House's Rural Economic Forum in Peosta, Iowa, August 16, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Pamela Marshall, Executive Director of the Memphis Area Association of Governments, hugs President Barack Obama at the White House's Rural Economic Forum in Peosta, Iowa, August 16, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Barack Obama speaks during a meeting at the White House's Rural Economic Forum in Peosta, Iowa, August 16, 2011. Obama is on a mid-west bus trip through Minnesota, Iowa and Illinois. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Barack Obama eats an ice cream at DeWitt Dairy Treats in DeWitt, Iowa, August 16, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Barack Obama meets members of the girls junior volleyball team at Maquoketa High School, Iowa, August 16, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Barack Obama tosses a bag of popcorn to members of the media in LeClaire, Iowa, August 16, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Barack Obama talks to members of the family who owns the Grasshopper antique store, along with their golden retrieve Brady, in LeClaire, Iowa, August 16, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Barack Obama greets attendees at the Whiteside County Fair in Morrison, Illinois August 17, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed
People wait to meet U.S. President Barack Obama as he watches the cow judging contest at the Whiteside County Fair in Morrison, Illinois August 17, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Barack Obama watches cow judging as he visits the Whiteside County Fair in Morrison, Illinois, August 17, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A network television microphone hangs over the head of President Barack Obama as he greets participants at a town hall event in Atkinson, Illinois, August 17, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Barack Obama (L) chants "win the day", the slogan of the Silver Streaks football team, at Galesburg High School in Illinois, August 17, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Barack Obama is pictured as the sun breaks through clouds at a town hall-style event in Alpha, Illinois, August 17, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Members of the U.S. counter assault team stand atop a truck adjacent to a cornfield as President Barack Obama conducts a town hall-style event in Alpha, Illinois, August 17, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed
The bus used by President Barack Obama is pictured as part of his motorcade before his departure from a town hall-style event in Alpha, Illinois August 17, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Barack Obama gestures as he steps aboard Air Force One in Peoria August 17, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed
