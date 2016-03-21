Edition:
Obama's Cuba residence

A piano is seen at the U.S. ambassadorial residence, where U.S. President Barack Obama, first lady Michelle Obama, their daughters Malia and Sasha and the first lady's mother Marian Robinson are staying during the first visit by a U.S. president to Cuba in 88 years, in Havana, March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Friday, March 18, 2016
A piano is seen at the U.S. ambassadorial residence, where U.S. President Barack Obama, first lady Michelle Obama, their daughters Malia and Sasha and the first lady's mother Marian Robinson are staying during the first visit by a U.S. president to Cuba in 88 years, in Havana, March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
1 / 16
A view from the gardens shows the terrace of the U.S. ambassadorial residence. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

2 / 16
Kitchen appliances are seen at a kitchen at the U.S. ambassadorial residence. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

3 / 16
Glasses are seen inside a cupboard at the U.S. ambassadorial residence. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

4 / 16
A salon is seen at the U.S. ambassadorial residence. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

5 / 16
A safe is seen at the U.S. ambassadorial residence. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

6 / 16
A cold room to store food is seen at the U.S. ambassadorial residence. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

7 / 16
Silverware is seen inside a cupboard at the U.S. ambassadorial residence. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

8 / 16
The statue of an eagle is pictured in the gardens of the U.S. ambassadorial residence. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

9 / 16
A collection of canes and paintings are seen at the U.S. ambassadorial residence. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

10 / 16
A room is seen at the U.S. ambassadorial residence. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

11 / 16
A bust of late U.S. President Theodore Roosevelt is seen at the U.S. ambassadorial residence. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

12 / 16
A side table is pictured at the U.S. ambassadorial residence. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

13 / 16
A hall is seen inside the U.S. ambassadorial residence. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

14 / 16
A sitting room is seen at the U.S. ambassadorial residence. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

15 / 16
The main entrance of the U.S. ambassadorial residence. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

16 / 16
