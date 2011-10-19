Edition:
United Kingdom

Obama's jobs road trip

Wednesday, October 19, 2011

U.S. President Barack Obama watches on as first lady Michelle Obama attempts to lift a heavy Halloween pumpkin at Wood's Orchard in Hampton, Virginia, October 19, 2011. Obama continued his three day bus trip to North Carolina and Virginia on Wednesday to promote his American Jobs Act that faces congressional approval. REUTERS/Jason Reed (UNITED STATES - Tags: POLITICS)

Wednesday, October 19, 2011

U.S. President Barack Obama watches on as first lady Michelle Obama attempts to lift a heavy Halloween pumpkin at Wood's Orchard in Hampton, Virginia, October 19, 2011. Obama continued his three day bus trip to North Carolina and Virginia on Wednesday to promote his American Jobs Act that faces congressional approval. REUTERS/Jason Reed (UNITED STATES - Tags: POLITICS)

Close
1 / 18
Wednesday, October 19, 2011

U.S. President Barack Obama picks Halloween pumpkins with first lady Michelle Obama at Wood's Orchard in Hampton, Virginia October 19, 2011. Obama continued his three day bus trip to North Carolina and Virginia on Wednesday to promote his American Jobs Act that faces congressional approval. REUTERS/Jason Reed (UNITED STATES - Tags: POLITICS)

Wednesday, October 19, 2011

U.S. President Barack Obama picks Halloween pumpkins with first lady Michelle Obama at Wood's Orchard in Hampton, Virginia October 19, 2011. Obama continued his three day bus trip to North Carolina and Virginia on Wednesday to promote his American Jobs Act that faces congressional approval. REUTERS/Jason Reed (UNITED STATES - Tags: POLITICS)

Close
2 / 18
Wednesday, October 19, 2011

U.S. President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama pick Halloween pumpkins at Wood's Orchard in Hampton, Virginia, October 19, 2011. Obama continued his three day bus trip to North Carolina and Virginia on Wednesday to promote his American Jobs Act that faces congressional approval. REUTERS/Jason Reed (UNITED STATES - Tags: POLITICS)

Wednesday, October 19, 2011

U.S. President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama pick Halloween pumpkins at Wood's Orchard in Hampton, Virginia, October 19, 2011. Obama continued his three day bus trip to North Carolina and Virginia on Wednesday to promote his American Jobs Act that faces congressional approval. REUTERS/Jason Reed (UNITED STATES - Tags: POLITICS)

Close
3 / 18
Wednesday, October 19, 2011

U.S. President Barack Obama delivers remarks on jobs at Fire Station 9 in North Chesterfield, Virginia, October 19, 2011. Obama continued his three day bus trip to North Carolina and Virginia on Wednesday to promote his American Jobs Act that faces congressional approval. REUTERS/Jason Reed (UNITED STATES - Tags: POLITICS)

Wednesday, October 19, 2011

U.S. President Barack Obama delivers remarks on jobs at Fire Station 9 in North Chesterfield, Virginia, October 19, 2011. Obama continued his three day bus trip to North Carolina and Virginia on Wednesday to promote his American Jobs Act that faces congressional approval. REUTERS/Jason Reed (UNITED STATES - Tags: POLITICS)

Close
4 / 18
Wednesday, October 19, 2011

U.S. President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama speak with U.S. military veterans during lunch at Anna's Italian restaurant in Hampton, Virginia, October 19, 2011. Obama continued his three day bus trip to North Carolina and Virginia on Wednesday to promote his American Jobs Act that faces congressional approval. REUTERS/Jason Reed (UNITED STATES - Tags: POLITICS)

Wednesday, October 19, 2011

U.S. President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama speak with U.S. military veterans during lunch at Anna's Italian restaurant in Hampton, Virginia, October 19, 2011. Obama continued his three day bus trip to North Carolina and Virginia on Wednesday to promote his American Jobs Act that faces congressional approval. REUTERS/Jason Reed (UNITED STATES - Tags: POLITICS)

Close
5 / 18
Wednesday, October 19, 2011

A woman hugs U.S. President Barack Obama following his remarks at Joint Base Langley-Eustis in Hampton, Virginia October 19, 2011. Obama continued his three day bus trip to North Carolina and Virginia on Wednesday to promote his American Jobs Act that faces congressional approval. REUTERS/Jason Reed (UNITED STATES - Tags: POLITICS)

Wednesday, October 19, 2011

A woman hugs U.S. President Barack Obama following his remarks at Joint Base Langley-Eustis in Hampton, Virginia October 19, 2011. Obama continued his three day bus trip to North Carolina and Virginia on Wednesday to promote his American Jobs Act that faces congressional approval. REUTERS/Jason Reed (UNITED STATES - Tags: POLITICS)

Close
6 / 18
Wednesday, October 19, 2011

U.S. President Barack Obama arrives at Joint Base Langley-Eustis in Hampton, Virginia, October 19, 2011. Obama continued his three day bus trip to North Carolina and Virginia on Wednesday to promote his American Jobs Act that faces congressional approval. REUTERS/Jason Reed (UNITED STATES - Tags: POLITICS MILITARY)

Wednesday, October 19, 2011

U.S. President Barack Obama arrives at Joint Base Langley-Eustis in Hampton, Virginia, October 19, 2011. Obama continued his three day bus trip to North Carolina and Virginia on Wednesday to promote his American Jobs Act that faces congressional approval. REUTERS/Jason Reed (UNITED STATES - Tags: POLITICS MILITARY)

Close
7 / 18
Wednesday, October 19, 2011

U.S. President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama appear on stage at Joint Base Langley-Eustis in Hampton, Virginia, October 19, 2011. Obama continued his three day bus trip to North Carolina and Virginia on Wednesday to promote his American Jobs Act that faces congressional approval. REUTERS/Jason Reed (UNITED STATES - Tags: POLITICS MILITARY)

Wednesday, October 19, 2011

U.S. President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama appear on stage at Joint Base Langley-Eustis in Hampton, Virginia, October 19, 2011. Obama continued his three day bus trip to North Carolina and Virginia on Wednesday to promote his American Jobs Act that faces congressional approval. REUTERS/Jason Reed (UNITED STATES - Tags: POLITICS MILITARY)

Close
8 / 18
Wednesday, October 19, 2011

U.S. President Barack Obama greets diners at Reid's House Restaurant in Reidsville, North Carolina, October 18, 2011. Obama continued his three day bus trip to North Carolina and Virginia on Tuesday to promote his American Jobs Act that faces congressional approval. REUTERS/Jason Reed (UNITED STATES - Tags: POLITICS)

Wednesday, October 19, 2011

U.S. President Barack Obama greets diners at Reid's House Restaurant in Reidsville, North Carolina, October 18, 2011. Obama continued his three day bus trip to North Carolina and Virginia on Tuesday to promote his American Jobs Act that faces congressional approval. REUTERS/Jason Reed (UNITED STATES - Tags: POLITICS)

Close
9 / 18
Wednesday, October 19, 2011

U.S. President Barack Obama speaks at Greenville County High School in Emporia, Virginia, October 18, 2011. Obama continued his three day bus trip to North Carolina and Virginia on Tuesday to promote his American Jobs Act that faces congressional approval. REUTERS/Jason Reed (UNITED STATES - Tags: POLITICS)

Wednesday, October 19, 2011

U.S. President Barack Obama speaks at Greenville County High School in Emporia, Virginia, October 18, 2011. Obama continued his three day bus trip to North Carolina and Virginia on Tuesday to promote his American Jobs Act that faces congressional approval. REUTERS/Jason Reed (UNITED STATES - Tags: POLITICS)

Close
10 / 18
Wednesday, October 19, 2011

U.S. President Barack Obama dons protective glasses as he prepares to watch a robot demonstration by students at Bluestone High School in Skipwith, Virginia, October 18, 2011. Obama continued his three day bus trip to North Carolina and Virginia on Tuesday to promote his American Jobs Act that faces congressional approval. REUTERS/Jason Reed (UNITED STATES - Tags: POLITICS)

Wednesday, October 19, 2011

U.S. President Barack Obama dons protective glasses as he prepares to watch a robot demonstration by students at Bluestone High School in Skipwith, Virginia, October 18, 2011. Obama continued his three day bus trip to North Carolina and Virginia on Tuesday to promote his American Jobs Act that faces congressional approval. REUTERS/Jason Reed (UNITED STATES - Tags: POLITICS)

Close
11 / 18
Wednesday, October 19, 2011

U.S. President Barack Obama is pictured alongside Skrappy, a robot built by students (background) at Bluestone High School in Skipwith, Virginia, October 18, 2011. Obama continued his three day bus trip to North Carolina and Virginia on Tuesday to promote his American Jobs Act that faces congressional approval. REUTERS/Jason Reed (UNITED STATES - Tags: POLITICS)

Wednesday, October 19, 2011

U.S. President Barack Obama is pictured alongside Skrappy, a robot built by students (background) at Bluestone High School in Skipwith, Virginia, October 18, 2011. Obama continued his three day bus trip to North Carolina and Virginia on Tuesday to promote his American Jobs Act that faces congressional approval. REUTERS/Jason Reed (UNITED STATES - Tags: POLITICS)

Close
12 / 18
Wednesday, October 19, 2011

U.S. President Barack Obama delivers remarks at the YMCA on Guildford Technical Community College's campus in Jamestown, North Carolina, October 18, 2011. Obama continued his three day bus trip to North Carolina and Virginia on Tuesday to promote his American Jobs Act that faces congressional approval. REUTERS/Jason Reed (UNITED STATES - Tags: POLITICS)

Wednesday, October 19, 2011

U.S. President Barack Obama delivers remarks at the YMCA on Guildford Technical Community College's campus in Jamestown, North Carolina, October 18, 2011. Obama continued his three day bus trip to North Carolina and Virginia on Tuesday to promote his American Jobs Act that faces congressional approval. REUTERS/Jason Reed (UNITED STATES - Tags: POLITICS)

Close
13 / 18
Wednesday, October 19, 2011

U.S. President Barack Obama arrives at West Wilkes High School in Millers Creek, North Carolina, October 17, 2011. Obama began a three day bus trip to North Carolina and Virginia on Monday to promote his American Jobs Act that faces congressional approval. REUTERS/Jason Reed (UNITED STATES - Tags: POLITICS)

Wednesday, October 19, 2011

U.S. President Barack Obama arrives at West Wilkes High School in Millers Creek, North Carolina, October 17, 2011. Obama began a three day bus trip to North Carolina and Virginia on Monday to promote his American Jobs Act that faces congressional approval. REUTERS/Jason Reed (UNITED STATES - Tags: POLITICS)

Close
14 / 18
Wednesday, October 19, 2011

U.S. President Barack Obama picks candy for Halloween treats at Mast General Store in Boone, North Carolina, October 17, 2011. Obama began a three day bus trip to North Carolina and Virginia on Monday to promote his American Jobs Act that faces congressional approval. REUTERS/Jason Reed (UNITED STATES - Tags: POLITICS)

Wednesday, October 19, 2011

U.S. President Barack Obama picks candy for Halloween treats at Mast General Store in Boone, North Carolina, October 17, 2011. Obama began a three day bus trip to North Carolina and Virginia on Monday to promote his American Jobs Act that faces congressional approval. REUTERS/Jason Reed (UNITED STATES - Tags: POLITICS)

Close
15 / 18
Wednesday, October 19, 2011

U.S. President Barack Obama poses for a picture with local amateur performers in native American costumes as he meets diners at Countryside Barbecue restaurant in Marion, North Carolina, October 17, 2011. Obama began a three day bus trip to North Carolina and Virginia on Monday to promote his American Jobs Act that faces congressional approval. REUTERS/Jason Reed (UNITED STATES - Tags: POLITICS)

Wednesday, October 19, 2011

U.S. President Barack Obama poses for a picture with local amateur performers in native American costumes as he meets diners at Countryside Barbecue restaurant in Marion, North Carolina, October 17, 2011. Obama began a three day bus trip to North Carolina and Virginia on Monday to promote his American Jobs Act that faces congressional approval. REUTERS/Jason Reed (UNITED STATES - Tags: POLITICS)

Close
16 / 18
Wednesday, October 19, 2011

U.S. President Barack Obama meets diners at Countryside Barbecue restaurant in Marion, North Carolina, October 17, 2011. Obama began a three day bus trip to North Carolina and Virginia on Monday to promote his American Jobs Act that faces congressional approval. REUTERS/Jason Reed (UNITED STATES - Tags: POLITICS)

Wednesday, October 19, 2011

U.S. President Barack Obama meets diners at Countryside Barbecue restaurant in Marion, North Carolina, October 17, 2011. Obama began a three day bus trip to North Carolina and Virginia on Monday to promote his American Jobs Act that faces congressional approval. REUTERS/Jason Reed (UNITED STATES - Tags: POLITICS)

Close
17 / 18
Wednesday, October 19, 2011

U.S. President Barack Obama hugs a diner as he meets customers during a stop at the Countryside Barbecue restaurant in Marion, North Carolina, October 17, 2011. Obama began a three day bus trip to North Carolina and Virginia on Monday to promote his American Jobs Act that faces congressional approval. REUTERS/Jason Reed (UNITED STATES - Tags: POLITICS)

Wednesday, October 19, 2011

U.S. President Barack Obama hugs a diner as he meets customers during a stop at the Countryside Barbecue restaurant in Marion, North Carolina, October 17, 2011. Obama began a three day bus trip to North Carolina and Virginia on Monday to promote his American Jobs Act that faces congressional approval. REUTERS/Jason Reed (UNITED STATES - Tags: POLITICS)

Close
18 / 18

Obama's jobs road trip

Obama's jobs road trip Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Battle for Gaddafi's hometown

Battle for Gaddafi's hometown
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Editor's Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editor's Choice Pictures

2:00pm GMT

Going red at NYFW

All Collections

Going red at NYFW

1:45pm GMT

Editors Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editors Choice Pictures

2:35am GMT

First 100 days of Trump

All Collections

First 100 days of Trump

2:15am GMT

Police strike spurs anarchy in Brazil

All Collections

Police strike spurs anarchy in Brazil

1:55am GMT

Snowstorm stalls New York

All Collections

Snowstorm stalls New York

1:00am GMT

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

All Collections

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

12:50am GMT

The U.S.-Mexico border now

All Collections

The U.S.-Mexico border now

Thursday, February 09, 2017

View More Slideshows »