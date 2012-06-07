Edition:
Observation Post Mustang

Thursday, June 07, 2012

A soldier from the U.S. Army's Charlie Company, 1-12 Infantry, 4th Brigade, 4th Infantry Division does chin-ups at Observation Post Mustang in Afghanistan's Kunar Province, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Thursday, June 07, 2012

A local commander of the Afghan security Group, a local militia force, rests at Observation Post Mustang in Afghanistan's Kunar Province, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Thursday, June 07, 2012

A soldier from the United States Army's Charlie Company, 1-12 Infantry, 4th Brigade, 4th Infantry Division keeps watch at night at Observation Post Mustang in Afghanistan's Kunar Province, June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Thursday, June 07, 2012

A U.S. Army Apache helicopter flies over the location it had fired a missile below Observation Post Mustang in Afghanistan's Kunar Province, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Thursday, June 07, 2012

An Afghan youth cooks dinner for members of the Afghan security Group, a local militia force, at Observation Post Mustang in Afghanistan's Kunar Province, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Thursday, June 07, 2012

Soldiers from the United States Army's Charlie Company, 1-12 Infantry, 4th Brigade, 4th Infantry Division shave at Observation Post Mustang in Afghanistan's Kunar Province, June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Thursday, June 07, 2012

A member of the Afghan Security Group, a local militia force, sleeps with his weapon at Observation Post Mustang in Afghanistan's Kunar Province, June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Thursday, June 07, 2012

Soldiers from the U.S. Army's Charlie Company, 1-12 Infantry, 4th Brigade, 4th Infantry Division rest at Observation Post Mustang in Afghanistan's Kunar Province, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Thursday, June 07, 2012

Members of the Afghan Security Group, a local militia force, watch over the Kunar River Valley from Observation Post Mustang in Afghanistan's Kunar Province, June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Thursday, June 07, 2012

A member of the Afghan Security Group, a local militia force, carries a weapon at Observation Post Mustang in Afghanistan's Kunar Province, June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Thursday, June 07, 2012

A soldier from the United States Army's Charlie Company, 1-12 Infantry, 4th Brigade, 4th Infantry Division lifts weights at Observation Post Mustang in Afghanistan's Kunar Province, June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Thursday, June 07, 2012

A soldier from the U.S. Army's Charlie Company, 1-12 Infantry, 4th Brigade, 4th Infantry Division hurls stones with a slingshot from a roof at Observation Post Mustang in Afghanistan's Kunar Province, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Thursday, June 07, 2012

A U.S. Army Apache helicopter flies past a flag on Observation Post Mustang in Afghanistan's Kunar Province, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Thursday, June 07, 2012

Members of the Afghan security Group, a local militia force, sit above the Kunar River Valley at Observation Post Mustang in Afghanistan's Kunar Province, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Thursday, June 07, 2012

A local commander of the Afghan security Group, a local militia force, scans the surrounding terrain at Observation Post Mustang in Afghanistan's Kunar Province, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

A local commander of the Afghan security Group, a local militia force, scans the surrounding terrain at Observation Post Mustang in Afghanistan's Kunar Province, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Observation Post Mustang

