Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Wed Sep 18, 2013 | 3:10am BST

Occupy anniversary

<p>A Bank of India worker watches from a window as Occupy Wall Street protesters march along 47th Street in New York, September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

A Bank of India worker watches from a window as Occupy Wall Street protesters march along 47th Street in New York, September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Wednesday, September 18, 2013

A Bank of India worker watches from a window as Occupy Wall Street protesters march along 47th Street in New York, September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
1 / 19
<p>Occupy Wall Street protesters stand outside a barricade at Zuccotti Park in New York, September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Occupy Wall Street protesters stand outside a barricade at Zuccotti Park in New York, September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Wednesday, September 18, 2013

Occupy Wall Street protesters stand outside a barricade at Zuccotti Park in New York, September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
2 / 19
<p>Occupy Wall Street protesters hold up placards in Bryant Park in New York, September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

Occupy Wall Street protesters hold up placards in Bryant Park in New York, September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Wednesday, September 18, 2013

Occupy Wall Street protesters hold up placards in Bryant Park in New York, September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
3 / 19
<p>Occupy Wall Street protesters march on Broadway in New York, September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

Occupy Wall Street protesters march on Broadway in New York, September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Wednesday, September 18, 2013

Occupy Wall Street protesters march on Broadway in New York, September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Close
4 / 19
<p>New York State Senator Brad Hoylman (D-NY) is detained for blocking traffic during Occupy Wall Street protest along 2nd Avenue in New York, September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

New York State Senator Brad Hoylman (D-NY) is detained for blocking traffic during Occupy Wall Street protest along 2nd Avenue in New York, September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Wednesday, September 18, 2013

New York State Senator Brad Hoylman (D-NY) is detained for blocking traffic during Occupy Wall Street protest along 2nd Avenue in New York, September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
5 / 19
<p>Occupy Wall Street protesters stand on the steps of Federal Hall, across the street from the New York Stock Exchange in New York September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

Occupy Wall Street protesters stand on the steps of Federal Hall, across the street from the New York Stock Exchange in New York September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Wednesday, September 18, 2013

Occupy Wall Street protesters stand on the steps of Federal Hall, across the street from the New York Stock Exchange in New York September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Close
6 / 19
<p>Occupy Wall Street protesters stand outside a barricade at Zuccotti Park in New York, September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Occupy Wall Street protesters stand outside a barricade at Zuccotti Park in New York, September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Wednesday, September 18, 2013

Occupy Wall Street protesters stand outside a barricade at Zuccotti Park in New York, September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
7 / 19
<p>An Occupy Wall Street protestor flashes a peace sign during a march on Broadway past a Chase bank in New York's financial district, September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

An Occupy Wall Street protestor flashes a peace sign during a march on Broadway past a Chase bank in New York's financial district, September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Wednesday, September 18, 2013

An Occupy Wall Street protestor flashes a peace sign during a march on Broadway past a Chase bank in New York's financial district, September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Close
8 / 19
<p>Occupy Wall Street protesters stand on the steps of Federal Hall, across the street from the New York Stock Exchange in New York, September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

Occupy Wall Street protesters stand on the steps of Federal Hall, across the street from the New York Stock Exchange in New York, September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Wednesday, September 18, 2013

Occupy Wall Street protesters stand on the steps of Federal Hall, across the street from the New York Stock Exchange in New York, September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Close
9 / 19
<p>An Occupy Wall Street protester stands outside a barricade at Zuccotti Park in New York, September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

An Occupy Wall Street protester stands outside a barricade at Zuccotti Park in New York, September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Wednesday, September 18, 2013

An Occupy Wall Street protester stands outside a barricade at Zuccotti Park in New York, September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
10 / 19
<p>A security guard looks out a window as Occupy Wall Street protesters march on Broadway in New York, September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

A security guard looks out a window as Occupy Wall Street protesters march on Broadway in New York, September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Wednesday, September 18, 2013

A security guard looks out a window as Occupy Wall Street protesters march on Broadway in New York, September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Close
11 / 19
<p>Occupy Wall Street protesters march up Broadway in New York, September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Occupy Wall Street protesters march up Broadway in New York, September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Wednesday, September 18, 2013

Occupy Wall Street protesters march up Broadway in New York, September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
12 / 19
<p>An Occupy Wall Street protester marches outside a barricade at Zuccotti Park in New York, September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

An Occupy Wall Street protester marches outside a barricade at Zuccotti Park in New York, September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Wednesday, September 18, 2013

An Occupy Wall Street protester marches outside a barricade at Zuccotti Park in New York, September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
13 / 19
<p>An Occupy Wall Street protester chants slogans along 47th Street in New York, September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

An Occupy Wall Street protester chants slogans along 47th Street in New York, September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Wednesday, September 18, 2013

An Occupy Wall Street protester chants slogans along 47th Street in New York, September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
14 / 19
<p>Occupy Wall Street protesters march along 47th Street in New York, September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

Occupy Wall Street protesters march along 47th Street in New York, September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Wednesday, September 18, 2013

Occupy Wall Street protesters march along 47th Street in New York, September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
15 / 19
<p>Nurses from Long Island College Hospital join Occupy Wall Street protesters along 47th Street in New York, September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

Nurses from Long Island College Hospital join Occupy Wall Street protesters along 47th Street in New York, September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Wednesday, September 18, 2013

Nurses from Long Island College Hospital join Occupy Wall Street protesters along 47th Street in New York, September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
16 / 19
<p>Occupy Wall Street protesters stand on the steps of Federal Hall, across the street from the New York Stock Exchange in New York, September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

Occupy Wall Street protesters stand on the steps of Federal Hall, across the street from the New York Stock Exchange in New York, September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Wednesday, September 18, 2013

Occupy Wall Street protesters stand on the steps of Federal Hall, across the street from the New York Stock Exchange in New York, September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Close
17 / 19
<p>Occupy Wall Street protesters are detained for blocking traffic along 2nd Avenue in New York, September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

Occupy Wall Street protesters are detained for blocking traffic along 2nd Avenue in New York, September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Wednesday, September 18, 2013

Occupy Wall Street protesters are detained for blocking traffic along 2nd Avenue in New York, September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
18 / 19
<p>A man plays chess as Occupy Wall Street protesters march through Bryant Park in New York, September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

A man plays chess as Occupy Wall Street protesters march through Bryant Park in New York, September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Wednesday, September 18, 2013

A man plays chess as Occupy Wall Street protesters march through Bryant Park in New York, September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
19 / 19
View Again
View Next
Colorado floods from above

Colorado floods from above

Next Slideshows

Colorado floods from above

Colorado floods from above

Photographer Rick Wilking takes a flight over the flood waters in Colorado.

17 Sep 2013
Colorado flash floods

Colorado flash floods

Flash floods have forced thousands to higher ground.

17 Sep 2013
Washington Navy Yard shooting

Washington Navy Yard shooting

Several are killed in a shooting at the Washington Navy Yard.

17 Sep 2013
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

13 Sep 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru

Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru

Severe droughts give way to some of the country's most devastating downpours in decades.

Best of Sao Paulo Fashion Week

Best of Sao Paulo Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Brazil.

St. Patrick's Day

St. Patrick's Day

The world turns Irish for a day to celebrate St. Patrick's Day.

Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul

Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul

Iraqi forces battling Islamic State edged into the Old City, trying to seal off a main road to prevent militants from sending suicide bombers to attack their positions.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Scenes from SXSW

Scenes from SXSW

Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures