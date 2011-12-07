Occupy DC
Protesters from the Occupy Wall Street movement walk down a hallway in the Longworth House Office Building on their way to stage a sit-in at the office of U.S. Representative Sam Graves (R-MO) on Capitol Hill, December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A protester from the Occupy Wall Street movement takes part in a a sit-in at the offices of U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) on Capitol Hill, December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Police arrest Occupy DC protesters for blocking traffic during a rally on K street in Washington, December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Protesters from the Occupy Wall Street walk to the U.S. Capitol to stage sit-ins at the offices of senators and representatives in Washington, December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Occupy DC protesters block traffic during a rally along K street in Washington, December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Office workers watch as protesters from the Occupy movement march through the streets of the national's capital, tying up the famed K Street lobbyist corridor in Washington, December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A man walks past the Occupy DC tent camp during the morning rush hour at McPherson Square in Washington, December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Protesters from the Occupy Wall Street movement fill the hallway outside of the offices of U.S. Senator Scott Brown (R-MA) (not pictured) on Capitol Hill in Washington, December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Occupy DC protesters march along K street in Washington, December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
A protester from the Occupy Wall Street movement reads as he and fellow demonstrators from Missouri stage a sit-in at the office of U.S. Representative Sam Graves (R-MO) on Capitol Hill, December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Occupy DC protesters block traffic during a rally along K street in Washington, December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Protesters from the Occupy movement march through the streets of the national's capital, tying up the famed K Street lobbyist corridor in Washington, December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Protesters from the Occupy movement march through the streets of the national's capital, tying up the famed K Street lobbyist corridor near the White House in Washington, December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Occupy DC protesters block traffic during a rally along K street in Washington, December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Protesters from the Occupy movement march through the streets of the national's capital, tying up the famed K Street lobbyist corridor in Washington, December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Protesters from the Occupy movement march through the streets of the national's capital, tying up the famed K Street lobbyist corridor in Washington, December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A protester from the Occupy Wall Street movement signs the senator's guest book as she and others gather for a sit-in in the office of U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (not pictured) on Capitol Hill in Washington, December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Protesters from the Occupy movement lock arms as they tie up the famed K Street lobbyist corridor in Washington, December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Protesters from the Occupy movement march through the streets of the national's capital, tying up the famed K Street lobbyist corridor in Washington, December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Protesters from the Occupy movement march through the streets of the national's capital, tying up the famed K Street lobbyist corridor in Washington, December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
