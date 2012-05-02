Occupy resurgent
A woman affiliated with the "Occupy Toronto" movement speaks outside Metro Toronto Convention Centre, in front of a line of police officers, where Barrick Gold held their annual general meeting in Toronto, May 2, 2012. Barrick Gold said on Wednesday its first-quarter profit rose, driven by a surge in bullion prices, and the world's largest gold miner raised its quarterly dividend 33 percent. REUTERS/Mark Blinch (CANADA - Tags: BUSINESS CIVIL UNREST COMMODITIES)
An Occupy demonstrator attempts to break a window during a May Day protest in Oakland, California May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam (UNITED STATES - Tags: CIVIL UNREST BUSINESS)
A broken door is seen after it was damaged by a group of Occupy demonstrators during a May Day protest in Oakland, California May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam (UNITED STATES - Tags: CIVIL UNREST BUSINESS)
A group of police officers stand in a line to disperse a group of Occupy demonstrators during a May Day protest in Oakland, California May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam (UNITED STATES - Tags: CIVIL UNREST BUSINESS)
An Occupy demonstrator is arrested during a May Day protest in Oakland, California May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam (UNITED STATES - Tags: CIVIL UNREST BUSINESS CRIME LAW)
An Occupy demonstrator is arrested during a May Day protest in Oakland, California May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam (UNITED STATES - Tags: CIVIL UNREST BUSINESS CRIME LAW)
A Seattle bicycle police officer and a riot police officer emerge from the haze after protesters deployed smoke canisters and used bats and wooden poles to destroy glass storefronts, during May Day demonstrations that went violent in downtown Seattle May 1, 2012. Several hundred demonstrators, including hundreds in black masks, hoods and armed with bats destroyed the windows of a Wells Fargo Bank, NikeTown and an American Apparel store during one of the numerous marches throughout downtown Seattle. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante (UNITED STATES - Tags: CIVIL UNREST POLITICS CRIME LAW TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)
Police officers mounted on horses guard the front of the New York Stock Exchange during May Day rallies in New York, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford (UNITED STATES - Tags: CIVIL UNREST BUSINESS POLITICS EMPLOYMENT)
Occupy Wall Street activists shout slogans as they march during a May Day demonstration in New York May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
An Occupy demonstrator confronts a police officer during rally in the streets as part of a nation-wide May Day protest in Oakland, California May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jana Asenbrennerova
A Seattle police officer wearing riot gear tangles with a woman after other masked protesters used bats and wooden poles to destroy the glass storefronts of several downtown businesses, during May Day demonstrations that went violent in downtown Seattle May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante
A costumed protester with Occupy Wall Street stands on Broadway in New York as part of a nation-wide May Day protest, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Ivar Diehl and his dog, Lucy, wait for a rally to begin as part of a nation-wide May Day protest in Oakland, California May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jana Asenbrennerova
Demonstrators with Occupy Wall Street, labor unions, pro-immigration groups, and other causes listen to speakers behind a tattered United States flag in Union Square park in New York, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Occupy Wall Street movement activist Jeremy Deheart is arrested by police during a march through downtown Manhattan, New York May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
An Occupy Wall Street activist is arrested by New York City police during a May Day demonstration in New York May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Los Angeles Police Department officers watch over demostrators marching through Los Angeles, California during May Day demonstrations on May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Occupy Wall Street demonstrators match between cars during a march on Broadway in New York, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Occupy Wall Street demonstrators clash with New York Police Department officers as they are arrested during a march on Broadway in New York, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
An Occupy Wall Street activist with OWS painted in her hair marches during May Day demonstrations in New York May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
California Highway patrol officers stand near the Golden Gate Bridge waiting for possible May Day demonstrations in San Francisco, California May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Occupy Wall Street activists march across the Williamsburg Bridge in New York, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Occupy Wall Street demonstrators carry dollar signs past the New York Stock Exchange during a protest against the rising national student debt, in New York, April 25, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
An Occupy Wall Street protester talks with other protesters on the steps of Federal Hall, across the street from the New York Stock Exchange, April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
An Occupy Wall Street protester is arrested in front of Federal Hall, across the street from the New York Stock Exchange, in New York, April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
An Occupy Wall Street protester sits in a paddy wagon in front of the New York Stock Exchange, April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
A member of the Occupy movement rests while holding a protest sign on the steps of Federal Hall near the New York Stock Exchange, April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Reginald Hill of Occupy Cincinnati and Occupy the Hood joins a march to protest home foreclosures in the East Price Hill neighborhood in Cincinnati, Ohio March 24, 2012. REUTERS/John Sommers II
Members of Occupy Cincinnati march through the Price Hill neighborhood to protest against the banking industry over the home foreclosures throughout Cincinnati and the rest of the country during an Occupy Cincinnati rally an march in Cincinnati, Ohio, March 24, 2012. REUTERS/John Sommers II
An Occupy Wall Street protester raises his fist towards dozens of fellow activists marching across the Brooklyn Bridge in New York April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
An Occupy Wall Street protestor stands on the steps of Federal Hall in the financial district in New York March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Policemen arrest an Occupy Wall Street movement supporter while they were marching from Zuccotti Park to Union Square to protest perceived police brutality in New York, March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Police officers stand together at Union Square in New York March 22, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
An Occupy Wall Street protester holds up yellow tape with the word "Occupy" on it in New York's Union Square March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
A man affiliated with the Occupy Wall Street movement stands in Union Square wearing a Guy Fawkes mask shortly before the NYPD confronted the Occupy Wall Street protesters in New York March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Members of the Occupy Wall St movement are arrested by NYPD officers after protesting at Zuccotti park in New York March 17, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A man affiliated with Occupy Wall Street yells at police officers before the NYPD confronted protesters who are camping in Union Square in New York March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Members of the Occupy Wall St movement carry a sign during a "national day of action" demonstration by the movement in New York February 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A statue honoring soldiers from the Spanish American War stands guard over an Occupy Wall Street encampment as the Liberty Memorial Tower soars above the National World War One Museum in Kansas City Missouri February 24, 2012. REUTERS/Dave Kaup
Protesters gather in the Capitol rotunda during the Occupy the Capitol protest in Sacramento, California, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Bartram