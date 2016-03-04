Oculus rises in Manhattan
Part of the Oculus, the centerpiece of the World Trade Center Transportation Hub, is pictured next to the One World Trade Center in New York February 25, 2016. Designed by Santiago Calatrava, the hub is part of a massive redevelopment of the area...more
Kevin Arner from Brooklyn, jumps in the air as he films a video of himself at the World Trade Center Oculus transportation hub in New York, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
An exterior view of the part of the Oculus structure of the World Trade Center Transportation Hub is seen during a media tour of the site in New York City, March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Workers are seen in the interior of the Oculus structure of the World Trade Center Transportation Hub during a media tour of the site in New York City, March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A man takes a photo in the World Trade Center Oculus transportation hub in New York, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Part of the Oculus structure of the World Trade Center Transportation Hub is pictured next to the One World Trade Center in New York February 25, 2016. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
The spire at the top of One World Trade Center tower is seen through a portion of the retractable roof from the interior of the Oculus structure of the World Trade Center Transportation Hub during a media tour of the site in New York City, March 1,...more
Dancer Laura Rae Bernasconi dances as she poses for photos at the World Trade Center Oculus transportation hub in New York, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A worker rides in a lift outside the Oculus structure of the World Trade Center Transportation Hub during a media tour of the site in New York City, March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
People walk through the World Trade Center Oculus transportation hub in New York, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
The interior of the Oculus structure of the World Trade Center Transportation Hub is pictured during a media tour of the site in New York City, March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Men work on a portion of the retractable roof of the Oculus structure of the World Trade Center Transportation Hub during a media tour of the site in New York City, March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A worker washes windows as seen from the interior of the Oculus structure of the World Trade Center Transportation Hub during a media tour of the site in New York, March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
The Oculus structure of the World Trade Center Transportation Hub is pictured as people visit the World Trade Center site, formerly known as "Ground Zero", in New York February 25, 2016. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A worker walks on panes of the retractable windows on the roof of the Oculus structure of the World Trade Center Transportation Hub during a media tour of the site in New York City, March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
