Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Fri Mar 4, 2016 | 1:20am GMT

Oculus rises in Manhattan

Part of the Oculus, the centerpiece of the World Trade Center Transportation Hub, is pictured next to the One World Trade Center in New York February 25, 2016. Designed by Santiago Calatrava, the hub is part of a massive redevelopment of the area that was destroyed during the September 11, 2001 attacks. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Part of the Oculus, the centerpiece of the World Trade Center Transportation Hub, is pictured next to the One World Trade Center in New York February 25, 2016. Designed by Santiago Calatrava, the hub is part of a massive redevelopment of the area...more

Reuters / Friday, February 26, 2016
Part of the Oculus, the centerpiece of the World Trade Center Transportation Hub, is pictured next to the One World Trade Center in New York February 25, 2016. Designed by Santiago Calatrava, the hub is part of a massive redevelopment of the area that was destroyed during the September 11, 2001 attacks. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
1 / 15
Kevin Arner from Brooklyn, jumps in the air as he films a video of himself at the World Trade Center Oculus transportation hub in New York, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Kevin Arner from Brooklyn, jumps in the air as he films a video of himself at the World Trade Center Oculus transportation hub in New York, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, March 03, 2016
Kevin Arner from Brooklyn, jumps in the air as he films a video of himself at the World Trade Center Oculus transportation hub in New York, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
2 / 15
An exterior view of the part of the Oculus structure of the World Trade Center Transportation Hub is seen during a media tour of the site in New York City, March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

An exterior view of the part of the Oculus structure of the World Trade Center Transportation Hub is seen during a media tour of the site in New York City, March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, March 01, 2016
An exterior view of the part of the Oculus structure of the World Trade Center Transportation Hub is seen during a media tour of the site in New York City, March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
3 / 15
Workers are seen in the interior of the Oculus structure of the World Trade Center Transportation Hub during a media tour of the site in New York City, March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Workers are seen in the interior of the Oculus structure of the World Trade Center Transportation Hub during a media tour of the site in New York City, March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, March 01, 2016
Workers are seen in the interior of the Oculus structure of the World Trade Center Transportation Hub during a media tour of the site in New York City, March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
4 / 15
A man takes a photo in the World Trade Center Oculus transportation hub in New York, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A man takes a photo in the World Trade Center Oculus transportation hub in New York, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, March 03, 2016
A man takes a photo in the World Trade Center Oculus transportation hub in New York, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
5 / 15
Part of the Oculus structure of the World Trade Center Transportation Hub is pictured next to the One World Trade Center in New York February 25, 2016. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Part of the Oculus structure of the World Trade Center Transportation Hub is pictured next to the One World Trade Center in New York February 25, 2016. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Friday, February 26, 2016
Part of the Oculus structure of the World Trade Center Transportation Hub is pictured next to the One World Trade Center in New York February 25, 2016. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
6 / 15
The spire at the top of One World Trade Center tower is seen through a portion of the retractable roof from the interior of the Oculus structure of the World Trade Center Transportation Hub during a media tour of the site in New York City, March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

The spire at the top of One World Trade Center tower is seen through a portion of the retractable roof from the interior of the Oculus structure of the World Trade Center Transportation Hub during a media tour of the site in New York City, March 1,...more

Reuters / Tuesday, March 01, 2016
The spire at the top of One World Trade Center tower is seen through a portion of the retractable roof from the interior of the Oculus structure of the World Trade Center Transportation Hub during a media tour of the site in New York City, March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
7 / 15
Dancer Laura Rae Bernasconi dances as she poses for photos at the World Trade Center Oculus transportation hub in New York, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Dancer Laura Rae Bernasconi dances as she poses for photos at the World Trade Center Oculus transportation hub in New York, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, March 03, 2016
Dancer Laura Rae Bernasconi dances as she poses for photos at the World Trade Center Oculus transportation hub in New York, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
8 / 15
A worker rides in a lift outside the Oculus structure of the World Trade Center Transportation Hub during a media tour of the site in New York City, March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A worker rides in a lift outside the Oculus structure of the World Trade Center Transportation Hub during a media tour of the site in New York City, March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, March 01, 2016
A worker rides in a lift outside the Oculus structure of the World Trade Center Transportation Hub during a media tour of the site in New York City, March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
9 / 15
People walk through the World Trade Center Oculus transportation hub in New York, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

People walk through the World Trade Center Oculus transportation hub in New York, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, March 03, 2016
People walk through the World Trade Center Oculus transportation hub in New York, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
10 / 15
The interior of the Oculus structure of the World Trade Center Transportation Hub is pictured during a media tour of the site in New York City, March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

The interior of the Oculus structure of the World Trade Center Transportation Hub is pictured during a media tour of the site in New York City, March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, March 01, 2016
The interior of the Oculus structure of the World Trade Center Transportation Hub is pictured during a media tour of the site in New York City, March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
11 / 15
Men work on a portion of the retractable roof of the Oculus structure of the World Trade Center Transportation Hub during a media tour of the site in New York City, March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Men work on a portion of the retractable roof of the Oculus structure of the World Trade Center Transportation Hub during a media tour of the site in New York City, March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, March 01, 2016
Men work on a portion of the retractable roof of the Oculus structure of the World Trade Center Transportation Hub during a media tour of the site in New York City, March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
12 / 15
A worker washes windows as seen from the interior of the Oculus structure of the World Trade Center Transportation Hub during a media tour of the site in New York, March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A worker washes windows as seen from the interior of the Oculus structure of the World Trade Center Transportation Hub during a media tour of the site in New York, March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, March 01, 2016
A worker washes windows as seen from the interior of the Oculus structure of the World Trade Center Transportation Hub during a media tour of the site in New York, March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
13 / 15
The Oculus structure of the World Trade Center Transportation Hub is pictured as people visit the World Trade Center site, formerly known as "Ground Zero", in New York February 25, 2016. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

The Oculus structure of the World Trade Center Transportation Hub is pictured as people visit the World Trade Center site, formerly known as "Ground Zero", in New York February 25, 2016. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Friday, February 26, 2016
The Oculus structure of the World Trade Center Transportation Hub is pictured as people visit the World Trade Center site, formerly known as "Ground Zero", in New York February 25, 2016. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
14 / 15
A worker walks on panes of the retractable windows on the roof of the Oculus structure of the World Trade Center Transportation Hub during a media tour of the site in New York City, March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A worker walks on panes of the retractable windows on the roof of the Oculus structure of the World Trade Center Transportation Hub during a media tour of the site in New York City, March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, March 01, 2016
A worker walks on panes of the retractable windows on the roof of the Oculus structure of the World Trade Center Transportation Hub during a media tour of the site in New York City, March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
A year in space

A year in space

Next Slideshows

A year in space

A year in space

Astronaut Scott Kelly returns to Earth after 340 days in space.

03 Mar 2016
World of hypercars

World of hypercars

Some of the world's fastest, most expensive high-performance cars.

01 Mar 2016
Life in virtual reality

Life in virtual reality

Major advances in virtual reality and cheaper, more sophisticated, headsets are making the technology appealing to a larger market.

26 Feb 2016
The beautiful game

The beautiful game

A celebration of soccer's next generation.

25 Feb 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Countdown to the French election

Countdown to the French election

Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Trump returns to New York

Trump returns to New York

President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's C919 passenger jet completes its maiden flight, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures