Oculus rises in Manhattan

Part of the Oculus, the centerpiece of the World Trade Center Transportation Hub, is pictured next to the One World Trade Center in New York February 25, 2016. Designed by Santiago Calatrava, the hub is part of a massive redevelopment of the area that was destroyed during the September 11, 2001 attacks. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

