Off the court
Ekaterina Makarova of Russia signs autographs after defeating Eugenie Bouchard of Canada at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Workers dry the court after a suspension of play due to rain at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
People leave the outer courts after a match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Women charge their smartphones along a wall at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
People watch a match at one of the side courts at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A woman walks past a wet ticket as rain causes a suspension of play at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A man waits to enter a match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, August 27, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A man stands at the top row of a stadium on the side courts at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
People watch a match in the grandstand at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, August 27, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Workers dry the court after a suspension of play due to rain at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
People rest in the shade at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Tennis fans take an escalator to the main Ashe Stadium as the glow of lights shows the back courts of the event at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York August 27, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Supporters of Andy Murray of Britain cheer before his match against Robin Haase of the Netherlands during their match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Adam Hunger
A man is silhouetted against a fountain, outside Arthur Ashe Stadium at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A woman watches a match inside a merchandise store at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Members of the military watch a match on a video screen outside Arthur Ashe Stadium at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, August 27, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A vendor sells programs before matches begin at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Workers squeegee the court in Arthur Ashe Stadium during a suspension of play at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
People watch a match at one of the side courts at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
People watch matches on a video screen outside Arthur Ashe Stadium at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Arthur Ashe Stadium sits empty as rain falls on the court at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
People wait to enter a match inside Louis Armstrong Stadium at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York August 27, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A tennis fan watches play at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Tennis fans watch as a cloud approaches after sunset at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Adam Hunger
A worker updates scores on the grounds of the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Adam Hunger
