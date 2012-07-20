Edition:
United Kingdom

Off the streets, into the gym

Friday, July 20, 2012

Aspiring boxer Chibata uses a truck shock absorber to strengthen his upper body during a training session at a gymnasium under the Alcantara Machado viaduct in the Mooca neighborhood of Sao Paulo, March 28, 2011. The Boxing Academy of Garrido, founded by Brazilian former pro boxer Nilson Garrido, adopts primitive training equipment that he developed himself during his years as a coach, in a project whose goal is to take the sport...more

Friday, July 20, 2012

Aspiring boxer Chibata uses a truck shock absorber to strengthen his upper body during a training session at a gymnasium under the Alcantara Machado viaduct in the Mooca neighborhood of Sao Paulo, March 28, 2011. The Boxing Academy of Garrido, founded by Brazilian former pro boxer Nilson Garrido, adopts primitive training equipment that he developed himself during his years as a coach, in a project whose goal is to take the sport to the poor and marginalized population. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
1 / 30
Friday, July 20, 2012

Aspiring boxer Valdir Aparecido (nicknamed "Gorilla") trains at a gymnasium under the Alcantara Machado viaduct in the Mooca neighborhood of Sao Paulo, March 24, 2011. Alcantara Machado gym was founded in 2009 by Brazilian former professional boxer Nilson Garrido under the Alcantara Machado viaduct, with the aim of getting young people out of drugs and crime through sports. Currently the gym, which received all its equipment...more

Friday, July 20, 2012

Aspiring boxer Valdir Aparecido (nicknamed "Gorilla") trains at a gymnasium under the Alcantara Machado viaduct in the Mooca neighborhood of Sao Paulo, March 24, 2011. Alcantara Machado gym was founded in 2009 by Brazilian former professional boxer Nilson Garrido under the Alcantara Machado viaduct, with the aim of getting young people out of drugs and crime through sports. Currently the gym, which received all its equipment through donations, is visited daily by more than a hundred people, most of whom are unemployed or have financial troubles, who practice bodybuilding and other sports just for pleasure. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
2 / 30
Friday, July 20, 2012

Aspiring boxers train at a gymnasium under the Alcantara Machado viaduct as cars drive past in the Mooca neighborhood of Sao Paulo, March 28, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Friday, July 20, 2012

Aspiring boxers train at a gymnasium under the Alcantara Machado viaduct as cars drive past in the Mooca neighborhood of Sao Paulo, March 28, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
3 / 30
Friday, July 20, 2012

Aspiring boxer Joilson Santos (nicknamed "Talent") uses a truck tire for muscle conditioning during a training session at a gymnasium under the Alcantara Machado viaduct in the Mooca neighborhood of Sao Paulo, March 16, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Friday, July 20, 2012

Aspiring boxer Joilson Santos (nicknamed "Talent") uses a truck tire for muscle conditioning during a training session at a gymnasium under the Alcantara Machado viaduct in the Mooca neighborhood of Sao Paulo, March 16, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
4 / 30
Friday, July 20, 2012

Aspiring boxers (L-R) Joilson Santos (nicknamed "Talent"), and Valdir Aparecido (nicknamed "Gorilla"), use a rope during a training session at a gymnasium under the Alcantara Machado viaduct in the Mooca neighborhood of Sao Paulo, March 25, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Friday, July 20, 2012

Aspiring boxers (L-R) Joilson Santos (nicknamed "Talent"), and Valdir Aparecido (nicknamed "Gorilla"), use a rope during a training session at a gymnasium under the Alcantara Machado viaduct in the Mooca neighborhood of Sao Paulo, March 25, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
5 / 30
Friday, July 20, 2012

Aspiring boxer Joilson Santos (nicknamed "Talent") plays with dogs after a training session at a gymnasium under the Alcantara Machado viaduct in the Mooca neighborhood of Sao Paulo, March 25, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Friday, July 20, 2012

Aspiring boxer Joilson Santos (nicknamed "Talent") plays with dogs after a training session at a gymnasium under the Alcantara Machado viaduct in the Mooca neighborhood of Sao Paulo, March 25, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
6 / 30
Friday, July 20, 2012

A woman and her son look from inside a bus, at a gym under the Alcantara Machado viaduct in the Mooca neighborhood of Sao Paulo July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Friday, July 20, 2012

A woman and her son look from inside a bus, at a gym under the Alcantara Machado viaduct in the Mooca neighborhood of Sao Paulo July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
7 / 30
Friday, July 20, 2012

A man lifts weights at a gym under the Alcantara Machado viaduct in the Mooca neighborhood of Sao Paulo July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Friday, July 20, 2012

A man lifts weights at a gym under the Alcantara Machado viaduct in the Mooca neighborhood of Sao Paulo July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
8 / 30
Friday, July 20, 2012

A man exercises at a gym under the Alcantara Machado viaduct in the Mooca neighborhood of Sao Paulo July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Friday, July 20, 2012

A man exercises at a gym under the Alcantara Machado viaduct in the Mooca neighborhood of Sao Paulo July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
9 / 30
Friday, July 20, 2012

Weights are seen near the shadow of a man at a gym under the Alcantara Machado viaduct in the Mooca neighborhood of Sao Paulo July 18, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Friday, July 20, 2012

Weights are seen near the shadow of a man at a gym under the Alcantara Machado viaduct in the Mooca neighborhood of Sao Paulo July 18, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
10 / 30
Friday, July 20, 2012

Simone Franco, 35, lifts weights next to her 11-month-old son Aquiles Franco (R) at a gym under the Alcantara Machado viaduct in the Mooca neighborhood of Sao Paulo July 18, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Friday, July 20, 2012

Simone Franco, 35, lifts weights next to her 11-month-old son Aquiles Franco (R) at a gym under the Alcantara Machado viaduct in the Mooca neighborhood of Sao Paulo July 18, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
11 / 30
Friday, July 20, 2012

Simone Franco, 35, lifts weights next to her 11-month-old son Aquiles Franco (L) at a gym under the Alcantara Machado viaduct in the Mooca neighborhood of Sao Paulo July 18, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Friday, July 20, 2012

Simone Franco, 35, lifts weights next to her 11-month-old son Aquiles Franco (L) at a gym under the Alcantara Machado viaduct in the Mooca neighborhood of Sao Paulo July 18, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
12 / 30
Friday, July 20, 2012

Aspiring boxer Joilson Santos (nicknamed "Talent") picks up discarded truck parts converted into weights during a training session at a gymnasium under the Alcantara Machado viaduct in the Mooca neighborhood of Sao Paulo, March 28, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Friday, July 20, 2012

Aspiring boxer Joilson Santos (nicknamed "Talent") picks up discarded truck parts converted into weights during a training session at a gymnasium under the Alcantara Machado viaduct in the Mooca neighborhood of Sao Paulo, March 28, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
13 / 30
Friday, July 20, 2012

Men are reflected in a mirror as they lift weights at a gym under the Alcantara Machado viaduct in the Mooca neighborhood of Sao Paulo July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Friday, July 20, 2012

Men are reflected in a mirror as they lift weights at a gym under the Alcantara Machado viaduct in the Mooca neighborhood of Sao Paulo July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
14 / 30
Friday, July 20, 2012

Aspiring boxers (L-R) Chibata, Joilson Santos (nicknamed "Talent"), and Valdir Aparecido (nicknamed "Gorilla"), use discarded truck parts such as a shock absorber and axles to strengthen their upper bodies during a training session at a gymnasium under the Alcantara Machado viaduct in the Mooca neighborhood of Sao Paulo, March 28, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Friday, July 20, 2012

Aspiring boxers (L-R) Chibata, Joilson Santos (nicknamed "Talent"), and Valdir Aparecido (nicknamed "Gorilla"), use discarded truck parts such as a shock absorber and axles to strengthen their upper bodies during a training session at a gymnasium under the Alcantara Machado viaduct in the Mooca neighborhood of Sao Paulo, March 28, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
15 / 30
Friday, July 20, 2012

Aspiring boxer Chibata uses a rock for abdominal exercises during a training session at a gymnasium under the Alcantara Machado viaduct in the Mooca neighborhood of Sao Paulo, March 28, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Friday, July 20, 2012

Aspiring boxer Chibata uses a rock for abdominal exercises during a training session at a gymnasium under the Alcantara Machado viaduct in the Mooca neighborhood of Sao Paulo, March 28, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
16 / 30
Friday, July 20, 2012

A man exercises at a gym under the Alcantara Machado viaduct in the Mooca neighborhood of Sao Paulo July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Friday, July 20, 2012

A man exercises at a gym under the Alcantara Machado viaduct in the Mooca neighborhood of Sao Paulo July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
17 / 30
Friday, July 20, 2012

Aspiring boxers (L-R) Valdir Aparecido (nicknamed "Gorilla") and Joilson Santos (nicknamed "Talent") train at a gymnasium under the Alcantara Machado viaduct in the Mooca neighborhood of Sao Paulo, March 24, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Friday, July 20, 2012

Aspiring boxers (L-R) Valdir Aparecido (nicknamed "Gorilla") and Joilson Santos (nicknamed "Talent") train at a gymnasium under the Alcantara Machado viaduct in the Mooca neighborhood of Sao Paulo, March 24, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
18 / 30
Friday, July 20, 2012

Aspiring boxer Laercio (R) trains with his coach Mauricio Cruz at a gymnasium under the Alcantara Machado viaduct in the Mooca neighborhood of Sao Paulo, March 14, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Friday, July 20, 2012

Aspiring boxer Laercio (R) trains with his coach Mauricio Cruz at a gymnasium under the Alcantara Machado viaduct in the Mooca neighborhood of Sao Paulo, March 14, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
19 / 30
Friday, July 20, 2012

Aspiring boxers Chibata (L) and Valdir Aparecido (nicknamed "Gorilla") punch a discarded refrigerator during a training session at a gymnasium under the Alcantara Machado viaduct in the Mooca neighborhood of Sao Paulo, March 28, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Friday, July 20, 2012

Aspiring boxers Chibata (L) and Valdir Aparecido (nicknamed "Gorilla") punch a discarded refrigerator during a training session at a gymnasium under the Alcantara Machado viaduct in the Mooca neighborhood of Sao Paulo, March 28, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
20 / 30
Friday, July 20, 2012

A man is reflected in a mirror as he lifts weights at a gym under the Alcantara Machado viaduct in the Mooca neighborhood of Sao Paulo July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Friday, July 20, 2012

A man is reflected in a mirror as he lifts weights at a gym under the Alcantara Machado viaduct in the Mooca neighborhood of Sao Paulo July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
21 / 30
Friday, July 20, 2012

Aspiring boxer Joilson Santos (nicknamed "Talent") uses a mallet and a truck tire for muscle conditioning during a training session at a gymnasium under the Alcantara Machado viaduct in the Mooca neighborhood of Sao Paulo, March 16, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Friday, July 20, 2012

Aspiring boxer Joilson Santos (nicknamed "Talent") uses a mallet and a truck tire for muscle conditioning during a training session at a gymnasium under the Alcantara Machado viaduct in the Mooca neighborhood of Sao Paulo, March 16, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
22 / 30
Friday, July 20, 2012

Aspiring boxer Valdir Aparecido (nicknamed "Gorilla") throws a ball at the torso of Joilson Santos (nicknamed "Talent"), while training at a gymnasium under the Alcantara Machado viaduct in the Mooca neighborhood of Sao Paulo, March 24, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Friday, July 20, 2012

Aspiring boxer Valdir Aparecido (nicknamed "Gorilla") throws a ball at the torso of Joilson Santos (nicknamed "Talent"), while training at a gymnasium under the Alcantara Machado viaduct in the Mooca neighborhood of Sao Paulo, March 24, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
23 / 30
Friday, July 20, 2012

A view of the Alcantara Machado viaduct in the Mooca neighborhood of Sao Paulo, where the Boxing Academy of Garrido shares the covered area with a parking lot, March 21, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Friday, July 20, 2012

A view of the Alcantara Machado viaduct in the Mooca neighborhood of Sao Paulo, where the Boxing Academy of Garrido shares the covered area with a parking lot, March 21, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
24 / 30
Friday, July 20, 2012

Aspiring boxer Ryan Martins uses a discarded plastic jug as a punching bag during a training session at a gymnasium under the Alcantara Machado viaduct in the Mooca neighborhood of Sao Paulo, March 24, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Friday, July 20, 2012

Aspiring boxer Ryan Martins uses a discarded plastic jug as a punching bag during a training session at a gymnasium under the Alcantara Machado viaduct in the Mooca neighborhood of Sao Paulo, March 24, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
25 / 30
Friday, July 20, 2012

A man lifts weights at a gym under the Alcantara Machado viaduct in the Mooca neighborhood of Sao Paulo July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Friday, July 20, 2012

A man lifts weights at a gym under the Alcantara Machado viaduct in the Mooca neighborhood of Sao Paulo July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
26 / 30
Friday, July 20, 2012

A man exercises at a gym under the Alcantara Machado viaduct in the Mooca neighborhood of Sao Paulo July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Friday, July 20, 2012

A man exercises at a gym under the Alcantara Machado viaduct in the Mooca neighborhood of Sao Paulo July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
27 / 30
Friday, July 20, 2012

Thablio Tardoni, 6, plays with weights as he waits for his father at a gym under the Alcantara Machado viaduct in the Mooca neighborhood of Sao Paulo July 18, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Friday, July 20, 2012

Thablio Tardoni, 6, plays with weights as he waits for his father at a gym under the Alcantara Machado viaduct in the Mooca neighborhood of Sao Paulo July 18, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
28 / 30
Friday, July 20, 2012

Brazilian former pro boxer Nilson Garrido (R) has a meal with aspiring boxers Valdir Aparecido (nicknamed "Gorilla") (L) and Joilson Santos (nicknamed "Talent"), at Garrido's gymnasium under the Alcantara Machado viaduct in the Mooca neighborhood of Sao Paulo, March 24, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Friday, July 20, 2012

Brazilian former pro boxer Nilson Garrido (R) has a meal with aspiring boxers Valdir Aparecido (nicknamed "Gorilla") (L) and Joilson Santos (nicknamed "Talent"), at Garrido's gymnasium under the Alcantara Machado viaduct in the Mooca neighborhood of Sao Paulo, March 24, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
29 / 30
Friday, July 20, 2012

Brazilian former pro boxer Nilson Garrido rests in his den that occupies part of a parking lot where his gymnasium operates under the the Alcantara Machado viaduct in the Mooca neighborhood of Sao Paulo, March 15, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Friday, July 20, 2012

Brazilian former pro boxer Nilson Garrido rests in his den that occupies part of a parking lot where his gymnasium operates under the the Alcantara Machado viaduct in the Mooca neighborhood of Sao Paulo, March 15, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
30 / 30

Off the streets, into the gym

Off the streets, into the gym Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Manhattan trapeze

Manhattan trapeze
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Editor's Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editor's Choice Pictures

1:20am GMT

First 100 days of Trump

All Collections

First 100 days of Trump

1:15am GMT

Retiring from gang life in El Salvador

All Collections

Retiring from gang life in El Salvador

12:45am GMT

Highlights from New York Fashion Week

All Collections

Highlights from New York Fashion Week

12:15am GMT

Celebrities at NYFW

All Collections

Celebrities at NYFW

Thursday, February 16, 2017

U.S. border town built on Mexican produce

All Collections

U.S. border town built on Mexican produce

Thursday, February 16, 2017

A divided Cyprus

All Collections

A divided Cyprus

Thursday, February 16, 2017

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

All Collections

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Thursday, February 16, 2017

View More Slideshows »