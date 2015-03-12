Off to the races
Davy Russell on Windsor Park leads the pack on his way to winning the 13:30 Neptune Investment Management Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham Racecourse March 11, 2015. Reuters/Dylan Martinez Livepic
Ruby Walsh on Annie Power falls at the last during the 16:00 OLBG Mares' Hurdle (Registered As The David Nicholson Mares' Hurdle) at the Cheltenham Festival March 10, 2015. Action Images via Reuters / Matthew Childs Livepic
Punters react during the second day of the Cheltenham Festival March 11, 2015. Reuters / Dylan Martinez Livepic
Tom Scudamore on Gevrey Chambertin clears the water jump during the 14.40 Ultima Business Solutions Handicap Chase at the Cheltenham Festival March 10, 2015. Reuters / Eddie Keogh Livepic
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, reacts with her children Tom (R) and Laura (L) as they watch the 14.40 Coral Cup at Cheltenham Festival March 11, 2015. Reuters / Dylan Martinez Livepic
Women hold flowers before a ceremony to celebrate the 15.20 Betway Queen Mother Champion Steeple Chase at the Cheltenham Festival March 11, 2015. Reuters / Dylan Martinez Livepic
Davy Russell on Windsor Park celebrates winning the 13:30 Neptune Investment Management Novices' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival March 11, 2015. Reuters / Dylan Martinez Livepic
A racegoer looks out onto the course from the bar at the Cheltenham Festival March 12, 2015. Reuters / Eddie Keogh Livepic
Horses clear a fence during 17.15 CHAPS Restaurants Barbados Novices' Handicap Chase at the Cheltenham Festival March 10, 2015. Reuters / Eddie Keogh Livepic
A noticeboard shows photo finishes for close races on the second day of the Cheltenham Festival March 11, 2015. Reuters / Dylan Martinez Livepic
Zara Phillips smiles during the opening day of the Cheltenham Festival March 10, 2015. Reuters / Dylan Martinez Livepic
Ruby Walsh on Vautour on his way to winning the 13.30 JLT Novices' Chase at the Cheltenham Festival March 12, 2015. Action Images via Reuters / Matthew Childs Livepic
Davy Russell on Windsor Park celebrates winning the 13:30 Neptune Investment Management Novices' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival. Action Images via Reuters / Matthew Childs Livepic
A female racegoer poses for a photo before the start of third day at the Cheltenham Festival March 12, 2015. Action Images via Reuters / Matthew Childs Livepic
Lystra smiles as the wind blows her hat as she arrives for Ladies Day on the second day of the Cheltenham Festival March 11, 2015. Reuters / Dylan Martinez Livepic
Punters enjoy a drink on the opening day at the Cheltenham Festival March 10, 2015. Reuters / Dylan Martinez Livepic
General view of racegoers at the Cheltenham Festival March 10, 2015. Reuters / Eddie Keogh Livepic
Punters react to a winner in the 17.15 CHAPS Restaurants Barbados Novices' Handicap Chase at the Cheltenham Festival March 10, 2015. Reuters / Dylan Martinez Livepic
Sam Twiston Davies celebrates after winning the 15.20 Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase on Dodging Bullets with the trophy at the Cheltenham Festival March 11, 2015. Action Images via Reuters / Matthew Childs Livepic
General view as racegoers wait for the 15.20 Champion Hurdle Challenge Trophy at the Cheltenham Festival March 10, 2015. Reuters / Eddie Keogh Livepic
